Consumer Rating
(213)
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • State-of-the-art safety and luxury features, three body styles to choose from, pleasing power from top V6 engine.
  • Can get pricey for its segment, small backseat, no standard CD player.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A variety of body styles and trims assure that you're bound to find one to your liking, but none can match the Audi A4 for interior style or the BMW 3 Series for athleticism.

2004 Highlights

Sport coupes get standard 17-inch wheels and tires, three-spoke sport steering wheel, leather-wrapped gearshift, aluminum pedals and large chrome exhaust outlet. Sport sedans get similar upgrades, as well as new front brakes featuring four-piston calipers and drilled rotors, sport shift manual transmission, lowered sport suspension, a free-flow exhaust and new five-spoke alloy wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5(82%)
4(10%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.7
213 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Commuter
K RIchart,03/23/2016
C230 Kompressor Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M)
I purchased this car to be a daily commuter for a one hour one way daily commute. I paid about blue-book wholesale price then spent about $2000 to get all service updates. Almost 50K miles later this car has been fantastic. Comfortable, 30MPG and very quiet on the Interstate. It does like to eat tires and due to the front and rear wheel size difference it is expensive to rotate tires. I am really glad I decided to buy this car over a comparable Camry or Accord
MBZ C240 4 matic: Great Snow Car
Roger B,08/20/2016
C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A)
The car with 126K rides like new. Quiet, good sound system, capable performer. 5-speed helps with the modest HP of 170. 27-30 mpg on the highway on mid-grade. Has been a very good car. Only extra maintenance has been replacing a water pump.
Fun little sedan - but ...
bpierce,10/05/2014
C230 Kompressor Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M)
I purchased this 2004 C230 Sedan Sport one year ago with about 56K miles on it. Within a month the CEL came on and required a new engine harness and two O2 sensors to repair. The 1.8L engine had a cam sensor design flaw which leaked oil into the harness (cam sensor seals were replaced under a MB recall by previous owner, but not the oil saturated harness). A month later a coolant pipe began leaking at the rear of the cylinder head (I replaced this myself). Since then, the car has run nicely - although I do get high speed vibration on certain stretches of highway (probably due the the low profile tires). Recently purchased an extended warranty - just in case. Update 10/6/19: In the spring of this year the car was hit while parked in a lot. The rear end damage was extensive enough for the insurance company to declare it totaled. In the five years I drove it, the only major repairs were what I described previously. Overall a positive experience. An update: Car now has 72,000 miles on it. Still running strong although I did use the extended warranty last year. Had a a/c compressor kit installed. Expensive (over $2K), but warranty covered all but $150. Update April 2016: Overall I have been pleased with this car. I performed routine maintenance and inspections since the CEL issues I had shortly after I purchased the car. I serviced front and rear brakes (purchased OEM parts online) - a relatively straightforward job. I discovered a small crack in one of the rear wheels which was replaced with one I purchased used online. So far, I have not had need to use the extended warranty. Update October 2016: Just turned 68K miles. No issues since last update - still running strong.
Love It!
youngster1990,03/01/2008
My parents bought this for me as my first car and I love everything about it. My best friend has an Audi A4 and she asked to drive my car and she said she enjoys it more than her car. The stereo is great. Leather is great. I just love this car! Makes my heart skip a beat (in a good way) when I accelerate onto the highway and passs people!
See all 213 reviews of the 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
168 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Overview

The Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in the following submodels: C-Class Sedan, C-Class C32 AMG, C-Class Hatchback, C-Class Wagon. Available styles include C32 AMG 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A), C230 Kompressor Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M), C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A), C240 Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A), C320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A), C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A), C230 Kompressor Rwd 2dr Sport Coupe (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M), C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 5A), C240 Rwd 4dr Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 5A), C320 Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M), C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A), C320 Rwd 2dr Sport Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M), and C320 Rwd 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A).

