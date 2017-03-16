Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

5,582 listings
C-Class Reviews & Specs
  • 2001 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 in Silver
    2001 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320

    135,760 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,588

  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 in Silver
    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240

    74,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 in Silver
    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240

    86,162 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,999

  • 2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230
    2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230

    133,852 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,899

  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 in Silver
    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320

    122,588 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 in Gray
    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320

    107,648 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,994

  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 in Black
    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240

    198,793 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,900

  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 in Silver
    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240

    199,111 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,395

  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 in Silver
    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320

    68,634 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

  • 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 in Silver
    2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230

    142,926 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,900

  • 1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280
    1999 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280

    50,258 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC in Black
    2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®

    184,570 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,550

  • 2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC in Black
    2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC®

    179,498 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC
    2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®

    119,946 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,599

  • 1998 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230
    1998 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230

    127,828 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,594

  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Sport in Silver
    2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Sport

    58,764 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,599

  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC in Silver
    2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC®

    179,315 miles
    3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,687

  • 2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 in Gray
    2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230

    189,131 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $1,900

Consumer Reviews for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Overall Consumer Rating
491 Reviews
  • 5
    (36%)
  • 4
    (34%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (1%)
So much potential in such a little car
Chris,03/16/2017
C320 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this car used several years ago, and it was about 10 years old at the time. Despite recommendations from friends and family to avoid a decade old German vehicle, I was drawn to the style and the way it felt when I test drove it. While certainly far from the most rare or exotic Mercedes-Benz, the car still offered a certain pizzazz the car I was driving (a fox-body Mustang) just didn't have. Mechanically, the car has been as sound as any 16 year old car can be. The headliner needed to be replaced a year or so after purchase, as did a crank position sensor and the hoods struts. Earlier this year, the driver's seat position motor also needed replaced. Otherwise, I dare say the car has been almost bulletproof. I'm not proud to say I've driven the car in exceedingly adverse conditions, including heavy flooding and sleet when I had no business being on the road. Each time the car delivered me to my destination safely. I've driven it from my home in Texas to California, Georgia and even Baja California in Mexico. Its been my commuter, grocery getter, and I've taken it to the home repair store for lumber or insulation more times than you'd think. Really, my only gripe is that I wish they spend the same attention to style, detail and build quality on the interior as they obviously did the rest of the vehicle. The grey on grey interior in my car is sort of bland, and my car came with a tape player only. When buying a Mercedes, you'd think they wouldn't nickle and dime you for a CD player. The seats are also a little firm, but most people probably won't notice because they won't drive it 11 or 12 hours at a time the way I have driven mine. I have almost 140,000 miles on my car and plan to keep it for years to come. After all, being 90% of brilliant is still being pretty darn good!
