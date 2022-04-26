Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  4. 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: $58,000
What to expect
  • A more potent C-Class
  • Sportier interior and exterior treatments
  • No more turbocharged V6, though
  • Part of the fifth generation C-Class introduced for 2023
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
ad labelAd
  • 7 Colors
  • 5 Trims
  • 3 Packages
Build & PriceMBUSA.COM
ad labelAd
See Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Mercedes-Benz C-Class
See Offers
MBUSA.COM

Related 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates