2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
What’s new
- The GLA has been fully redesigned for 2021
- Part of the second GLA generation introduced for 2021
Pros & Cons
- Smooth ride and comfortable seats
- Features one of today's best, most advanced infotainment systems
- Mercedes badge at an affordable price
- Most of the GLA's advanced safety features are optional
- Too much road noise for a luxury SUV
- Cargo capacity is small compared to Mercedes' GLB
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Review
We weren't terribly impressed with the first-generation GLA when Mercedes introduced it for the 2015 model year. It wasn't particularly enjoyable to drive, nor was it very practical. Thankfully, the all-new second-generation 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA addresses all of its predecessor's drawbacks and catapults to a much more favorable Edmunds ranking.
The 2021 GLA offers all of Mercedes' latest technology features. The MBUX infotainment system, with its two available 10.25-inch screens and "Hey, Mercedes" voice assistant, is available along with a full suite of advanced driver aids and active safety features.
The cabin is significantly improved over the existing GLA, both in its materials quality and space. If you've sat in an A-Class sedan, you'll be familiar with the smart finishes on elements such as the air vents and the buttons in the center console. There's a lot more headroom than before too, and that's transformational for the driver and front passenger. You sit higher, with a better view through the taller and less severely raked windscreen.
Even as an entry-level SUV model, it's much more deserving of the Mercedes-Benz badge than before. Interestingly, Mercedes also has its new GLB SUV. It's similar in concept and price but offers more passenger and cargo space. But the GLB has blockier styling, especially in contrast to the GLA's sleekness. In any case, the new GLA is a solid pick for an extra-small luxury SUV and compares well against the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.
Our verdict7.9 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The engine and transmission are mostly smooth, though you'll notice some engine vibration from the automatic engine stop-start system when it first fires up. The transmission can also be a little slow to engage when you mash the gas for a quick burst of speed.
Around turns, the GLA is stable and secure. Less impressive were the numbers during our panic-braking test, where the GLA 250 needed a long 138 feet to stop from 60 mph. That's longer than the braking distances from some full-size trucks we've tested. We suspect that's due to a lack of grip from the economy-biased tires rather than the brakes themselves. On the flip side, we found the brakes very smooth during everyday driving.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The ride quality is pretty good too, with no harshness over road imperfections. Undulations can cause some moderate jostling, but the suspension strikes a good balance of handling and comfort. On the downside, road noise is noticeable and sometimes intrusive on coarse road surfaces. The engine sounds labored under hard acceleration, but it is otherwise well muffled.
How’s the interior?8.0
The primary controls are logically placed and easy to read. You control many of the secondary features with the infotainment screen and take little time to get acquainted with. The cabin is surprisingly spacious and airy considering the GLA's sleek profile. There's plenty of adult-sized space in the rear too. Visibility out of the front as well as to the sides and rear is clear, which helps with safety and parking.
How’s the tech?8.0
Disappointingly, the GLA is pretty light on standard advanced safety features. Only frontal collision mitigation and a blind-spot monitor are included unless you spring for some costly option packages. That's a little surprising these days when a Kia or Toyota comes with a full suite of driver aids.
How’s the storage?7.5
Inside, there are moderately sized bins and pockets for your things. The cupholders feature some nifty spring-loaded tabs to better secure smaller beverages or personal items. A rubberized tray does a good job of holding a phone. It also serves as a wireless charging pad if you pick that option. Got small children? A rear-facing infant seat should fit without affecting front passenger space. The car-seat tether and anchor points are easy to find too.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Warranty coverage is a fairly standard with four years/50,000 miles for bumper-to-bumper as well as the powertrain. Roadside assistance is covered for four years/50,000 miles, but Mercedes doesn't give you any complimentary maintenance like some other automakers do.
Wildcard8.0
Which GLA-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class models
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is an extra-small luxury crossover SUV. It is available in GLA 250 and all-wheel-drive GLA 250 4Matic trim levels. Higher-performing AMG 35 and AMG 45 models will arrive in late 2020.
GLA 250 and GLA 250 4Matic
Standard features include:
- A turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (221 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque)
- An eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
- LED headlights
- Power liftgate
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Simulated leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable front seats with driver memory settings
The GLA also comes with:
- MBUX infotainment system with twin 7-inch displays
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Sliding and reclining rear seats
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
AMG 35
Standard features are mostly limited to performance and include:
- Increased power output of 302 hp
- 10.25-inch instrument and infotainment screens
- Performance-tuned all-wheel-drive system
- Sport-tuned suspension
AMG 45
This top-of-the-line sport model receives:
- Increased power output to 382 hp
- 4Matic all-wheel drive with enhanced torque control
Available packaged options for the GLA 250 include:
- The Premium package
- Larger 10.25-inch displays
- Auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors
- Hands-free liftgate
- Keyless entry
- Multimedia package
- Navigation system
- Augmented-reality video overlay for navigation display
- Traffic sign reader
- Driver Assistance package
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the GLA and the car in front)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the car back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Lane keeping system (makes minor steering corrections to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane)
- Evasive steering assist (can swerve the GLA automatically to avoid objects ahead)
- Active speed limit assist (obeys speed limits and slows for curves)
- Parking Assistance package
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the GLA and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with no driver intervention)
Other notable stand-alone options include:
- Adaptive suspension
- Appearance packages to give it an AMG look
- Panoramic sunroof
- Leather upholstery
- Multi-contour front seats
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Interior ambient lighting
- Burmester premium audio system
- Wireless charging pad
- Head-up display
Trending topics in reviews
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA Review ― Is the Smallest Mercedes SUV a Good Buy?
[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: I hate to start on a negative note, but one of the worst cars I've driven over the last decade includes the Mercedes Benz GLA class that was introduced for 2015. Not surprisingly, I was not a fan of the CLA sedan that it was based on. With the introduction of a new A class and CLA last year, well, they've won me over. In fact, the A class has been an Edmunds top-rated pick for 2019 and 2020. It stands to reason, then, that I should like this-- the all-new 2021 Mercedes Benz GLA 250. Do us a favor and hit the Subscribe button below to stay up-to-date on all the latest videos, and head over to edmunds.com for all of your car-shopping needs. Compared to the previous generation GLA, it now looks more like an SUV than its predecessor, which kind of looked like a big hatchback. Prices start right around $37,000, and for another 2 grand, you can get Mercedes' 4MATIC all-wheel drive. As tested, this GLA 250 has a sticker price of $42,645. If it were my choice, I would've just gone with the Premium, Multimedia, and Driver Assistance option packages, for a grand total that comes in just under 41 grand. That's right in line with the Edmunds top-ranked Mercedes GLB, which raises the $40,000 question. What's the difference between the two, and why would I buy one over the other? For some, the GLA's styling may be a draw. In many ways, it looks like a fun-size GLC, and I like it a lot more than last GLA. The GLB, on the other hand, is more boxy and upright, almost like a baby G wagon. That boxy shape has some advantages that we'll get into, so stick around. Under the hood is the same 2-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder that puts out 221 horsepower and 258 pound feet of torque. It also has the same 8-speed automated dual-clutch transmission. Fuel economy estimates come in at 28 miles per gallon combined, which is 2 miles per gallon better than the GLB. That's likely due to the GLA's smaller footprint, lighter weight, and sleeker silhouette. I managed to get 31 MPG on our highway-heavy 115-mile evaluation loop a few days ago. So hop in. Let's see how it drives. Here at the track, the GLA 250 hits 60 miles an hour in 6.77 seconds, which confirms Mercedes 6.8-second estimate. In everyday driving, the GLA gathers speed confidently. There is a minor shudder from the Auto Start system and a slight delay in throttle response. But after that, it's smooth sailing. Now, if you want more from the engine, you might feel a more pronounced delay and some awkward lurches, like this. Not bad, though. The GLA needed 138 feet to stop from 60 miles an hour, though, and that's pretty long for the class, and that's really down to tires. These are 500 treadwear rating, so they're not as sticky. The GLB did it in only 108 feet, but it had much stickier 300 treadwear tires. Otherwise, the pedal had the right amount of effort and it's easy to come to a very smooth limo stop. Yes, eh? The GLA 250 isn't all that sporting on a winding road or a closed circuit like this. But you know what? It doesn't need to be. More importantly, it feels confident and capable. For the few drivers out there that want more performance, there will be some low-level AMG variants coming at the end of 2020. Ah, the end of 2020. That sounds good, right? I think most shoppers will agree that ride comfort is more important than cornering ability. And in this regard, the GLA does well. Initial impacts are well-absorbed, eliminating any harshness. You'll feel some jostling over undulations in the road, but that's expected for this type of vehicle. Outward visibility is excellent. This front roof pillar doesn't get in the way in left turns, and the view out the back doesn't chop off anything I feel I need to see. It's good enough that I don't have to rely on the rearview camera as much. It also means I wouldn't bother with the available surround-view monitor. When it comes to advanced safety features, the GLA comes up a little short in my book. You get frontal collision warning and automatic braking, as well as a blind spot monitor, but that's about it. Nowadays, when non-luxury brands include a full suite of advanced safety features as standard, it makes me question why it's not included here. For another $1,700, though, it's all in the Driver Assistance package. Not surprisingly, this new GLA 250 drives a lot like the GLB, so things are definitely looking good. Let's pull over so we can chat about all of the interior details. The standard front seats don't have a ton of adjustments, but those adjustments do have a lot of range. You can have it lowered to the deck for a more sedan-like position, or more elevated and upright, like a traditional SUV. There's also plenty of space, and for taller drivers, an extendable thigh support. Naturally, the award-winning Mercedes MBUX infotainment system is present, and with the optional premium package, the screen grows to 10 and 1/4 inches. It's easily one of the best systems out there for its quick responses, tons of features, and four ways to control it. You can control it with these thumb pads on the steering wheel, this trace pad here, the touchscreen, as well as speech recognition that allows you to speak more naturally, rather than like a robot. As far as interior storage goes, there are moderately-sized pockets, bins, and cupholders to hold all of your personal items. There's also a rubberized phone tray here that can be optioned as a wireless charging pad. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, but not wireless. Next up, my obligatory head taps and knee taps. I was expecting to be a little cramped back here, but I'm pleasantly surprised by how much space there is. I'm 5 foot 10" and sit just fine behind the front seat that's set for me. The seat cushion is just a little bit low, but there's enough leg room to stretch out and get the support that I'd want on a long road trip. I'd be fine back here for that four-hour LA to Vegas run. These seats don't slide or recline, but I'd be comfortable back here for a few hours. Helping matters is a household power outlet and two USB ports. Remember how I mentioned the GLB's advantage over the GLA at the top of the video? Here's where it gains its edge. The GLA has a cargo capacity of 15.4 cubic feet. That's about what you'd expect from a midsize sedan, not so much a crossover SUV. But GLB's cargo space is a comparably huge 24 cubic feet. As you can see, it's really not all that small, and there are some added perks, too. The low lift-over height means you don't have to struggle as much with big and heavy objects, and there's some added space underneath the floor, too. It's a short reach to the seat back latches, and there's a separate one just for the center passthrough. On the side are some hooks here for your shopping bags so that they don't toss all their contents every time you take a turn. The last thing you need are cans, cantaloupes, jaw breakers, and ball bearings flying everywhere. Not bad, right? [MUSIC PLAYING] Given how similar the 2021 Mercedes GLA is to the GLB 250, in terms of performance, price, comfort, and refinement, you really can't go wrong with either. The big differences is in cargo capacity and the availability of a third row of seats, albeit tiny seats. That puts the GLA in a close second place, ahead of the Audi Q3, Volvo XC40, and BMW X2. It's also a hell of an apology for that first-generation GLA. Thanks for watching, and as always, hit the Subscribe button below and head over to edmunds.com for more information on the 2021 Mercedes Benz GLA and all of its competition. [MUSIC PLAYING]
The new Mercedes-Benz GLA's looks bring it in line with the newest generation of M-B products, but the new face covers big changes. For starters, the next-generation GLA is taller and more SUV-like than the crossover we're familiar with. That's very deliberate, and now that the GLA is no longer an off-road-stanced hatchback masquerading as a crossover, it's a more convincing SUV in both shape and market positioning. Mark Takahashi explores more in his review.
Features & Specs
|GLA 250 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$36,230
|MPG
|25 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|221 hp @ 5500 rpm
|GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$38,230
|MPG
|24 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|221 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GLA-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Emits an alert if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Blind-Spot Assist
- Signals the driver if a vehicle is in a blind spot or if a car or bicyclist is approaching from behind when the GLB is parked.
- Active Steering Assist
- Uses cameras and other sensors to help the driver keep the vehicle centered in its lane while cruising, even in gentle curves.
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class vs. Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
The Mercedes-Benz GLB is priced within a few hundred dollars of the GLA but offers a larger cargo capacity, more rear-seat passenger space and an available third-row seat. The GLB's boxy shape maximizes interior space and allows for these advantages. It's a smarter buy if you want more utility. The only reason you'd go for the GLA is if you prefer its styling.
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class vs. BMW X1
The BMW X1 adds some excitement to the class with its responsive engine and sharp handling. Unfortunately, that comes at the expense of ride comfort. But the X1 bests the GLA when it comes to cargo capacity.
Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class vs. Audi Q3
Like the GLA, the Audi Q3 has up-to-date tech features and gets strong scores for comfort and interior quality. It's also not all that sporty to drive but should still instill confidence for the average driver. The Q3 comes up a little short in regard to fuel economy, and it could also benefit from more interior storage.
What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class:
- The GLA has been fully redesigned for 2021
- Part of the second GLA generation introduced for 2021
How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class?
The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,230.
Other versions include:
- GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $36,230
- GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $38,230
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Overview
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class is offered in the following submodels: GLA-Class SUV. Available styles include GLA 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM), and GLA 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM).
What do people think of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 GLA-Class.
