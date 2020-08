Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas

This 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport is proudly offered by Dallas Autos Direct Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Mercedes-Benz is in a class of its own. You can tell this 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 121,992mi and appears with a showroom shine. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: The 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models are the entry-level for the brand. In particular, the Sport trims compete directly with the BMW 3-Series and Infiniti G35. Luxury trims come with a more traditional appearance, with a chrome grille and the Mercedes-Benz' 3-pointed-star hood ornament. Sport trims feature a more-prominent grille-mounted Mercedes-Benz star and AMG body-styling. The Sport trims also feature deeper front and rear aprons, under-door rocker panels, 17-inch twin-spoke wheels, firmer suspension, three-spoke steering wheels and titanium colored instrument panels. Each sport model also gets unique trim and wheels to fit. The 2010 C63 AMG still stands out as one of the fastest high-performance vehicles available in the United States. Simultaneously, the entry-level C300 carries an affordable MSRP at $33,600. Strengths of this model include available 4MATIC all wheel drive system, Affordable luxury, a wide selection of performance engines, and strong safety feature list Finance available with applicable fees.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDGF8BB0AF408495

Stock: AF408495

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020