Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 119,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,599
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. Leather / Heated Seating Sunroof 2004 MERCEDES-BENZ C240 M AWD WDBRF81J84F451240 SEDAN 4 DR 2.6L V6 FI SOHC 18V ALL WHEEL DRIVE Vehicle Overview Mercedes-Benz s smallest, lowest-priced sedan earned some enhancements for 2003, including newly available 4Matic four-wheel drive that is an alternative to standard rear-wheel drive. A C320 sport wagon joined the C-Class lineup for the 2002 model year, and a C240 wagon followed later. A C32 AMG sedan that is equipped with a 349-horsepower V-6 engine and AMG s SpeedShift transmission is also available. Sport versions of the C-Class that target younger buyers joined the group during 2003. The C230 Kompressor (supercharged) four-cylinder sport sedan and the C320 sport sedan have a sport-tuned suspension and a standard six-speed close-ratio manual transmission. The 2004 4Matic sedans and wagons with heated seats are priced lower than last year s models. (Skip to details on the: C-Class Sports Coupe ) Exterior Wedge-shaped styling features a steep rake to the windshield and back window. A familiar Mercedes-Benz grille with a three-pointed star insignia atop the sculpted hood sits up front. The headlights and turn signals are integrated into elliptical shapes, and triangular taillights are installed. At 178.3 inches long overall, the C-Class sedan is 2 inches longer than the comparable BMW 3 Series. The high-performance C32 AMG rides on 17-inch tires, while regular C-Class sedans and wagons feature 16-inchers. Interior Five people may revel in a sizable wood-trimmed interior with leather and vinyl upholstery full leather is available. Powered front seats have ample rearward travel to accommodate tall occupants. Split, folding rear seatbacks are optional. The sedan s trunk capacity is 12.2 cubic feet, and wagons hold 25.2 cubic feet behind the rear seat. Tele Aid emergency communication service is standard. Under the Hood A 168-hp, 2.6-liter V-6 engine in the C240 teams with a six-speed-manual gearbox or an optional five-speed driver-adaptive automatic transmission. A SpeedShift feature can determine the best possible gear. The 215-hp, 3.2-liter V-6 in the C320 mates only with the automatic transmission. A supercharged 3.2-liter V-6 in the C32 AMG produces 349 hp and teams with the automatic. A 189-hp supercharged four-cylinder engine goes into the C230 Kompressor model. Safety Dual-stage front airbags and door-mounted side-impact airbags for the front and rear seats are standard. Curtain-type airbags deploy from above the side windows. With Mercedes-Benz s BabySmart technology, sensors disable the airbags if they detect a child-safety seat. All C-Class sedans have antilock brakes and the automaker s Electronic Stability Program. Driving Impressions The C320 is a precise, fully capable and rewarding road machine with a couple of irritating features. Rather than a full set of gauges, the driver must click through a sequence of electronic displays. The tachometer is small, and the controls aren t the easiest to use. Ride quality is firm but highly pleasing. If the sedan hits a nasty bump, recovery is nearly instantaneous. The C320 is notably stable on the highway, and it requires minimal correction on straightaways. Extra-precise steering provides response to driver inputs that could hardly be better in a family-size sedan however, the C320 doesn t feel quite as sure of itself on the road as some rivals. Performance from the 3.2-liter engine is strong and eager. The automatic transmission reacts quickly and almost seamlessly for passing and merging. Front occupants get plenty of space. Related Model: C-Class Sports Coupe A new three-spoke sport steering wheel, an enlarged chrome exhaust tip and body-colored door handles go into 2004 models of the C-Class Sports Coupe. Satellite radio systems can now be installed at the dealership. No sheet metal is shared between the C-Class Sports Coupe and the sedan. At 171 inches long overall, the wedge-shaped two-door is 7.3 inches shorter than the sedan, but other dimensions are similar. A sport-tuned suspension helps deliver a more enthusiast-oriented experience. The C230 s supercharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine develops 189 hp and 192 pounds-feet of torque. A 3.2-liter V-6 in the C320 produces 215 hp and 221 pounds-feet. A six-speed-manual transmission is standard, and a five-speed automatic is optional. Except for a slight floating sensation on certain surfaces, the C230 Sports Coupe exhibits expert handling skills. It dives into tight curves with glee and behaves admirably even when the pavement gets rough. Even though the back end occasionally seems like it s on the verge of breaking loose during rapid maneuvers, the Coupe remains quite well planted. When equipped with an automatic transmission, the Coupe lacks the zip and personality that the well-matched six-speed manual provides. Acceleration is suitably swift, and the supercharger s presence is hardly noticeable in ordinary driving. The manual gearbox shifts easily with short throws between gears, but it is slightly vague
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF81J84F451240
Stock: 9813NG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 58,764 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,599
Mercedes-Benz of Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach / Florida
Proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Port Orange, Deland, Deltona and beyond, there are numerous reasons to choose Mercedes-Benz of Daytona Beach: professional and courteous sales staff, Mercedes-Benz & Sprinter Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. If you're looking for a new vehicle, we have a great selection of brand new Mercedes-Benz models including C-Class, S-Slass, E-Class, GLB, GLC, GLA, plenty of AMG Models, and many more. If you need a pre-owned vehicle, there are plenty of used and certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models, as well as models from other makes like BMW, Lexus, Land Rover, Porsche, Mazda and more. Our commitment to excellence does not end with the sale, though. In order to ensure a positive ownership experience, we staff an onsite auto service and repair department. And for those of you who prefer to perform their own work, we also maintain a vast collection of auto parts for sale. Daytona Mercedes truly has every one of your automotive needs covered. The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today. Or, stop by and see us in person at 1188 N. Tomoka Farms Rd. Daytona Beach, FL 32124 at the Daytona International Automall TODAY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF64J74F506051
Stock: TF506051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 179,315 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,687
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
Classic Mercedes-Benz. This vehicle features the tried and true 4Matic all wheel drive system. This vehicle has been maticulously cared for, and it shows. This is the perfect luxury vehicle at an affordable price. this vehicle also features the peppy 2.6L V6, which gives you plenty of passing power, while getting great gas mileage(25 MPG HWY). Do not hesitate, this vehicle will not last long. Call to set up your appointment. 651-464-1910 A+ Rated! Koppy Motors 'A trusted name since 1936' 'A+' BBB rating! We take pride in offering you the best value on pre-owned vehicles in the Twin City, Forest Lake & Hinckley area! Put our dealership on your list. Our inventory changes daily! Many cars never make it online, because we have customers waiting for the nice, clean, reconditioned vehicles we sell. We have the best selection of pre-owned vehicles in the area! Awarded 'Best Used Car Dealer' in the Forest Lake and Hinckley areas 3-years in a row! Call, click or come in & see why today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF81J34F516687
Stock: 13018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 189,131 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$1,900
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2dr C230 2dr Sport Coupe 1.8L features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Sport Package, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRN40JX4A614397
Stock: AAW-614397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 25,335 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 320 Luxury 4MATIC CARFAX One-Owner.Silver 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 320 Luxury 4MATIC 4MATIC 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 3.2L V6 SOHC 3.2L V6 SOHC, 4MATIC .All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF84J55F665017
Stock: P665017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 184,570 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,550
VA Auto Sales - Harrisonburg / Virginia
Due to COVID-19, please call/text before coming to help us regulate traffic! AWD! Comes with: alloy wheels, fog lamps, leather interior, sunroof, heated front seats, automatic dual climate control, hands-free phone, FM/AM radio, CD player, AUX port, cruise control, power seats, owner's manual and more. Video of this Mercedes is here ------> https://youtu.be/v0fdir3cg2g Our vehicles are Carfax Certified! They are serviced, detailed and pass a rigorous Virginia State Inspection. We offer great financing, affordable extended warranties, and we can register and title your vehicle in Virginia! Only $199 processing fee! With over 20 years in business, VA Auto Sales, a used car dealership in Harrisonburg, Virginia will provide you with the service you deserve! Call Now (540) 564-0952 Text to (540) 228-0002 WWW.VAAUTOSALES.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF81JX3F404967
Stock: 20600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,963 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,500
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** Recent Arrival! Silver 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 240 **ALL WHEEL DRIVE** **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **SUPER LOW MILES** 2.6L V6 SFI 4MATIC®. **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF81J05F679038
Stock: 1342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,715 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,300
Apple BMW of York - York / Pennsylvania
Apple BMW has cars for many budget-conscious buyers. We've rounded up our best budget Cars, Trucks and SUVs. Click Below on YELLOW Docu-folder for more info!, LEATHER.Desert Silver Metallic 4D Sedan 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 240 Luxury 4MATIC®Apple budget cars are available to the public at near Auction Value and sold AS-IS! Financing available on qualifying vehicles, most are **Cash** purchases. Come find the vehicle of your choice in your budget. Call us for details and to schedule a test drive on the vehicle of your choice. (717) 849-6549.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF81J75F645145
Stock: B3484P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,850
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>2005 MERCEDES-BENZ C230 KOMPRESOR***POWER MOONROOF***LEATHER***HEATED SEATS***ALLOY WHEELS***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF40JX5F664072
Stock: W1631AR2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 178,876 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr C230 4dr Sedan Sport 1.8L Manual features a 1.8L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Carpeted Floor Mats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF40J45A741368
Stock: WYC-741368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 102,112 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,691
Kings Auto Group FL - Tampa / Florida
WE FINANCE EVERYONE GUARANTEE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT AND EVEN FIRST TIME BUYERS! WE WELCOME TRADE-INS AND ACCEPT ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS! EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR COME IN AT ANYTIME DURING BUSINESS HOURS WE WILL BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO HELP! SINCE 2007. RATES AS LOW AS 1.99. DOWN PAYMENT VARY DEPENDING ON CREDIT. SE HABLA ESPANOL! OFRECEMOS FINANCIAMENTO PARA PERSONAS CON SOLO PASAPORTE O LICENCIA INTERNACIONAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF40JX5A739835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,498 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
Zezo's Exclusive Auto Group - Newark / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF84JX3F401305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,495 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495
RT 12 Auto Sales - Norwich / Connecticut
2005 Mercedes C-320 AWD 169K Miles for just $5,995! Silver exterior on Black leather interior. Seats 5. Convenient features such as Moon Roof, Navigation System, Alloy Wheels, and Harman Sound System. ONLY $1,000...EASY APPROVED FINANCING! GIVE US A CALL 860-886-1867 OR STOP IN TODAY!WHY BUY FROM USWhen you're shopping for a car, the experience you have at a dealership can make all the difference~RT 12 Auto Sales hand selects our inventory from the same auctions, lease companies, and wholesalers that the big dealers do, the difference is that RT 12 Auto Sales doesn't have the huge overhead that they do. This means that we can sell that same vehicle to you for less and give you a better warranty than they can! We believe in low pressure haggle free sales. Feel free to browse our lot and feel relaxed and comfortable with no pressure or high energy salesman breathing down your neck!Come in today and see all that we have to offer and why we are the leading used car dealership in southern new england!GREAT SELECTION OF CARS, TRUCKS, AND SUVSSUPERIOR CUSTOMER SERVICE WHETHER IT'S THE INITIAL MEETING, CAR BUYING PROCESS, OR WELL AFTER THE PURCHASECOMFORTABLE WAITING LOUNGEFULL SERVICE DEPARTMENT WITH THE SAME ROCK BOTTOM PRICES AVAILABLE WHETHER YOU BUY YOUR VEHICLE HERE OR NOT0% FINANCING, NO CREDIT CHECK, NO PROBLEM!!!COMPLIMENTARY COFFEE AND WATER AVAILABLE!30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED ON EVERY VEHICLE!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF84J25F566381
Stock: 566381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,454 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,845
Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Your search is over! Come test drive this 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 60,000 miles! Mercedes-Benz prioritized handling and performance with features such as: front fog lights, heated door mirrors, and power front seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Luxury with Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF61J15F716540
Stock: 20056540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 84,541 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
***LOW MILES***BLUETOOTH***HEATED SEATS***Here is a great 2006 Mercedes Benz C280 Luxury 4MATIC that just arrived here at Auto Group of Louisville. This nice Low Mileage C280 comes equipped with a Power Rear Sun Shade Keyless Remote Entry Heated Front Seats Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control CD Changer AUX Input Power Memory Driver Seat Power Sunroof and much more!! Swing on by 11601 Plantside Drive in Beautiful Jeffersontown Kentucky and let one of our Great Award-Winning Friendly Knowledgeable Customer Care Specialist show you this incredible vehicle today!DealerRater's CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR 2019 & 2020!Cargurus' TOP RATED DEALER 2018 & 2020!DealerRater's CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AWARD 2019 & 2020!BEST PRICES IN 200 MILES!CALL OR TEXT US 502-999-9000!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF92H46F782367
Stock: 782367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
Mercedes-Benz of Columbia - Columbia / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Brilliant Silver Metallic 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 240 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 2.6L V6 SOHC Clean Carfax, Carfax One Owner, Moonroof, Leather, C 240, 4D Sedan, 2.6L V6 SOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift, RWD, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Charcoal w/Leather Upholstery, 7-Spoke Style B Wheels, Automatic Rain Sensor, C1 Package, C2 Package, C4 Package, Electric Rear Window Sunshade, Glass Sunroof, Headlamp Washers, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats w/Memory.Odometer is 51342 miles below market average!Welcome to Drewing Automotive, owned by Rusty and Gary Drewing. As your mid-Missouri BMW and Mercedes-Benz dealer, excellent customer service is always our #1 priority. From start to finish, we'll make sure your visit to Drewing Automotive is the best car-buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF61J72F254240
Stock: M3850A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 86,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,999
Faraj Auto Traders - Rutherford / New Jersey
Clean Carfax 1 Owner!!WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!Our prices are REAL with NO GAMES OR GIMMICKS!! EVERY CAR MUST PASS a vigorous multi-point inspection by our ASE Certified in house Technicians! Safety Checks are a priority and usually include New Tires Brakes & Fluids if Needed at no extra charge!! We price our vehicles lower than market value. We have been in business for over 20 years and maintain 4.8 Star Google Reviews and an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. We offer financing as well as Cash Payments. We can finance all credit types with interest rates as low as 3.99%Call us for more info or visit our website at Farajauto.com.We are located at:Faraj Auto Traders164 NJ 17Rutherford NJ 07070ThanksMark Faraj201-507-0444Farajauto.comREAD OUR GOOGLE REVIEWS!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF61J22F142431
Stock: 9923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,662 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,400
Capitol Mazda - San Jose / California
DGDG Value *2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 230* (RWD, 7-Speed Automatic Electronic with Touch Shift, 2.5L V6 SMPI DOHC) with only 82,425 miles (under 6k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * Rare low miles 2006 Mercedes Benz C 230 Showroom Condition * Leather * Moonroof * C 230 Sport * 6 Speakers * AM/FM Stereo w/Single In-Dash CD Player * Automatic temperature control * Delay-off headlights * Four wheel independent suspension * Front dual zone A/C * Panic alarm * Power windows * Radio data system * Rear window defroster * Remote keyless entry * Security system * Traction control * Weather band radio.Must See!*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF52H76A913202
Stock: M24688A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz C-Class searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 5(82%)
- 4(10%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(2%)
- 1(1%)
Related Mercedes-Benz C-Class info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used INFINITI QX50 2016
- Used Subaru Legacy 2015
- Used GMC Terrain 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2013
- Used Honda Fit 2013
- Used Nissan Murano 2016
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2015
- Used BMW Z4 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2015
- Used Volvo S90 2017
- Used BMW M5 2018
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2016
- Used Subaru Forester 2011
- Used Toyota Avalon 2017
- Used GMC Canyon 2016
- Used BMW X3 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris Ann Arbor MI
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Fresno CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Fremont CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class Augusta GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Salt Lake City UT
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Edison NJ
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Cincinnati OH
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Woodbridge VA
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class Bridgeport CT
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Ocala FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2017 Spartanburg SC
- Used Ram 1500 2018 Santa Ana CA
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018 Los Angeles CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento