I have been a banker and owned an auto dealership over the past 22 years. Two years ago I bought a 95 after getting into an accident in another car and totaling a BMW 535. This C280 was just supposed to be a car to fill in until the insurance company settled with me. Well it is 2 years later and the insurance check for $19,000 went to pay for my son's tuition. The C280 has only had a set of new H rated tires placed on it. Without equivocation this car has been the single best automotive deal I have ever made! I have had almost every car in the book and with the exception of A new Porsche, this has been a combination of a better looking, faster, better deal car and I get 27 mpg hwy.

Read more