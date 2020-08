Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky

Palladium Silver Metallic 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 Sport 4MATICÂ 4MATICÂ 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V Recent Arrival! Odometer is 917 miles below market average! 19/27 City/Highway MPGBMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDGJ8JB2DF944417

Stock: 7F88883A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020