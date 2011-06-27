Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Electric Range
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $3,899
2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230133,852 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES ONE OWNER Leather Seating Bose Premium Sound System 2000 MERCEDES-BENZ C230 WDBHA24G9YA853553 SEDAN 4 DR 2.3L I4 F REAR WHEEL DRIVE The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the smallest of the esteemed marque s U.S. product line. It s not in the same league as the midsize E-Class sedan, and wouldn t get the time of day from its snooty cousin, the magnificent S-Class. But it still must be held to a very high standard, considering not only the historic associations of the three-pointed star it wears, but also the price. This humblest of Benzes, with just a smattering of options, still costs what 10 serviceable clunkers would, or perhaps one and a half very nice new compact cars. The bottom line on the sticker of the one I tested was $38,195, about 50 percent more than the current average transaction price of all new cars and trucks sold in the U.S. Is it that good? Well, yes and no. It s a true Mercedes, with all the favorable connotations that implies, but the C-Class is coming to the end of the line . . . following a seven-year run, a revamped version will be out this fall, and I m betting it will be more than incrementally better it certainly LOOKS better. The current crop of Cs, while not so wannabe-looking as the prior generation of Baby Benzes, do look a bit like a cheaped-down version of the real thing. And there s room for updating the chassis, too, although even in its senescence, it s better than most. Remarkable advances in engineering and manufacturing have occurred since the last major revision, however, and I m eager to see how M-B engineers have embraced them. The C-Class has lost one of its members. The hotrodded C43 AMG variant, with its fire-breathing 8-cylinder engine, has been dropped from the books. What remain are two series differentiated less by what they do than how they do it. The base model (starts at $31,750) is the C230. The deduced 2.3 liters is distributed among four cylinders now hold on a sec which take abnormally large gulps of gas thanks to a supercharger, whence the series derives its formal designation: C230 Kompressor. The air pump and premium fuel conspire to produce 185 hp and 200 foot-pounds of torque. That s impressive output for a tidy little engine, capable of propelling the car from 0-60 in a little over 8 seconds, according to the factory, a claim that seems plausible, given the 3,250 pounds of mass. Better blastoffs never a priority for German cars could be had with a manual transmission, but all C-Class cars come only with a (superb) 5-speed automatic. The car I tested was the C280. You don t have to be one of those dull-normals on Millionaire to guess 6 cylinders, 2.8 liters. Base price is $35,950 and output is remarkably close to the Kompressor s: 194 hp and 195 foot-pounds, both figures within the margin for production variances. The Kompressor s torque curve peaks lower and stays flat longer, offering perhaps a better subjective feel, especially with an automatic, but the V-6 is smoother and quieter, and seems to want to keep climbing the rpm scale forever. The V-6 might have a slight edge in longevity, but for a $4K difference . . . one might be willing to take a chance on the blower. Interior volume is 88 cubic feet, putting the C in compact territory. Mercedes does not indulge in wishful thinking, but rather markets it as a four-place car, a particularly good idea when there s a rear-drive driveline hump to account for. The rear was rather snug in the fore-and-aft direction and headroom was at a premium, too. The rear door openings are narrow and require some agility. The rear bench with an option package folds to expand the 13-c.f. trunk. Up front, all is well, even for well-padded folks. The 10-way power driver s seat could be tailored for a perfect fit, and I found a position of comfort an inch or two forward of the rearmost stops. The seats typically feel underpadded at first blush, but get better and better as the miles pile up. The C280 normally sits on adequate 205/60/15 Continental tir light-alloy wheels are standard. The tester had the sport package, which increases wheel diameter to 16 inches and reduces the profile to 55, while using higher-rate springs and revalved shocks along with beefier traction bars front and rear. All these factors contribute to crisper handling, if not awesome lateral adhesion. I was surprised at how eager the rear end was to whip around when the tires had had enough, but in more temperate driving, the feeling was one of crisp responsiveness, with good feedback. The ride quality was taut, with a smidge of harshness at times over very bad pavement, but on the whole, would not be tiring on a long march. There s a bit more noise than one would like in this luxury class, both suspension and tires contributing in equal measure. Still, even at 70 mph on good roads, the decibel level doesn t rise above average. The C Class is replete with safety features, front air bags of course, as well as side bags for driver and co-pilot, along with four-wheel-disc antilock brakes, electronic stability control, full-range traction control and Brake Assist. The stability control uses one-wheel braking and/or throttle dampening to keep the driver from asking for more cornering than the car can give, while the traction control does its best to keep the rear, driving wheels turning at the same rate. Mercedes trademarked Brake Assist senses when the brakes are being jabbed unusually quickly and shaves some vital milliseconds from the time between pressing the brake pedal and full actuation. As on the larger members of the family, the Brake Assist and antilock conspired to produce powerful, well-controlled stops when I slammed the brakes, even on wet surfaces. Also included is the TeleAid system, a cellular transmitter/receiver independent of any that might or might not be present for calling purposes. With a push of the SOS button, TeleAid contacts a service provider which can dispatch emergency services. The transmitter sends the car s model color and precise location, using onboard Global Positioning System tracking data. A call is automatically placed if any air bag is deployed, and if the dispatcher gets no response, emergency services are sent. Two other one-push buttons establish communications with Mercedes roadside assistance provider or an owner information center for those who don t like to read manuals. If the car is stolen, the system can be queried for a precise location via GPS. That s fun. The test car had the Special Edition package, which includes, for $1,600, the sport package discussed above, two-tone leather interior, fold-down rear seat, power moonroof, integrated CD changer, stainless steel door sills and a StarTac cell phone. Total price, with freight, was $38,195.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBHA24G9YA853553
Stock: 12180G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Price Drop$5,900
1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C28050,258 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kuni Lexus of Greenwood Village - Greenwood Village / Colorado
Clean CARFAX. Black 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 280 RWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.8L V6 SMPIContact us for complete details. L/Certified by Lexus for Lexus gives you a 161 Point Inspection, and up to six years of vehicle warranty coverage when combined with the new-vehicle Basic Warranty. Mileage is UNLIMITED.Although we make every effort to post accurate information, please call Kuni Lexus to confirm availability and verify the exact equipment and pricing on the vehicle selected. Vehicles SOLD same day may be listed online for up to 48 hours. Advertised vehicle price includes a delivery and handling fee of $595.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBHA29G8XA696119
Stock: TXA696119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- $4,588
2001 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320135,760 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
Mudarri Motorsports is pleased to offer this super clean 2001 Mercedes-Benz C-320 sedan. This is equipped with a 3.2L V6 paired to an automatic 5-Speed. Lots of great features come with this sedan including leather, aftermarket stereo, moonroof, cruise control, and lots more. Call us today to check out this beautiful Mercedes! We love trades and can help with financing Call today 425.202.7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF64J51F105769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C24074,080 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Columbia - Columbia / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Brilliant Silver Metallic 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 240 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 2.6L V6 SOHC Clean Carfax, Carfax One Owner, Moonroof, Leather, C 240, 4D Sedan, 2.6L V6 SOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift, RWD, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Charcoal w/Leather Upholstery, 7-Spoke Style B Wheels, Automatic Rain Sensor, C1 Package, C2 Package, C4 Package, Electric Rear Window Sunshade, Glass Sunroof, Headlamp Washers, Heated Front Seats, Power Front Seats w/Memory.Odometer is 51342 miles below market average!Welcome to Drewing Automotive, owned by Rusty and Gary Drewing. As your mid-Missouri BMW and Mercedes-Benz dealer, excellent customer service is always our #1 priority. From start to finish, we'll make sure your visit to Drewing Automotive is the best car-buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF61J72F254240
Stock: M3850A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $4,999
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C24086,162 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Faraj Auto Traders - Rutherford / New Jersey
Clean Carfax 1 Owner!!WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!Our prices are REAL with NO GAMES OR GIMMICKS!! EVERY CAR MUST PASS a vigorous multi-point inspection by our ASE Certified in house Technicians! Safety Checks are a priority and usually include New Tires Brakes & Fluids if Needed at no extra charge!! We price our vehicles lower than market value. We have been in business for over 20 years and maintain 4.8 Star Google Reviews and an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. We offer financing as well as Cash Payments. We can finance all credit types with interest rates as low as 3.99%Call us for more info or visit our website at Farajauto.com.We are located at:Faraj Auto Traders164 NJ 17Rutherford NJ 07070ThanksMark Faraj201-507-0444Farajauto.comREAD OUR GOOGLE REVIEWS!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF61J22F142431
Stock: 9923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,990
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320122,588 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
We at Mudarri Motorsports are pleased to offer this 2002 Mercedes C320 wagon! It is finished in a black paint job with a beautiful tan leather interior. This luxury sports sedan is powered by a fuel efficient 3.2 Liter V6 engine mated to an automatic 5-speed transmission with rear wheel drive. Inside there are many comfort features including power seats, sunroof and more! Give us a call to schedule a test drive today! We love trades and offer many financing options. (425) 202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRH64JX2F232710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,594
1998 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230127,828 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This low price luxury sedan comes with leather, power windows, power locks, cruise control, Babysmart automatic child seat recognition system, Anti-theft alarm system-inc: starter interrupt and more to enjoy. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBHA23G2WA581152
Stock: WA581152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $4,994
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320107,648 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Big O Used Cars & Trucks - Bremen / Georgia
ONLY 107 000 MILES!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRH64J82F138132
Stock: 4306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2019
- $4,900
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240198,793 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Serra Chevrolet - Birmingham / Alabama
Black 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 240 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Touch Shift 2.6L V6 SOHC **ONE OWNER**, **NO ACCIDENTS**, 2.6L V6 SOHC, 16" x 7" Alloy Wheels.**Must finance with dealer, minimum amount financed is $12,000 to qualify, must have approved credit through one of our lenders to qualify.** To qualify for Trade Assist, your trade must be 2013 or newer from the original in-service date and less than 100,000 miles on odometer. Vehicle traded must be in proper working condition. Trade assistance of $1000 is included in the conditional Serra Deal. Price excludes tax, tag, title, and any other fees associated. See dealer for details." $1,000 - Trade Assist - To qualify must be 2013 or newer with less than 100,000 miles at the time of sale. Must be in operating condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF61J32E000997
Stock: P009685EZ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $2,395
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240199,111 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF61J72F257395
Stock: 257395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C32068,634 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Next Ride Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr 2002 MERCEDES-BENZ C320 LOW MILES GREAT DEAL 615-730-9991 features a 3.2L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Silver Metallic with a Ash Leatherette interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leatherette Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 615-730-9991 or nextridemotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF64J92E002216
Stock: 002216
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- $5,900
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230142,926 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Topline Auto Sales - San Mateo / California
This reliable C 230 had been serviced by Topline service department for years. It passed 100 points inspection. Serviced.3 months or 3000 miles drive train warranty include. Please feel free to contact us with any question you may have. To set up a test drive call or text us at 650-280-0280*****FINANCING AVAILABLE****EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE****3RD PARTY PRE PURCHASE INSPECTIONS WELCOMED***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRN47J62A173340
Stock: 28725C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,550
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®184,570 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
VA Auto Sales - Harrisonburg / Virginia
Due to COVID-19, please call/text before coming to help us regulate traffic! AWD! Comes with: alloy wheels, fog lamps, leather interior, sunroof, heated front seats, automatic dual climate control, hands-free phone, FM/AM radio, CD player, AUX port, cruise control, power seats, owner's manual and more. Video of this Mercedes is here ------> https://youtu.be/v0fdir3cg2g Our vehicles are Carfax Certified! They are serviced, detailed and pass a rigorous Virginia State Inspection. We offer great financing, affordable extended warranties, and we can register and title your vehicle in Virginia! Only $199 processing fee! With over 20 years in business, VA Auto Sales, a used car dealership in Harrisonburg, Virginia will provide you with the service you deserve! Call Now (540) 564-0952 Text to (540) 228-0002 WWW.VAAUTOSALES.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF81JX3F404967
Stock: 20600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,800
1997 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230132,401 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Astro Ford - Diberville / Mississippi
Recent Arrival!Come Experience the ASTRO FORD ADVANTAGE! *Meet the Sales Manager Upfront * Quick Hassel free trade appraisal * Transparent Pricing * We are VERY interested in your business and want to make sure that all your questions are answered. If you have any questions, or would like to schedule a test drive, PLEASE give us a call!! This vehicle is available now! Call or email to set up a time to come see and drive your new car, truck or SUV. Please call us at 228-205-0705. **Price includes a $500 discount when you finance through Ford Motor Credit and $500 Trade Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBHA23D6VA476392
Stock: FT2X096C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $1,500
2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC®179,498 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Zezo's Exclusive Auto Group - Newark / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF84JX3F401305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,999
1997 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230117,405 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Fire Truck Auto Sales - Ham Lake / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBHA23EXVA488649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,599
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®119,946 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. Leather / Heated Seating Sunroof 2004 MERCEDES-BENZ C240 M AWD WDBRF81J84F451240 SEDAN 4 DR 2.6L V6 FI SOHC 18V ALL WHEEL DRIVE Vehicle Overview Mercedes-Benz s smallest, lowest-priced sedan earned some enhancements for 2003, including newly available 4Matic four-wheel drive that is an alternative to standard rear-wheel drive. A C320 sport wagon joined the C-Class lineup for the 2002 model year, and a C240 wagon followed later. A C32 AMG sedan that is equipped with a 349-horsepower V-6 engine and AMG s SpeedShift transmission is also available. Sport versions of the C-Class that target younger buyers joined the group during 2003. The C230 Kompressor (supercharged) four-cylinder sport sedan and the C320 sport sedan have a sport-tuned suspension and a standard six-speed close-ratio manual transmission. The 2004 4Matic sedans and wagons with heated seats are priced lower than last year s models. (Skip to details on the: C-Class Sports Coupe ) Exterior Wedge-shaped styling features a steep rake to the windshield and back window. A familiar Mercedes-Benz grille with a three-pointed star insignia atop the sculpted hood sits up front. The headlights and turn signals are integrated into elliptical shapes, and triangular taillights are installed. At 178.3 inches long overall, the C-Class sedan is 2 inches longer than the comparable BMW 3 Series. The high-performance C32 AMG rides on 17-inch tires, while regular C-Class sedans and wagons feature 16-inchers. Interior Five people may revel in a sizable wood-trimmed interior with leather and vinyl upholstery full leather is available. Powered front seats have ample rearward travel to accommodate tall occupants. Split, folding rear seatbacks are optional. The sedan s trunk capacity is 12.2 cubic feet, and wagons hold 25.2 cubic feet behind the rear seat. Tele Aid emergency communication service is standard. Under the Hood A 168-hp, 2.6-liter V-6 engine in the C240 teams with a six-speed-manual gearbox or an optional five-speed driver-adaptive automatic transmission. A SpeedShift feature can determine the best possible gear. The 215-hp, 3.2-liter V-6 in the C320 mates only with the automatic transmission. A supercharged 3.2-liter V-6 in the C32 AMG produces 349 hp and teams with the automatic. A 189-hp supercharged four-cylinder engine goes into the C230 Kompressor model. Safety Dual-stage front airbags and door-mounted side-impact airbags for the front and rear seats are standard. Curtain-type airbags deploy from above the side windows. With Mercedes-Benz s BabySmart technology, sensors disable the airbags if they detect a child-safety seat. All C-Class sedans have antilock brakes and the automaker s Electronic Stability Program. Driving Impressions The C320 is a precise, fully capable and rewarding road machine with a couple of irritating features. Rather than a full set of gauges, the driver must click through a sequence of electronic displays. The tachometer is small, and the controls aren t the easiest to use. Ride quality is firm but highly pleasing. If the sedan hits a nasty bump, recovery is nearly instantaneous. The C320 is notably stable on the highway, and it requires minimal correction on straightaways. Extra-precise steering provides response to driver inputs that could hardly be better in a family-size sedan however, the C320 doesn t feel quite as sure of itself on the road as some rivals. Performance from the 3.2-liter engine is strong and eager. The automatic transmission reacts quickly and almost seamlessly for passing and merging. Front occupants get plenty of space. Related Model: C-Class Sports Coupe A new three-spoke sport steering wheel, an enlarged chrome exhaust tip and body-colored door handles go into 2004 models of the C-Class Sports Coupe. Satellite radio systems can now be installed at the dealership. No sheet metal is shared between the C-Class Sports Coupe and the sedan. At 171 inches long overall, the wedge-shaped two-door is 7.3 inches shorter than the sedan, but other dimensions are similar. A sport-tuned suspension helps deliver a more enthusiast-oriented experience. The C230 s supercharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine develops 189 hp and 192 pounds-feet of torque. A 3.2-liter V-6 in the C320 produces 215 hp and 221 pounds-feet. A six-speed-manual transmission is standard, and a five-speed automatic is optional. Except for a slight floating sensation on certain surfaces, the C230 Sports Coupe exhibits expert handling skills. It dives into tight curves with glee and behaves admirably even when the pavement gets rough. Even though the back end occasionally seems like it s on the verge of breaking loose during rapid maneuvers, the Coupe remains quite well planted. When equipped with an automatic transmission, the Coupe lacks the zip and personality that the well-matched six-speed manual provides. Acceleration is suitably swift, and the supercharger s presence is hardly noticeable in ordinary driving. The manual gearbox shifts easily with short throws between gears, but it is slightly vague
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF81J84F451240
Stock: 9813NG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- Price Drop$7,599
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Sport58,764 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Daytona Beach - Daytona Beach / Florida
Proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Port Orange, Deland, Deltona and beyond, there are numerous reasons to choose Mercedes-Benz of Daytona Beach: professional and courteous sales staff, Mercedes-Benz & Sprinter Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. If you're looking for a new vehicle, we have a great selection of brand new Mercedes-Benz models including C-Class, S-Slass, E-Class, GLB, GLC, GLA, plenty of AMG Models, and many more. If you need a pre-owned vehicle, there are plenty of used and certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models, as well as models from other makes like BMW, Lexus, Land Rover, Porsche, Mazda and more. Our commitment to excellence does not end with the sale, though. In order to ensure a positive ownership experience, we staff an onsite auto service and repair department. And for those of you who prefer to perform their own work, we also maintain a vast collection of auto parts for sale. Daytona Mercedes truly has every one of your automotive needs covered. The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today. Or, stop by and see us in person at 1188 N. Tomoka Farms Rd. Daytona Beach, FL 32124 at the Daytona International Automall TODAY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBRF64J74F506051
Stock: TF506051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020