Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me
- 120,646 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,593$2,507 Below Market
Lokey Subaru of Port Richey - Port Richey / Florida
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Steel Gray Metallic 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 RWD 3.0L V6 DOHCAll Trades Accepted! Come experience the LO-key approach to car sales! Guaranteed Credit Approval!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54XX9R084456
Stock: PT084456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 81,798 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,899$2,654 Below Market
Audi Newton - Newton / New Jersey
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 C 300 Obsidian Black Metallic *LOW MILES*, 4MATIC?, 17 5-Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Heated Front Seats, Power moonroof.AUDI NEWTON New Management, New Attitude! We stand behind what we sell and deliver top tier service. Call for Custom payment options 973-383-2626 and ask to speak to a manager.We know that you have high expectations and as a dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! You can request more information about a vehicle or call to schedule an appointment today by calling 973-383-2626.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF81X89R050313
Stock: 9R050313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,795 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$6,995$874 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54X49F207203
Stock: 5207203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 87,473 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,644$1,510 Below Market
Kings Auto Group FL - Tampa / Florida
WE FINANCE EVERYONE GUARANTEE! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT AND EVEN FIRST TIME BUYERS! WE WELCOME TRADE-INS AND ACCEPT ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS! EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR COME IN AT ANYTIME DURING BUSINESS HOURS WE WILL BE MORE THAN HAPPY TO HELP! SINCE 2007. RATES AS LOW AS 1.99. DOWN PAYMENT VARY DEPENDING ON CREDIT. SE HABLA ESPANOL! OFRECEMOS FINANCIAMENTO PARA PERSONAS CON SOLO PASAPORTE O LICENCIA INTERNACIONAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54X69R065953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,500$817 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1537501 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54X09F353369
Stock: c191762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 126,827 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,909$426 Below Market
Ray Skillman Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
Capri Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior. Moonroof, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, 7-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM, Aluminum Wheels, Consumer Guide Recommended Car. READ MORE! WHY BUY FROM US For over two decades, Ray Skillman Discount Chevrolet has been the premier dealer of Chevy cars for the Indianapolis, Carmel, and Greenwood areas. Our long history in the area has led us to become one of the most recognized and trusted dealers of both used and new cars. We continue to gain the respect of the community through our commitment to great service, a variety of on-site financing options, and thorough knowledge of each vehicle we sell. OPTION PACKAGES 7-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Touch Shift, dual fuel system (gas/ethanol) EXPERTS RAVE 'Impeccably built to a standard befitting its three-pointed Mercedes star, the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is an impressive luxury car.' -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/15/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54X19F205750
Stock: T10023A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 129,176 milesFrame damage, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,997
Vaughn Motor Sports - Reno / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF81X09F207575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,020 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,495
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF81X09F233707
Stock: L6176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-04-2020
- 62,078 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,895
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Check out this well maintained 2009 Mercedes C-300 Sport. ONLY 62,000 MILES! This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, navigation system, power seats, premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, XM radio, power sunroof, cruise control, and more. Stop by today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54X19F238781
Stock: 21005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,130 miles
$10,490
Hendrick Toyota Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
755 exterior and 118 interior, 3.0L Sport trim. Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, 4MATIC all-wheel drive, TELE AID SYSTEM, BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM, Aluminum Wheels, Consumer Guide Recommended Car.KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, 4MATIC all-wheel drive, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESTELE AID SYSTEM, BURL WALNUT WOOD TRIM. Mercedes-Benz 3.0L Sport with 755 exterior and 118 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 228 HP at 6000 RPM*.VEHICLE REVIEWS"Impeccably built to a standard befitting its three-pointed Mercedes star, the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is an impressive luxury car." -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYBrake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring SystemOUR OFFERINGSToyota of Wilmington, now Hendrick Toyota Scion of Wilmington, is a proud recipient of the 2012 President's Award and is a Hendrick Champion dealer for our commitment to customer service and excellence in what we do.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/Price may include Dealer Installed Options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF81X69F231086
Stock: L60117A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 64,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,800
IG Burton Mercedes - Milford / Delaware
Nobody Beats a Burton Deal! NOBODY! Over 110 years of serving the sales, service, and parts needs of Delmarva and beyond. Free pickup and dropoff for any service on new and used vehicles!2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport CARFAX One-Owner.Moon/Sun Roof, Free Pickup and Dropoff for any service on new and used vehicles, SHOWROOM CONDITION, Auto-Dimming Mirror, Garage Door Opener, Heated Front Seats, Integrated Compass In Rearview, Power Driver Seat & Steering Column w/Memory, Premium I, Rain Sensor, SIRIUS Satellite Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54X59R049582
Stock: 5205244A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 85,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,795
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Bluetooth This 2009 Mercedes-Benz C Class 3.0L Sport has a great Steel Grey Metallic exterior and a clean Black interior! Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Sunroof/Moonroof Seating AM/FM Radio ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54X39R068485
Stock: 9R068485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 104,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,799
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
One look at this Mercedes Benz C-CLASS C300 4MATIC AWD LOW MILES NAVIGATION and you will just know, this is your ride. The odometer can speak volumes on a vehicle's reliance and this C-CLASS C300 4MATIC AWD LOW MILES NAVIGATION's low mileage will assure you of its solid dependence. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. Every aspect of this vehicle has been rigorously worked over with a MULTI-POINT INSPECTION guaranteeing your confidence and satisfaction. With a powerful 3.0L 6 cyl engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. The 3.0L 6 cyl engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. You will love the feel of the sports tuned suspension as you cruise gracefully through even the toughest of twists and turns. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this car. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped Mercedes Benz C-CLASS C300 4MATIC AWD LOW MILES NAVIGATION. The car is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. You'll want to take your shoes off when stepping into this one because the interior is exquisite. A thorough inspection has shown this car to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 367-0402 to find out more. We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. We are only minutes away from Stafford, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride. Super clean interior. Power everything! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF81X39F227982
Stock: 11962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,863
Crown MINI of Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
***MANAGER SPECIAL - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY!!***, ***NON SMOKER! WELL CARED FOR!***, ***WE DELIVER ANYWHERE***, Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats, Moonroof, Power Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE!, WELL MAINTAINED AT LOCAL MERCEDES BENZ STORE, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, ONLY 113K ORIGINAL MILES, IMMACULATE CONDITION, HEATED SEATS, ALL WEATHER MATS, LUXURY TRANSPORTATION AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, HURRY IN NOW WILL NOT LAST!, WE ARE LOCATED AT 8710 WEST BROAD STREET, C 300 Luxury, 4D Sedan, Almond/Mocha w/Leather Upholstery.Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.Sand Beige Metallic 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 DOHC w/Dual Fuel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54X09R083879
Stock: 9R083879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 73,570 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,495
Southern Auto Exchange - Smyrna / Tennessee
2009 MERCEDES...C350...NAVIGATION...SKYROOF...HEATED LEATHER...GREAT ON GAS!!...REALLY NICE 2 OWNER CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX... CALL OR TEXT FOR MORE INFO...615.944.4695 MULTIPLE FINANCING SOURCES WITH GREAT RATES...BUY HERE PAY HERE OPTIONS FOR TN RESIDENTS...OTHER FEES APPLY...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF56X39R042823
Stock: 5052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 96,054 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
Doug Henry Chevrolet Tarboro - Tarboro / North Carolina
RECENT TRADE IN, Clean AutoCheck, 500 Beacons Approved, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Avant Garde Package (Sport), Front Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: COMAND, Single Disc CD/MP3/AM/FM Weatherband, Speed control, Sportline Package, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio. Why The Tarboro One Simple Price? Since 1992, Doug Henry has offered an unrivaled experience by treating our guest the same way we would like to be treated when buying a car. We listen when our customers talk, and we heard that people dislike the back and forth and wasted time in dealerships trying to get the best deal. We give a fair, best offer to purchase your car, valid for 5 days, even if you don't buy ours. We will write a check to purchase your car right on the spot. Even more, we have Non-Commissioned Product Specialists that work to make you happy and we backup our commitment to customer satisfaction with a 5 Day/300 Mile Money Back Guarantee on every vehicle we sell. We pride ourselves on providing a Fast, Fair and Friendly buying experience. We're a close drive from Greenville, Rocky Mount, and Wilson NC. Just 1 hour drive in from Raleigh and the Virginia border. Read our reviews and see what others are saying about us. Prices plus tax, tag and $638 admin fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54X59F238699
Stock: U0692A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 143,632 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,941
Friendly Chevrolet - Springfield / Illinois
*PANORAMIC MOONROOF, *TINTED WINDOWS, *NAVIGATION / GPS NAV, *SUNROOF / MOONROOF, *LOCAL TRADE, *GOOD TIRES, *GOOD BRAKES, *LEATHER, *HEATED SEATS, *MANAGER SPECIAL, *GREAT FUEL ECONOMY, *TONS OF CARGO ROOM, *KEYLESS ENTRY, *HEATED MIRRORS, COMAND w/Navigation & Voice Control. The best deals are on FRIENDLY wheels!! Visit www.susansautomall.com for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF54X59R053454
Stock: 090046A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 128,372 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,997
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Ipod Integration Kit Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. This Mercedes-Benz includes: IPOD INTEGRATION KIT *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. More information about the 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: The Mercedes-Benz C-Class models cover a lot of ground depending on the specific trim. In Sport trim, the C-Class is closer to a sport sedan than it has ever been, competing head on with the BMW 3-Series and INFINITI G35. But in Luxury trim, the C300 has a softer, more settled feel and has the poise and comfort of a larger sedan. With a total of eight airbags, the V6 C-Class models now offer more safety features than its rivals, while the C63 AMG still stands out as one of the fastest high-performance vehicles available. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel drive, Ride comfort, performance, handling, and safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDGF56X19R062763
Stock: 9R062763
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 5(75%)
- 4(13%)
- 3(11%)
- 2(1%)
