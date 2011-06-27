I originally wanted the m. B. E350 but my husband said that we would be spending a lot more money on gas. So he got me the c240 and I have to say that I love this car we bought it used with 98,000 miles on it. It has been very reliable drives great, and I look forward to taking long trips in it. I previously owned a 2002 BMW 330i and I thought that that was the best car ever, but I have to say I like this one just as much. It has that luxury and sports car look to it, the interior is excellent and very comfortable. I am definitely going to buy another m. B.

