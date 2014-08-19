Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Luxury 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Luxury 4MATIC®

    25,335 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury 4MATIC®

    140,963 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury 4MATIC®

    101,715 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,300

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor in Gray
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,850

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor in Red
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor

    178,876 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor in Silver
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor

    102,112 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,691

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Luxury 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Luxury 4MATIC®

    169,495 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury in Black
    used

    2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury

    59,454 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,845

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC®

    84,541 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®

    119,946 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,599

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Sport

    82,662 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,400

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Sport in Silver
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Sport

    58,764 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,599

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®

    179,315 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,687

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC®

    64,282 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,993

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Luxury in White
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Luxury

    116,186 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 in Gray
    used

    2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230

    189,131 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Sport in Silver
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Sport

    94,084 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,379

    Details
  • 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC®

    111,605 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,992

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class

A Tiger on the Road
sgbmedia,08/19/2014
I bought my 2005 C230K at 67,000 mi for $13,000 three years ago and just turned 165,000 mi and am very pleased with it. I drive between Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas weekly and it has really never let me down. Plenty of kick from the supercharged 1.8L 4 cyl engine and the slap shift auto trans is great although it tends to over rev when putting it through extreme shifts at 70mph+.
Report abuse
