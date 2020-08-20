Used 2016 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

1,891 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,891 listings
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    25,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,498

    $3,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    79,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,819

    $4,495 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Red
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    47,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,990

    $3,862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    65,017 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,485

    $2,609 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    82,422 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,477

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    45,617 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,998

    $3,802 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    40,919 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,988

    $2,383 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    60,440 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,205

    $2,626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    33,105 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    47,981 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,950

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    57,356 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,991

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    37,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,000

    $1,194 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    30,441 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $19,499

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    35,857 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $20,957

    $2,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    29,210 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,318

    $1,517 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    50,943 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,499

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in White
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    28,094 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $18,900

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    60,397 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $18,688

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A4 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,891 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 2016 Audi A4

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4

Read recent reviews for the Audi A4
Overall Consumer Rating
3.715 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (7%)
  • 3
    (27%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Not worth the money
Joe,04/28/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
My car is an A4 Quattro premium S-Line. It stickered just shy of the $50k mark. If I wasn't able to get a smoking deal on it I would have never bought it. Sure, it's pretty. Sure, people go "ooohhh, you have an Audi" but honestly, this car is nowhere near worth the price of entry. For $15k less you can get a fully loaded Passat with the 1.8t which is all anyone really needs. You will wind up with a much bigger, more comfortable car. With darn near the same build quality, and it will have everything a modern car should have. For example...Bluetooth streaming audio. The Audi doesn't have it until you pony up for the premium plus package. Which pushes you over that 50k mark. Another place the A4 falls woefully short is the back seat. If you have kids in booster seats, get ready to wrestle with seatbelts because the seat area is so narrow your booster WILL block the buckle. And we have the Diono Cambria which is a fairly narrow booster. Still blocks the buckle. Also, if anyone riding up front is over 6' tall, you will render that back seat virtually useless. My 4 year old complains about being squished behind me, I'm 6'3". We don't have the problem in our far less expensive, much more equipped Passat. Basically, if you are of average or lower stature, the A4 might be ok for you, as long as you're ok with paying a boatload of money for a car that has some seriously glaring omissions in the options department. If you want a well built German car that has everything in it and won't break the bank, go to VW and save some money.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A4
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi A4 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings