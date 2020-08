Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

The Auto Source - Orlando / Florida

Recent Arrival! FACTORY NAVIGATION, NON SMOKERS CAR, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LOCAL TRADE-IN, CERTIFIED AUTOCHECK VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, BLUETOOTH, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, PREMIUM 1 PKG - $2500 OPTION, COMAND DISC PKG - $930 OPTION, KEYLESS GO - $650 OPTION, REARVIEW CAMERA - $460 OPTION, 18" AMG TWIN 5 SPOKE ALLOY WHEEL - $1040 OPTION - OVER $43K ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER, LOCAL ADULT OWNED/DRIVEN/MAINTAINED!, C 250 Luxury, 1.8L I4 DOHC 16V, 7-Speed Automatic, 18" AMG Twin 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Support, ABS brakes, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, COMAND Single Disc Package, Driver's Seat Memory & Power Steering Column, Enhanced Voice Control, Heated Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable, iPod/MP3 Media Interface Package, KEYLESS GO , Mercedes-Benz mbrace , Premium 1 Package, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio: COMAND System w/Hard Drive Nav (80GB), Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split Folding Rear Seats, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/1mb26 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 21/31 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C250 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDGF4HB8CR219188

Stock: 219188T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020