Consumer Rating
(12)
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Interior is impeccably crafted
  • Many available cutting-edge features
  • Exterior styling turns heads everywhere
  • Multiple high-horsepower powertrains available
  • Clumsy touchpad infotainment interface
  • Stiff standard suspension
Which C-Class does Edmunds recommend?

While we certainly lust after the AMG C63 S with its righteously powerful 4.0-liter turbo V8, it's nearly double the price of the base C-Class. (And, really, how often do you get to use 503 horsepower?) As such, going with a standard C300 is a fine choice. It has decent power, a simple yet elegant interior, and lots of available options via packages or stand-alone items. Not sold? OK, for a good middle ground with more power and equipment, but without the C63's high entry cost, check out the AMG C43.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

There was a time when you could call the Mercedes-Benz C-Class an entry-level luxury vehicle. But to do so for 2018 would be a bit of a disservice. First of all, the CLA-Class is technically Mercedes' entry-level sedan now. But more importantly, the C-Class is more impressive than the words "entry-level" would lead you to believe. It comes with an impeccably built interior, high-quality materials inside and out, upgrading and customizing options galore, and a variety of engine choices.

As for those engines, there's a lot to chose from if you want something other than the C300's turbocharged four-cylinder engine. For better fuel economy, check out the C350e. This plug-in hybrid version of the C-Class offers a modicum of all-electric driving range, an increase in power and the best fuel economy of the C-Class range. If autobahn-worthy speeds are more your thing, there's a turbocharged V6 in the AMG C43 and the turbocharged V8 in the AMG C63, both of which are bona fide sport sedans.

Of course, there are other entry-level luxury sedans, coupes and convertibles that may catch your eye. But it would be a glaring omission if the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class didn't end up on your short list.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 as one of Edmunds' Best Sports Sedans for this year.

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in three body styles: sedan, coupe and convertible (Cabriolet). The C-Class sedan, coupe and convertible are available in five trim levels: base C300, C300 4Matic (all-wheel drive), AMG C43, AMG C63 and AMG C63 S. The sedan also gets a plug-in hybrid variant called the C350e. With the exception of the high-horsepower engines and sport-tuned components in the AMG models, most C-Classes get the same standard equipment and are available with a plethora of packaged and stand-alone options.

The C300 sedan (and C300 4Matic) comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (241 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch wheels, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 10-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), driver-seat memory settings, simulated leather upholstery (the rather good MB-Tex) and 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks.

Standard tech includes the COMAND infotainment system (with a 7-inch central display screen and a console-mounted dial controller), Bluetooth and an audio system with a CD player, dual USB ports, an SD card reader and HD radio.

For the most part, the C300 coupe gets the same equipment plus 18-inch wheels. The C300 convertible gets a power-folding fabric top, Mercedes' Airscarf system — which delivers warmed air to the neck and shoulders of front passengers — and a removable wind blocker.

On top of the 18-inch wheels, the C350e (sedan only) gets a turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor (275 hp combined), a seven-speed automatic transmission, an air-spring suspension with multiple tuning modes, and LED headlights.

Primary options packages for all C300s are essentially the same. The Premium package adds an electronic trunk closer, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and push-button start, and satellite radio. In the coupe and convertible, the Premium package also includes an upgraded Burmester sound system.

Several other options packages are available for the C300 and C350e as well as stand-alone options. We'll dispense with the packages first.

Options packages include the Multimedia package (an upgraded 8.4-inch screen with navigation, voice controls, touchpad infotainment controller); Advanced Lighting package (adaptive high-beam headlights, cornering headlamps, LED headlights, ambient interior lighting); Smartphone Integration package (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility); Parking Assist package (front and rear parking sensors, top-down parking camera system); the AMG Line package (upgraded brakes, sport suspension, a rear spoiler, unique bodywork); and the Driver Assistance package (forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert).

Stand-alone options for the C300/350e include a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, heated and ventilated seats, leather upholstery, a cabin air purification and fragrance system, a heated steering wheel, and a number of interior and exterior trim pieces.

For the most part, AMG C43 models get the Premium package equipment along with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (362 hp, 384 lb-ft), all-wheel drive, a nine-speed automatic transmission, a sport tuned suspension, adaptive suspension dampers, heated front seats and unique interior trim.

The AMG C63 and C63 S are widely similar with the exception of the turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft with the C63; 503 hp, 516 lb-ft with the C63 S) and a multiclutch, high-performance seven-speed automatic transmission. Options for the AMG models include carbon-ceramic brakes, exhaust and upgraded wheels and tires sport seats, carbon-fiber interior and exterior trim, and a special AMG head-up display.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5(50%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(25%)
3.6
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loaded C300: My 5th New Mercedes (Long Review)
Quai Noi,02/26/2018
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
This is my 5th new Mercedes Benz that I have purchased and the second C300. I also drive the heck out of my cars. I maintain them well, but I drive them hard. I go through at least 2 sets of top quality all season sets of tires per car per year. I buy the C300's as cheap commuters and live on Highway 9 and commute into Silicon Valley daily for work. I typically buy more fully loaded GL and E Class's for my wife. This car replaced my 2015 C300 which was the 1st year for the new body style and it was as great car. This car is a significant improvement in every way. My first C300 (2015) had a number of upgrades and was a great car. However, I didn't get too many upgrades. I had command, LED's, Burmeister (if you get the standard stereo you will regret it as it is terrible), Keyless Go & upgraded wheels. My 2018 C300 is completely loaded. Leather, Command, premium, parking pilot with 360 cameras, LED lights, upgraded wheels, Burmeister Stereo, heated and cooled front seats, wood inlay wheel, active lane keeping assist, active cruise control (semi-autonomous), Keyless Go, electric trunk assist, even the silly cabin fragrances. The first thing I noticed is that this C300 was the first one I have EVER driven that FELT like a Mercedes. For example, when I get in my wife's E-Class, it FEELS and drives like a Mercedes. Meaning that its doors close like a bank vault and there is little to no external sound except on the roughest roads. My wife's car feels heavier too but not in a bad way, more like a powerful and sleek way. My old 2015 C300 was a fun little car but it felt very light and I never felt as comfortable throwing it around on mountain roads like I used to do with the 3 series BMW that it replaced. It was quiet inside but not nearly as nice as my wife's E-Classes have always been. Now this new 2018 feels like a completely different car than the 2015. For starters it has a 9-speed transmission vs. the 7-speed in the 2015. The 7-speed was quite capable, but it felt less refined (by a lot) and held gears so long in sport + mode that the engine noise was shriller than thrilling. chunky is the best way to describe it's shifting. The 2018 9 speed transmission reminds me of the Old Thai Airline's motto "Smooth as Silk". The new transmission means that the cars now drives more like a lighter faster version of the normally aspirated E350 V6. I own both, so I can tell you that it is a very nice feeling. Gone too is the HORRIFIC Turbo Lag of the 2015 4-banger in the old C300. I was nearly T-Boned in Tahoe last year pulling out of a gas station as my 2015 more than once in Tahoe just basically STOPPED responding to the gas pedal when pulling out into traffic at the Lake (not at high altitude) when the temperatures were under 45 degrees F. Also, the old 2015 I felt was unsafe to drive in the green lit "eco mode", it was like driving an early 1980's vintage dodge 4 cylinder when you put it into "eco mode". Now the 2018 doesn't do that, it is extremely smooth, powerful and a joy to drive. I loved my old 2015, but I had to adjust myself to its quirks. In my new 2018 C300 I feel like I do when I get into a much more expensive Mercedes. It handles and accelerates like a dream. On the interstate the engine, cabin and especially the seats allow you to take even long trips with ease and arrive refreshed. Like the 2015 the styling is superb, and the car is a head turner. Also in defense of my 2015 C300, I had zero problems with it in the 3 years I owned it. The C-Class is EXTREMELY reliable. I have owned quite a few Mercedes and BMW's over the years. However, on my commuter vehicles I usually feel like I have to make a lot of compromises. However, I have to say that I do not feel like I had to make any compromises with the new 2018 C300. The car is a blast to drive and delivers on the promise of the Mercedes Benz brand.
Hair a blowing in my C43 Cab
Utah Ryan,08/17/2018
AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
Beautiful car. Very good power for a v6. Convertible is so much fun. Like most the trunks are smaller. A owned a 2015 C400 so the engine is similar along with most interior and body aspects. The upgraded exaust is a must. Snap crackle and pop. In Sports plus the gas mileage is poor. I paid close to 80k with all the options. Thought about the 63s cab but the all wheel drive was a draw in case I need to drive in weather and especially snow.
Run as fast as you can !!!!!!!
Andy,06/01/2018
C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
It is gorgeous, stunning, thumbs up.... An admirer said “It is so sexy”... nothing not to like. It is overall a very good car, but, base engine can’t get out of its own way, must leave the transmission in Sport Plus just to be safe. My previous 2014 E350 gets the same mpg ..... very sad.... The 9 speed transmission is as graceful as a bull in a china shop... not smooth at all. Shifts hard. The rest of the car is all Mercedes. The quality of fit and finish is impeccable. The interior is a work of art. The lines, slopes contours are so attractive. The car really is incredible in that Mercedes way.... The car bases at $51,000, with vinyl interior, aka “MB-Tex”, and no navigation.... When one options up the base car, Package 2, upgraded wheels, metallic paint, amg package, and leather interior (1,600.00) now it’s $62,000.00. I bought it used with 200 miles, so a deep discount... My thoughts are Mercedes needs to go back to their roots “build it and they will come”. They are stuck just wanting to compete with everyone else. I’ve owned Mercedes for over 20 years, and I’m not certain there will be a next... Writing an update 18,500 miles into ownership, which will be over in 2 days.... when I pick up my new BMW... A piston “blew” at 18,000 miles ( motor rebuild), ride is horrible, interior starting to rattle, and just very disappointed in Mercedes Benz.... after 8 Mercedes (all new) since 1994 I’m leaving the brand... The positive is the warranty and dealer did a great job, no issues...
The Best or Nothing this car is THE BEST!!!!!!
The Wolf,10/02/2018
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
You get what you pay for and more.... Gas mileage has increased to an overall of 30.1!
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5550 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5550 rpm
MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5550 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
503 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the C-Class models:

Collision Prevention Assist
Warns the driver audibly and will apply the brakes if it senses a forward collision.
Surround-View System
Gives a 360-degree view of the car for tight parking spaces and lots to avoid striking objects or pedestrians.
Active Blind-Spot Assist
Senses when a vehicle enters one of your blind spots. Can warn the driver and even help steer the C-Class back.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Overview

The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in the following submodels: C-Class AMG C 43, C-Class AMG C 63, C-Class Sedan, C-Class Coupe, C-Class AMG C 63 S, C-Class Hybrid, C-Class Convertible. Available styles include C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 43 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 43 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), C 300 4MATIC 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A), C 350e 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7A), C 300 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 63 S 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A), AMG C 43 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A), AMG C 63 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A), AMG C 63 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A), and AMG C 63 S 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC is priced between $27,295 and$47,999 with odometer readings between 7186 and45162 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 63 S is priced between $71,999 and$75,950 with odometer readings between 5200 and22816 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 is priced between $29,750 and$32,976 with odometer readings between 18640 and24131 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 is priced between $43,991 and$52,995 with odometer readings between 11713 and43700 miles.

