1995 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$670 - $1,616
Used C-Class for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
No major changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bob Summers,04/07/2010
I am the first owner of my 1995 C220 which I purchased new in 1995. It looks as good today, 15 years later as it did new. I have 258,000 miles on the car with 1 water pump replacement, 1 fuel pump replacement, 1 battery and a wire harness (expensive). Everything else is original. It runs like a champ, no rattles, quiet, great cruising car. I have driven it cross country and weekly between Washington DC and Raleigh-Durham N. Carolina. Gas mileage is great. Good engine pep, plenty of power on freeways with passing reserve. I cruise 70 - 75 mph. Interior still looks almost new, exterior paint is great. Engine light does come on and front end needs new shocks. Everything works on it
benzluv,05/23/2011
I have been a banker and owned an auto dealership over the past 22 years. Two years ago I bought a 95 after getting into an accident in another car and totaling a BMW 535. This C280 was just supposed to be a car to fill in until the insurance company settled with me. Well it is 2 years later and the insurance check for $19,000 went to pay for my son's tuition. The C280 has only had a set of new H rated tires placed on it. Without equivocation this car has been the single best automotive deal I have ever made! I have had almost every car in the book and with the exception of A new Porsche, this has been a combination of a better looking, faster, better deal car and I get 27 mpg hwy.
MercedesBoy,07/12/2002
This is a car that does everything well. Cleverly designed, well executed, comfortable, safe and fun to drive. Excellent on the highway and small enough to easily get around the city. The 2.2 engine is only 148 HP, but is really responsive at high speeds. The auto trans shifts hard, but the brakes...well it's what you would expect for a car designed for the autobahn. Thouroghly enjoyable to own.
Mercede,12/15/2007
I have never enjoyed a car as much as this one. After 191,000 miles it still has plenty of life left. It runs like a champ but does require plenty of care. The check engine light is constantly coming on and the service costs are high. The water pump ran over $1,000 to replace. The car is pushing 13 years old and still turns heads. You have to drive one to understand the thrill.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
194 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the C-Class
Related Used 1995 Mercedes-Benz C-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Kia Soul 2016
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2004
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2017
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2018
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2007
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2013
- Used Lexus RX 350L 2018
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2006
- Used Toyota Camry 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons