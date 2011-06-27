I purchased this 2004 C230 Sedan Sport one year ago with about 56K miles on it. Within a month the CEL came on and required a new engine harness and two O2 sensors to repair. The 1.8L engine had a cam sensor design flaw which leaked oil into the harness (cam sensor seals were replaced under a MB recall by previous owner, but not the oil saturated harness). A month later a coolant pipe began leaking at the rear of the cylinder head (I replaced this myself). Since then, the car has run nicely - although I do get high speed vibration on certain stretches of highway (probably due the the low profile tires). Recently purchased an extended warranty - just in case. Update 10/6/19: In the spring of this year the car was hit while parked in a lot. The rear end damage was extensive enough for the insurance company to declare it totaled. In the five years I drove it, the only major repairs were what I described previously. Overall a positive experience. An update: Car now has 72,000 miles on it. Still running strong although I did use the extended warranty last year. Had a a/c compressor kit installed. Expensive (over $2K), but warranty covered all but $150. Update April 2016: Overall I have been pleased with this car. I performed routine maintenance and inspections since the CEL issues I had shortly after I purchased the car. I serviced front and rear brakes (purchased OEM parts online) - a relatively straightforward job. I discovered a small crack in one of the rear wheels which was replaced with one I purchased used online. So far, I have not had need to use the extended warranty. Update October 2016: Just turned 68K miles. No issues since last update - still running strong.

