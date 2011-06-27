2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- State-of-the-art safety and luxury features, three body styles to choose from, pleasing power from V6 engine.
- Can get pricey for its segment, ordinary interior presentation, tight squeeze for the sedan's backseat occupants.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$877 - $2,099
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though hardly inexpensive, the C-Class is appealing due to its variety of configurations and prestigious name.
2003 Highlights
Changes are light this year. Mercedes' "4Matic" all-wheel-drive system is now available for sedan and wagon models (the C32 sport sedan being the lone exception) and the C230 Sport Coupe's supercharged engine has been revised for greater efficiency and lower emissions. A six-speed manual gearbox is available for the C320 models, and a supercharged C230 Sport Sedan is now available as well.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
kompressorking,09/20/2011
Recently bought my C230 Kompressor w/ manual 6 speed tranny. So far so good. It's just over 100,000 miles, 1 owner and care for... it shows. Also purchased and very extensive 5yr/100k extended warranty too. I've owned 72 cars (all different makes/models) and have been a BMW fan for ever. This is my 3rd Benz and its a pleasure to drive. 30+ mpg on the freeway @ 85+mph, shifts smooth and has decent power to climb freeway hills with ease, even in 6th gear. Traded in my Jaguar S-type for this and I have no regrets. I will say the Jaguar was a better looking car, but that's it. I'll update more as I add more miles...
Mouse,07/25/2010
Been a very good car (close to 100K miles now). The only failures have been the hood struts, pano roof, and the multi function display. Both hood struts and MFD are easily fixed by anyone with the slightest mechanical skill. Pano roof is basically unfixable because of the significant cost (and lack of utility anyway). Handles very well had has adequate power. A bit slow off of the line though. Very practical as it is a hatchback and storage is generous. Rear seats fold down which gives even more cargo room. Simple to maintain yourself (both A & B service). Get one used with the leather interior and the Bose sound system (sound is excellent). Avoid the pano roof if possible. I give it an A-
guile,06/26/2010
My car has been with me since brand new, now going on 142,000 miles and counting. Issues have been catalytic converter (under warranty), front headlights, steering linkage break, serpentine belt replacement (at 130,000 miles), leather interior cracking, faux leather on shift knob coming off, CD changer jamming, blower fuse melting and compressor breaking, and small ghosting on console display. Performance is decent for a car with 168hp. Gas mileage could be better but I drive like a maniac with quick acceleration so no fault of the car. I'm pretty satisfied with the car and feel fortunate I don't have the issues so many others have. This car was manufactured in Brazil.
e626,12/11/2010
I originally wanted the m. B. E350 but my husband said that we would be spending a lot more money on gas. So he got me the c240 and I have to say that I love this car we bought it used with 98,000 miles on it. It has been very reliable drives great, and I look forward to taking long trips in it. I previously owned a 2002 BMW 330i and I thought that that was the best car ever, but I have to say I like this one just as much. It has that luxury and sports car look to it, the interior is excellent and very comfortable. I am definitely going to buy another m. B.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety
