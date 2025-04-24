The Mercedes-Benz GLC is one of our highest-rated compact luxury SUVs, boasting a quiet interior of exceptional quality, a smooth ride, a good amount of interior space, and a distinctive range of powertrains. The core GLC lineup probably won't change for 2026 — Mercedes rounded out its GLC offerings last year with the release of the GLC 350e plug-in hybrid and high-performance GLC 63 S — but a new all-electric model with a similar name is on the horizon. We've already driven a prototype of the [deep breath] Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology and walked away impressed with Merc's first compact EV. Two things to note: This isn't an electric version of the existing GLC; it's actually a completely different vehicle built on an EV-only platform. We also don't know yet if it will be a 2026 or 2027 model year vehicle. We'll have to wait until it officially debuts at the end of this year.

Edmunds spotlight: Many shades of hybrid

The all-electric GLC may not be here yet, but every GLC is currently "electrified," meaning each has some degree of hybridization. The GLC 300 and AMG GLC 43 are considered mild hybrids, where a small motor and battery take some of the power-generating burden off the gas engine to improve efficiency. The GLC 43 also features an electrically assisted turbocharger to reduce turbo lag. The totally nutty 671-horsepower AMG GLC 63 S has the electric turbocharger too, but it has a large plug-in battery and a powerful rear-axle motor with its own two-speed gearbox. It's therefore a plug-in hybrid, but efficiency is definitely not top of mind. The GLC 350e, on the other hand, is a more traditional plug-in hybrid that can travel an impressive EPA-estimated 54 miles on electricity alone.

Competitors to consider

The Genesis GV70 is a good alternative to consider, but otherwise, the Mercedes GLC's top competitors also hail from Germany and were both redesigned for 2025. The BMW X3 went in a more radical direction, with a distinctive new design and a spacious interior. It's possible it will get its own all-electric variant for 2026. The Audi Q5 arrived a little later and its overhaul wasn't as substantial, but it too got all-new tech among its updates. There's no all-electric Q5, but the Q4 E-Tron and Q6 E-Tron are similar in spirit. Neither the X3 nor the Q5 is available as a plug-in hybrid as of this writing, but if that's something you're looking for, the Lexus NX 450h+ and Volvo XC60 T8 are good alternatives to the GLC 350e.