Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

5,582 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
C-Class Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,582 listings
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport

    120,646 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,593

    $2,507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC®

    81,798 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,899

    $2,654 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport

    90,795 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    $874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport

    87,473 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,644

    $1,510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport

    51,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,500

    $817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport

    126,827 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,909

    $426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC®

    129,176 miles
    Frame damage, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,997

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC®

    117,020 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,495

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport

    62,078 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,895

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC®

    80,130 miles

    $10,490

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport

    64,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,800

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport

    85,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,795

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC®

    104,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,799

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport

    133,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,863

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport

    73,570 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,495

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport

    96,054 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport

    143,632 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,941

    Details
  • 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport
    used

    2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport

    128,372 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,997

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mercedes-Benz C-Class searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,582 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Read recent reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Overall Consumer Rating
4.671 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 71 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (1%)
This car saved my life...literally.
Carolina,03/09/2010
In March 2010, I was at a stop light routinely waiting my turn to proceed forward. Without warning, I saw the grill of a GMC SUV for a split second before it crashed into the rear of my car. Police estimated that the vehicle was traveling between 35-40 mph. Though the Benz was totaled and I sustained injuries - I'm here to tell you that this car saved my life. The standard safety features the C300 offers speaks volumes about Benz build quality... Thank you Mercedes-Benz.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mercedes-Benz
C-Class
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related Mercedes-Benz C-Class info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings