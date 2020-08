Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

Audi Newton - Newton / New Jersey

2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 C 300 Obsidian Black Metallic *LOW MILES*, 4MATIC?, 17 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Heated Front Seats, Power moonroof.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDGF81X89R050313

Stock: 9R050313

Certified Pre-Owned: No