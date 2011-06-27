  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

1995 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$670 - $1,616
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No major changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5(70%)
4(20%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Everlasting
Bob Summers,04/07/2010
I am the first owner of my 1995 C220 which I purchased new in 1995. It looks as good today, 15 years later as it did new. I have 258,000 miles on the car with 1 water pump replacement, 1 fuel pump replacement, 1 battery and a wire harness (expensive). Everything else is original. It runs like a champ, no rattles, quiet, great cruising car. I have driven it cross country and weekly between Washington DC and Raleigh-Durham N. Carolina. Gas mileage is great. Good engine pep, plenty of power on freeways with passing reserve. I cruise 70 - 75 mph. Interior still looks almost new, exterior paint is great. Engine light does come on and front end needs new shocks. Everything works on it
Are you kidding me! A C280 the best? YES!
benzluv,05/23/2011
I have been a banker and owned an auto dealership over the past 22 years. Two years ago I bought a 95 after getting into an accident in another car and totaling a BMW 535. This C280 was just supposed to be a car to fill in until the insurance company settled with me. Well it is 2 years later and the insurance check for $19,000 went to pay for my son's tuition. The C280 has only had a set of new H rated tires placed on it. Without equivocation this car has been the single best automotive deal I have ever made! I have had almost every car in the book and with the exception of A new Porsche, this has been a combination of a better looking, faster, better deal car and I get 27 mpg hwy.
All-Around Great Car
MercedesBoy,07/12/2002
This is a car that does everything well. Cleverly designed, well executed, comfortable, safe and fun to drive. Excellent on the highway and small enough to easily get around the city. The 2.2 engine is only 148 HP, but is really responsive at high speeds. The auto trans shifts hard, but the brakes...well it's what you would expect for a car designed for the autobahn. Thouroghly enjoyable to own.
You have to drive it to understand
Mercede,12/15/2007
I have never enjoyed a car as much as this one. After 191,000 miles it still has plenty of life left. It runs like a champ but does require plenty of care. The check engine light is constantly coming on and the service costs are high. The water pump ran over $1,000 to replace. The car is pushing 13 years old and still turns heads. You have to drive one to understand the thrill.
See all 30 reviews of the 1995 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

