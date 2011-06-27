  1. Home
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • State-of-the-art safety and luxury features, three body styles to choose from, pleasing power from V6 engine.
  • Can get pricey for its segment, ordinary interior presentation, tight squeeze for the sedan's backseat occupants.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though hardly inexpensive, the C-Class is appealing due to its variety of configurations and prestigious name.

2003 Highlights

Changes are light this year. Mercedes' "4Matic" all-wheel-drive system is now available for sedan and wagon models (the C32 sport sedan being the lone exception) and the C230 Sport Coupe's supercharged engine has been revised for greater efficiency and lower emissions. A six-speed manual gearbox is available for the C320 models, and a supercharged C230 Sport Sedan is now available as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5(75%)
4(18%)
3(4%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
281 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 281 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

C230 Bag for not much Buck
kompressorking,09/20/2011
Recently bought my C230 Kompressor w/ manual 6 speed tranny. So far so good. It's just over 100,000 miles, 1 owner and care for... it shows. Also purchased and very extensive 5yr/100k extended warranty too. I've owned 72 cars (all different makes/models) and have been a BMW fan for ever. This is my 3rd Benz and its a pleasure to drive. 30+ mpg on the freeway @ 85+mph, shifts smooth and has decent power to climb freeway hills with ease, even in 6th gear. Traded in my Jaguar S-type for this and I have no regrets. I will say the Jaguar was a better looking car, but that's it. I'll update more as I add more miles...
Geat Car For The Money
Mouse,07/25/2010
Been a very good car (close to 100K miles now). The only failures have been the hood struts, pano roof, and the multi function display. Both hood struts and MFD are easily fixed by anyone with the slightest mechanical skill. Pano roof is basically unfixable because of the significant cost (and lack of utility anyway). Handles very well had has adequate power. A bit slow off of the line though. Very practical as it is a hatchback and storage is generous. Rear seats fold down which gives even more cargo room. Simple to maintain yourself (both A & B service). Get one used with the leather interior and the Bose sound system (sound is excellent). Avoid the pano roof if possible. I give it an A-
An excellent car that holds up well...
guile,06/26/2010
My car has been with me since brand new, now going on 142,000 miles and counting. Issues have been catalytic converter (under warranty), front headlights, steering linkage break, serpentine belt replacement (at 130,000 miles), leather interior cracking, faux leather on shift knob coming off, CD changer jamming, blower fuse melting and compressor breaking, and small ghosting on console display. Performance is decent for a car with 168hp. Gas mileage could be better but I drive like a maniac with quick acceleration so no fault of the car. I'm pretty satisfied with the car and feel fortunate I don't have the issues so many others have. This car was manufactured in Brazil.
Love every thing about it
e626,12/11/2010
I originally wanted the m. B. E350 but my husband said that we would be spending a lot more money on gas. So he got me the c240 and I have to say that I love this car we bought it used with 98,000 miles on it. It has been very reliable drives great, and I look forward to taking long trips in it. I previously owned a 2002 BMW 330i and I thought that that was the best car ever, but I have to say I like this one just as much. It has that luxury and sports car look to it, the interior is excellent and very comfortable. I am definitely going to buy another m. B.
See all 281 reviews of the 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Overview

The Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in the following submodels: C-Class Sedan, C-Class C32 AMG, C-Class Hatchback, C-Class Wagon. Available styles include C240 Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 6M), C320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M), C230 Rwd 2dr Sports Coupe (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M), C230 Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M), C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A), C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A), C240 Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 6M), C320 Rwd 2dr Sports Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M), C320 Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M), C32 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A), C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 5A), C320 Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 6M), C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sport Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A), and C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sport Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC is priced between $3,550 and$3,550 with odometer readings between 184570 and184570 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 C-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,550 and mileage as low as 184570 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Can't find a used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,960.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,520.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,720.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,354.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

