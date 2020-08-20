Used 2016 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me
- 25,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,498$3,597 Below Market
Premium Autos - Norco / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFL4GN010504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,819$4,495 Below Market
NJStateAuto Used Cars - Jersey City / New Jersey
This 2016 Audi A4 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic quattro 2.0T Premium features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - This 2016 Audi A4 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic quattro 2.0T Premium features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Black with a Black Full Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - --- CALL NOW at 201-200-1100 or visit www.NJStateAuto.com --- You can SEE MORE PHOTOS of this vehicle, Free CARFAX Reports and over 300 more Cars, Trucks, Vans and SUVs. AUTO FINANCING is available on most vehicles - All Credit Accepted. --- We provide all the paperwork, bill of sale, titles, reassignments and temp tags. BUY RIGHT OFF THE LOT - We Open at 9am everyday. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL8GN003690
Stock: 45244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-21-2019
- 47,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,990$3,862 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFLXGN006284
Stock: 6284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 65,017 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,485$2,609 Below Market
Audi Peoria - Peoria / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new tires! Technology Package Premium Plus Package Sport Plus Package W/8At Sport Package W/8At Trunk Lid Spoiler Scuba Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Net Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kit Quattro Door Decal - Brilliant Black Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Delete Front License Plate Holder Technology Package Credit This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL9GN005594
Stock: GN005594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 82,422 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,477
Allen Samuels Direct - Euless / Texas
Premium trim. Extra Clean. WAS $16,877, PRICED TO MOVE $2,300 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Turbo, Non-Smoker vehicle. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear Air, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio Audi Premium with Monsoon Gray Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 220 HP at 4450 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "High-quality cabin; comfortable ride quality; responsive handling; roomy backseat." -Edmunds.com. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $16,877. This A4 is priced $2,300 below NADA Retail. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFL4GN005416
Stock: EGN005416
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 45,617 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,998$3,802 Below Market
Michael's Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL5GN008992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,919 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,988$2,383 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2016 boasts an extremely low 40919 miles! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Bluetooth. This Audi A4 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Subwoofer, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFL6GN014036
Stock: GN014036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 60,440 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,205$2,626 Below Market
Schmelz Countryside Volkswagen - Maplewood / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL8GN016876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,105 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,995
Hi-Way Auto Sales - Pease / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL1GN004858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,981 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,950
Unisell Auto - Omaha / Nebraska
This 2016 Audi A4 4dr 4dr Sedan Automatic quattro 2.0T Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Brown interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 402-933-9577 or daler@unisellauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL7GA011062
Stock: P011062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 57,356 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$18,991
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
Introducing the 2016 Audi A4! Feature-packed and decked out! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has fewer than 60,000 miles! Audi infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: power moon roof, rain sensing wipers, and air conditioning. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL3GN015540
Stock: CP1383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 37,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,000$1,194 Below Market
Passport MINI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
***NAVIGATION SYSTEM***BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM***AUDI SIDE ASSIST***TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE***ONE OWNER***Automatic, quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Side Assist, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, HDD Navi w/Voice Control, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package. CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Audi A4 Florett Silver Metallic 21/30 City/Highway MPG# 1 Pre-Owned MINI Dealer in the USA! If we don't have it in stock, we can probably find it for you. Call today! Or visit our website for additional photos, vehicle history, financing options and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL1GN003533
Stock: 11482A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 30,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$19,499
Apex Imports - Apex / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Florett Silver Metallic *One Owner*, *Multi Point Inspection*, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Heated/Cooled Seats, CVT with Multitronic, Brown/Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 17855 miles below market average! 24/31 City/Highway MPG What makes us different? We specialize in hand selecting our pre-owned inventory and providing an amazing array of vehicles on our lot here in Apex, NC. We keep about 1000+ cars on the lot at any given time and find that being priced aggressively upfront allows us to save time, complete the deal process and keep the best inventory possible. The price you see is our very best price! All of our vehicles are priced below market value. We provide a hassle-free buying experience. Reviews: * Great cabin design with quality materials; backseat is roomy for the class; smooth ride and spirited handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFL8GN013387
Stock: 5007573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 35,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$20,957$2,032 Below Market
Conicelli Hyundai - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2016! Bluetooth, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights AM/FM Radio Rain Sensing Wipers This Audi A4 gets great fuel economy with over 30.0 MPG on the highway! Turbocharged, Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1208 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL4GN002344
Stock: HY6219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 29,210 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$21,318$1,517 Below Market
The Auto Source - Orlando / Florida
We are OPEN! Your safety is our TOP Priority. Recent Arrival! FACTORY NAVIGATION, NON SMOKERS CAR, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, LOCAL TRADE-IN, CERTIFIED AUTOCHECK VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, BLUETOOTH, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, NEW TIRES, TECHNOLOGY PKG - $4000 OPTION, AA PREMIUM PLUS MODEL - $2100 OPTION - OVER $44K ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER!, LOCAL ADULT OWNED/DRIVEN/MAINTAINED, LOW LOW ACTUAL MILES!, A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, ABS brakes, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Convenience Plus Package, HDD Navi w/Voice Control, Heated Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Memory Function for Driver, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Premium Plus Package, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Technology Package, Traction control, Wheels: 8.0" x 18" 10-Y-Spoke Gloss Black Design. Odometer is 20727 miles below market average! https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/u8zkw Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/30 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Great cabin design with quality materials; backseat is roomy for the class; smooth ride and spirited handling. Source: EdmundsWe are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom etc. Your safety continues to be our TOP Priority. You can come to us or we can do a virtual walk-around tour for you. Let us know how you prefer to do business. If coming to our location, please call to set up an appointment as we are limiting the number of guests at our dealership. We are conveniently located at 4601 North John Young Parkway Orlando, FL 32804.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUFFAFL3GN010340
Stock: 010340KR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 50,943 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$18,499
Mercedes-Benz of McKinney - McKinney / Texas
CONVENIENCE PLUS PACKAGE...AUDI ADVANCED KEY...SUNROOF!!! This 2016 Audi A4 Premium comes loaded with features like AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS -inc: TFT color WVGA 7 display screen control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console Operates climate control central locking instrument cluster vehicle diagnostics cellular phone navigation CD and radio functions Bluetooth streaming audio and MOST optical bus connecting all infotainment electronics HDD Navi w/Voice Control Controls cellular phone CD radio and navigation speech-to-text engine Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, and much more! This is a Clean Carfax vehicle. The Sonic Automotive difference: Each vehicle completed a safety & reconditioning process by one of our Certified technicians including a full inspection, road test and updating of recommended services. Our Sonic pricing makes buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle easy and convenient by giving you the markets best price right up-front, eliminating the hassles of negotiations. Our professional team will be delighted to answer any questions you may have. Please chat, e-mail or call us today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself at Mercedes-Benz of McKinney.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL3GN015519
Stock: TGN015519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 28,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,900
Texas Trucks & Toys - Austin / Texas
Please feel free to call us anytime at 512-837-9644 or you can text @ 512-413-9889 with any questions that you may have. All cars come with free Carfax Reports. Just click the link and print it out for free. Trades are always welcome. we also have many different lenders for all different types of credit. Most of our cars still have factory warranty remaining but those that don't we have extended warranties available. For more pictures please visit us @ www.texastrucksandtoys.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUAFAFL2GA009438
Stock: 009438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,397 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$18,688
Fred Haas Toyota Country - Houston / Texas
Silver 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC ***CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY***, ***WELL MAINTAINED***, ***Navigation***, ***Leather***, ***Sunroof***, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 3-Spoke Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, Alcantara Leather Seating Surfaces, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, Black Cloth Headliner, Black Diffuser Surround & Mirror Housings, Body-Colored Trunk Lip Spoiler, Brilliant Black Door Sill Blades, Leather/Alcantara Interior, Piano Black Inlays, S Line Competition Plus Package w/8AT, Wheels: 8.5" x 18" 10- Y-Spoke Gloss Black. Recent Arrival! 21/30 City/Highway MPG What are you waiting for? Call or come by today! ***For a no-hassle experience contact the Fred Haas Toyota Country Pre-Owned Sales Department to honor this special internet price 281-738-1513*** Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We are dedicated to giving our customers the best internet buying experience possible. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers. Need to trade up? GREAT, schedule your test drive appointment today & have your car quickly evaluated while youâ re cruising the freeway! We also offer one of the most comprehensive parts and service departments in the automotive industry! We are located on the south bound feeder road of S.H. 249 between Spring-Cypress & Jones Road. Just 10 minutes north of the beltway or 5 minutes north of 1960! Now only one exit south of Highway 99, the new Grand Parkway!! **Advertised sales price does not include reconditioning fees or additional dealer added options. See dealer for in-stock inventory and actual selling price. All prices are plus taxes, title and license fees with approved credit. MSRP does not include dealer installed options. Dealer doc fee of $150 not included in the price. Price may be different outside of each advertised period and do no necessarily reflect the cash price at any other time. Inventory is subject to prior sale. We are not responsible for typographical, technical, or misprint errors. Please see dealer in person or contact us via phone or email to verify all information. Reviews: * Great cabin design with quality materials; backseat is roomy for the class; smooth ride and spirited handling. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBFAFL0GN017468
Stock: GN017468P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
