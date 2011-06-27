  1. Home
2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • State-of-the-art safety and luxury features, pleasing power from top V6 engine.
  • More expensive than competitors, ordinary cabin furnishings, small backseat, only available as a sedan.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With three engines to choose from, most buyers are bound to find a 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan to their liking, but none can match the Audi A4 for interior style or the BMW 3 Series for athleticism.

Vehicle overview

The latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, introduced in 2001, replaced the more traditionally styled version (1994-2000), which had in turn succeeded the small, boxy and rather drab 190 Series (1984-1993). Aimed squarely at the BMW 3 Series, the C-Class lineup touts the typical Benz virtues of solidity, safety and comfort. With styling cues (such as a low hoodline, arced roofline and triangular taillights) evocative of the flagship S-Class, this Mercedes-Benz car has no trouble drawing admiring glances.

Mercedes has eliminated the wagon and coupe body styles from the lineup for 2006, but three V6 engine choices and the availability of Sport and Luxury trims give you plenty of options to consider when equipping a C-Class sedan. Never one to keep the best safety equipment just for its most expensive models, Mercedes-Benz provides the C-Class buyer with a reassuring roster of the latest advances in safety technology. Stability control, BrakeAssist and side curtain airbags are all at the ready to help avoid an accident or protect the occupants in case said accident is imminent.

High pricing is the main disadvantage to buying the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The entry-level Benz generally costs more than every other car in its class, including sought after models like the A4 and 3 Series. This fact, alongside the Benz's small backseat, rather ordinary interior accommodations (compared to the A4) and modest athleticism (compared to the 3 Series), makes us less enthusiastic about giving it a full recommendation, particularly to people on a budget. What's more, competition is increasing in this price range, and value leaders like the Acura TSX and Infiniti G35 offer a high level of performance and luxury for the price paid. Ultimately, though, we do recognize the appeal of the C-Class: Whether you're a young and active single, a weekend driving enthusiast or a family chauffeur, the 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class can get you around in relative comfort while providing more than a dash of style, prestige and fun.

2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models

For 2006, the compact Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available only as a sedan in a handful of flavors -- the C230 and C350 Sport Sedans, and the C280 and C350 Luxury Sedans. Sporty and affordable, the C230 Sport Sedan comes with 17-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, cloth sport seats, dual-zone climate control and a CD stereo. The C280 Luxury Sedan version offers a bigger engine but is more mild-mannered in personality, offering 16-inch wheels, softer suspension tuning, leather/cloth seating and genuine wood trim. Step up to the C350 Luxury Sedan to enjoy the top-line V6 and 10-way power seats with memory. The C350 Sport Sedan comes with all of this, plus 17-inch wheels, a firmer suspension and sport seats. On the options list you'll find features like full leather upholstery, HID headlights, a DVD-based navigation system, a 12-speaker Harman-Kardon Logic 7 sound system and satellite radio.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, both the wagon and the slow-selling C-Class coupe are history, leaving only the sedan. A V6 engine is now standard on every sedan model. The C230 gets a new 201-hp, 2.5-liter V6, while the C240 is renamed the C280 and has a 228-hp, 3.0-liter V6. The C320 is now the C350, boasting a 268-hp, 3.5-liter V6. 4Matic-equipped vehicles get an improved five-speed automatic, and rear-wheel-drive models get a new seven-speed automatic.

Performance & mpg

Three engines see duty in the Mercedes C-Class lineup. The C230 has a 201-horsepower, 2.5-liter V6. The C280 has a 3.0-liter V6 with 228 hp. And the C350 employs a 3.5-liter V6 good for 268 hp. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual, five-speed automatic and seven-speed automatic. Sport models get the manual standard, while Luxury models come with an automatic only. All Sport models are rear-wheel drive, but Luxury models are available with either rear-drive or 4Matic all-wheel drive. The seven-speed automatic is available on rear-drive models only, while the five-speed unit is found only on 4Matics.

Safety

In addition to expected safety features, such as four-wheel antilock disc brakes and three-point seatbelts with tension limiters for all occupants, every C-Class boasts stability control and six airbags that include front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are optional. In government crash tests, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class scored four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts and five stars for front and rear side-impact protection. The IIHS gave the C-Class a "Good" rating (its highest) for its performance in the 40-mph frontal offset crash test, and named it a "Best Pick" overall. The C-Class earned an "Acceptable" rating (second-highest) in IIHS side-impact testing.

Driving

As you would expect, the 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a comfortable car that excels at pampering its occupants. It's also more sporting than previous small Benzes, and the Sport sedans, in particular, are fun to drive, though don't expect the razor-sharp manners of the 3 Series. Each of the V6 engines delivers solid, refined performance.

Interior

In the past, C-Class interiors were nothing special, but last year's upgrades included new gauges, controls and seats, finally giving the entry-level Mercedes-Benz car the slick look it should have always had. As the sedan is compact in size, there isn't a lot of legroom in the backseat, and adult occupants are apt to complain on anything more than short trips.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5(63%)
4(23%)
3(11%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
132 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 132 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

44,000 miles and stuck in 2nd gear
sousame,09/05/2011
I have babied this car! freeway mostly easy on the gas pedal ext... first the trans would randomly be stuck in 3rd gear as im driving. I would have to stop turn the key off then restart. I was going to take it to the dealership soon but now i cant even do that it wont shift into anything but 2nd or reverse or park. very very very disapointed in this high dollar vehicle. will be even more so if there is not a recall on this. i didnt blow my bank account and pay cash for something that wont even last me 44,000 mile.... will update soon with my results....
Transmission Problems Right After 4 Years
itsats,01/10/2012
This was the first time that I purchased a brand new car. It has been nothing but problems since owning it. In addition to costly regular maintenance, I have had to replace brakes, rotors twice, tires need to be replaced often, the power steering pump went out, and shortly after 52,000 miles I began having transmission problems. It continues to start in a higher gear creating lag when I push on the gas. Other times, it will not automatically upshift and stays in first gear. In ordet to override the problem, I pull over, turn off the car, and then restart again. I will NEVER purchase a MB again.
Enjoyable drive
KS,11/15/2006
I have owned this car for 7 months now. To sum my experience up: I like it. Love the look (mine is black). The one-hour drive I spend everyday to/from work is enjoyable, relaxing and comfortable. The car is very responsive (for a mild driver), turns corners very well. It feels 'solid' as you maneuver it. I did not like the fact that the default CD does not read MP3 files, which was not mentioned anywhere when I did my research before purchase (fortunately I got the 6CD option). Gas mileage for my first 8000 city/highway miles is around 26.5MPG. Having seen some complaints about Benz's reliability elsewhere, mine is so far trouble-free. Hope it will remain so.
Piece of junk! Jack !
M-B sucks,09/09/2015
C230 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M)
With 74xxx miles, engine balance shaft bad, M-B lost the class action law suit so they will pay for partial repair. Never should have gone bad I the first place. Engine intake breaks due to cheap plastic rods. Valve body in transmission is a problem and gets stuck in gear a $2,400 dealer only repair. Electrical failures. Do not purchase this car !!!
See all 132 reviews of the 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
More About This Model

The new engine found in the Mercedes C-Class is proof that when the German automaker has a good thing, it's smart enough to spread it around. The 3.5-liter V6 is steadily making its way through the luxury brand's model lineup.

After debuting in the 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK two-seater, the lightweight engine, which features an aluminum block and cylinder heads, displaced the E-Class sedan's 3.2-liter engine earlier this year. And now it's part of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class family, available in the smaller C350.

Dueling German Horsepower
For 2006, the 215-horsepower, 3.2-liter C320 sedan becomes the latest casualty in the escalating horsepower war the manufacturer is waging with its Bavarian rival, BMW. After years of the BMW 330i eating its lunch with its healthier 225 hp, Mercedes has had enough. Just as BMW is about to pull the wraps off its revamped 255-hp 330i sedan, Mercedes is moving in for the kill with the 268-hp, 3.5-liter C350. Sounds like BMW 3 Series drivers better start checking their rearview mirrors.

If the horsepower jump isn't enough to grab you by the short hairs, the increase in torque will. With 258 pound-feet of torque, the Mercedes' V6 destroys BMW's new 3.0-liter inline six, which will be rated at 220 lb-ft, and gives the C350 some serious thrust.

With its smooth revs and throaty new exhaust note, the C350 Mercedes drives much sportier than the C320. There's plenty of torque to be found throughout the wide power band, making the charge off the line as fun the 50th time as it was the first. As in the C320, it continues to be rear-wheel drive with a 4Matic all-wheel-drive option.

Seven Speeds, No Waiting
Like the pint-sized SLK roadster, the C350 Mercedes comes standard with a six-speed manual, which is a major upgrade over the old six-speed gearbox. The C350's reworked linkage inspires confidence through the shift pattern with buttery-smooth action and a solid feel. The clutch is nicely weighted, not overly heavy or annoying while sitting in traffic.

Aiding hard-driving pursuits while helping take the heat off your gas pump credit card is an optional seven-speed automatic transmission, which can be shifted manually using steering wheel-mounted buttons. Serious sport sedan enthusiasts may claim that a manual transmission is necessary to extract maximum entertainment from the driving experience, but Mercedes has made this automatic shift so quickly and efficiently, it's hard to imagine why anyone would want to exercise their clutch foot unnecessarily. In fact, Mercedes states the same 0-62-mph time of 6.4 seconds with both transmissions. The C350 4Matic version retains the old five-speed automatic.

Despite the notable increase in performance, Mercedes also says fuel economy is improved by 12 percent over the C320's old V6, largely due to the efficiency of continuously variable valve timing and a two-stage intake manifold.

Familiar Style and Safety
Outside the cabin, the only visible clue to the new power plant tucked under the hood is the simple rear deck badge. Like the C320, the C350 sedan will continue to divide itself into both Luxury and Sport trims; Luxury offering a more traditional leather and wood-trimmed cabin, and the Sport model includes aluminum trim, a three-spoke steering wheel with thumb rests and larger wheels and tires.

In addition to predictable safety features, such as four-wheel antilock disc brakes and three-point seatbelts with tension limiters for all occupants, every C-Class offers stability control and eight airbags that include head-protecting side curtain airbags.

More Bang, Same Buck
Perhaps the most impressive part of the Mercedes-Benz C350's specification sheet is the price. Although pricing hasn't been officially released, and won't be until just before the C350 goes on sale this summer, Mercedes officials report the cost should be comparable to the current C320, which starts at just over $38,000.

Although previously disregarded as a true sport sedan, this new, more powerful C350 Mercedes should earn a spot on any BMW shopper's short list.

Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Overview

The Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in the following submodels: C-Class Sedan, C-Class C55 AMG. Available styles include C55 AMG 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A), C230 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6M), C280 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 7A), C280 4MATIC Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A), C350 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A), C350 4MATIC Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M).

