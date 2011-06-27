  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(70)
Appraise this car

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review

Pros & Cons

  • Meticulous construction and engineering
  • refined ride and handling
  • elegant interior
  • rip-roaring C 63 AMG model.
  • Cool but clumsy touchpad infotainment interface
  • pricier than most competitors.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

With striking style, a luxurious interior and high-tech safety and driver assistance features, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is one of the best cars you can buy among small sport-luxury sedans and coupes.

Vehicle overview

The C-Class has long been Mercedes-Benz's entry-level car for North America and the car that most commonly welcomes people to the Mercedes brand. But recently the company has introduced the less expensive CLA-Class and GLA models to be the new "baby Benzes." That's provided room for Mercedes to move the fully redesigned 2015 C-Class up a bit higher in terms of luxury and prestige. A little longer and a lot lighter, the redesigned 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan furthers its successful formula with new four- and six-cylinder engines, world-class interior refinement and safety features that lead the segment.

In the United States, the C-Class sedan launches with C300 4Matic and C400 4Matic models. The C300 uses a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the C400 gets a turbocharged V6. Both engines are joined to a seven-speed automatic transmission routing power to a standard all-wheel-drive system. A rear-drive C300 sedan arrives in early 2015, while a new-generation coupe, a diesel model, a plug-in hybrid and a high-performance C 63 AMG model will eventually fill out the lineup. For now, C-Class coupe models carry over unchanged except for minor feature tweaks.

The new C-Class sedan adds 3 inches of wheelbase and grows 3.7 inches overall. It's also 1.6 inches wider. Rear seat passengers benefit most from the growth spurt, earning about 2 more inches of legroom and fixing one of the C-Class's traditional drawbacks. Despite its growth, the sedan sheds 200 pounds with a body and chassis that is now nearly 50 percent aluminum. A new suspension design improves handling and steering, while an optional self-leveling air suspension -- a rarity in this class -- is also available to provide an unmatched level of ride comfort.

Any new C-Class reminds us that Mercedes takes its safety and driver assistance tech very seriously. A new standard collision mitigation system can automatically brake the car if the driver fails to respond to an imminent collision. Optional systems can follow a vehicle ahead and provide steering assistance at speeds under 37 mph. Lane-keeping assist can also apply braking to whichever side of the car drifts out of its lane.

In this fast-moving segment, the C-Class redesign is timely. The 2015 BMW 3 Series still gives the C-Class its toughest run for the money, although the performance and excitement gap between the two is no longer so wide. The 2015 Audi A4's stylish design and high-quality interior make it the equal of its European rivals, while the 2015 Lexus IS, Cadillac ATS and Infiniti Q50 are also worthy alternatives. But for its blend of classic luxury with modern style, design and conveniences, the Edmunds.com "A" rated 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is hard to beat.

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class models

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available as a sedan and coupe. The sedan was redesigned for this year, while the coupe continues on unchanged (a redesigned coupe should arrive in late 2015).

The sedan is currently available in C300 and C400 trim levels. The C300 is further available in either base, Luxury or Sport sub-trims, which differ in wheel design, suspension tuning, and interior/exterior styling details (such as different grille and steering wheel designs). The C400 is offered with the Sport sub-trim only.

The C300 comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights and wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 10-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar), driver memory settings, MB-Tex synthetic leather upholstery and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat.

Electronic features include the COMAND interface with a dial controller and a new smartphone-style touchpad interface that overlap many functions, a 7-inch display screen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an in-car WiFi hotspot and an audio system with a CD player, USB and auxiliary audio jacks and HD radio.

Additional options for the C300 4Matic are grouped into several packages. The Premium package bundles LED headlights, heated front seats, satellite radio and a premium 13-speaker Burmester sound system. The Interior package adds leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and ambient cabin lighting, while the Multimedia package brings a navigation system with voice control, a rearview camera and an 8.4-inch display screen.

Adaptive LED headlights with adaptive high-beam control come with the Lighting package, while filtered and scented cabin air is available with the Air Balance package. The Airmatic package offers an adjustable air suspension. Picking the Driver Assistance package gets you adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, partial autonomous steering and forward collision warning with automatic braking.

Other stand-alone options include a panoramic sunroof, front and rear parking sensors, automatic parking assist, a head-up display, a power rear window sunshade, manual rear side window sunshades, keyless ignition and entry and a power-closing trunk.

The C400 4Matic comes only in Sport guise with a more powerful V6 engine, a choice of 18- or 19-inch wheels, and the contents of the Premium package as standard.

Mercedes says a new C 63 AMG sedan is set to arrive in the spring of 2015. Check back later for full details on its features and equipment.

In coupe form, the C-Class comes in C250, C350 and C 63 versions. The C250 coupe gets most of the same equipment as the C300 sedan, but also adds a panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, satellite radio and a Harman Kardon premium audio system with an iPhone/iPod interface as standard equipment. Optional equipment includes blind-spot monitoring and the Sport Plus package, which adds 18-inch wheels, a performance-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, a rear spoiler and sport seats.

The C350 coupe adds a more powerful V6 engine and an adaptive suspension. Most of the sedan's options are also available for the C250 and C350 coupes.

The C 63 AMG is equipped with similar comfort and convenience features, but gets a vastly more powerful engine, 18-inch wheels, high-performance tires, an adaptive sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, sport seats, more aggressive styling and different interior trim.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan is fully redesigned. It's longer and slightly wider, with a roomier and more stylish cabin trimmed in top-quality materials. New engines also debut. The C-Class coupe carries over with minimal feature changes.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive ("4Matic") versions are available. The C400 comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 rated at 329 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. With the C400, all-wheel drive is standard. A seven-speed transmission and all-wheel drive come standard on both trim levels, as does fuel-saving automatic engine stop-start.

In Edmunds testing, a 2015 C300 4Matic sedan dashed from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the C300 4Matic is 27 mpg combined (24 city/31 highway), while the C400 4Matic returns 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway).

Mercedes says the upcoming C 63 AMG sedan will feature a new turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It will produce 469 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. An upgraded version, the C 63 S, will boost that output up to 503 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Both will put their power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed automated manual transmission.

The C250 coupe uses a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder that generates 201 hp and 229 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a seven-speed automatic transmission are standard, and EPA-estimated fuel economy is 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway). The C350 gets a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 302 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque and returns 23 mpg combined (20/28). Opting for all-wheel drive drops those numbers slightly to 22 mpg combined (19/27).

The C 63 coupe is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 that sends 451 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels through a specialized seven-speed automatic transmission. Opting for the Edition 507 package ups power to 507 hp and 450 lb-ft. The C 63 can cover zero to 60 mph in between 4 and 4.5 seconds, depending on engine output and body style, but you pay for it with fuel economy ratings of 15 mpg combined (13 city/19 highway).

Safety

Every 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes standard with antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, front pelvic airbags (which deploy lower than the side airbags), a driver knee airbag, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. The C-Class now also comes standard with Collision Prevention Assist Plus and PreSafe, two features that can autonomously apply the sedan's brakes to avoid a collision and increase the effectiveness of the car's restraint systems in a collision. Attention Assist can also warn the driver of drowsiness or fatigue and, in conjunction with the navigation system, suggest possible places for a rest.

Additional safety features are bundled in the Driver Assistance package and include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, semi-autonomous steering and rear cross-traffic alert.

In Edmunds brake testing, a C300 4Matic equipped with performance tires stopped from 60 mph in 114 feet, an average time among its peers.

Driving

The snappy response from the C300's turbocharged four-cylinder makes it feel slightly more agile than the larger V6-powered C400. Then again, the V6's additional 90 hp offers the sensation of big Benz acceleration in a small sedan package. There's no shame in choosing the turbo-4, however. Although it generates a raspy, un-Mercedes-like racket under the hood when the driver demands max power, it's an occasional sacrifice to make for useful everyday low-end power and fuel economy.

All C-Class sedans come with four drive modes (called Agility Select) that adjust throttle, transmission and steering response. The optional Airmatic air suspension offers a further degree of ride quality refinement. A performance-tuned suspension gives the C-Class Sport variant a firmer ride around town, but also makes it the sharper tool for spirited drives on twisting roads.

The C250 coupe's smaller four-cylinder isn't quite as potent as the turbocharged fours in the Audi A5 or BMW 428i, but it's still a quiet and refined power plant. The C350 coupe's sharply responsive V6 and rear-wheel-drive handling make it the enthusiast choice, while the C 63 AMG's snarling V8 and world-class handling prove that this old-world brand is not above a bit of new-world hooliganism.

Regardless of trim, the C-Class is built for long-haul comfort. We drove for several hours straight in a Sport model equipped with sport seats (tighter shape, more pronounced side and thigh bolsters) and never once longed for a comfier perch.

Interior

Elegance and class are hallmarks of Mercedes-Benz interiors, but the 2015 C-Class delivers a new level of visual panache. Whether upholstered in standard MB-Tex synthetic leather or the optional genuine article, the cabin features exceptional materials quality and a cool contemporary design. Door panels fuse wood, soft-touch surfaces and metallic accents, and integrate tightly with the dash and instrument panel. It's a notable break from traditional Benz understatement and it's no surprise to learn that the cabin was conceived by Mercedes' design studio in Italy.

With added length, the new C-Class sedan addresses a previous shortcoming. Rear passengers now get 35.2 inches of legroom, up nearly 2 inches from last year's model. It's not a significant increase among the class -- the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series offer the same -- but it does make the C-Class more competitive. Trunk space also grows slightly, now up to 12.8 cubic feet. The standard front seats are built for long-haul comfort, and even the firmer sport seats keep driver and passenger snug without fatigue.

The two-door, however, is still coupe-ishly cramped in the backseat. Legroom measures up against the rest of the segment, but headroom is nonexistent for anyone taller than about 5-feet, 8 inches. Trunk space is also smaller than the sedan, but average for the small luxury coupe class at 11.7 cubic feet.

The new C-Class gets an updated infotainment and navigation interface with a standard 7-inch or optional 8.4-inch tablet-like display. Both are fixed, freestanding displays that look like an iPad perched atop the center vents, the sole moment of inelegance in an otherwise stunning cabin. A new touchpad interface is now also standard for the COMAND infotainment system, which is still our favorite from a luxury automaker.

Floating above the traditional dial controller, the touchpad mimics tablet and trackpad gestures like swiping, pinching and tapping. You can also trace letters and numbers on the surface, for inputting a street address for example, but we found it requires a patient and steady hand to produce anything better than chicken scratch. The touchpad is a neat idea, but takes some getting used to. We found it faster to access many functions using the dial-and-button controller.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

5(33%)
4(26%)
3(20%)
2(7%)
1(14%)
3.6
70 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car, with one fatal flaw
Tim W,09/17/2015
C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
I really like just about everything about the car. I have the 4-cylinder Sport model, and despite having a seemingly modest 241 HP, that figure may be a conservative estimate by MB, and with all 273 lb/ft of torque available from 1,500 RPM on up, this car accelerates very well. Shifting can be a little rough at times, although it has seemed to be improving somewhat over time. The driving mode selector lets you get even a bit more response if you want it, but the standard "comfort" setting is more than adequate for everyday driving. The interior is considered best-in-class, and possibly among the best period, for good reason. Being a larger driver, I'm always concerned about interior room when looking at cars considered to be in the compact class, but that's not really an issue with the C300. There's plenty of headroom for taller drivers if you forego the optional sunroof. The power driver's seat will adjust as far back as you want it to go, and I really like the flat-bottomed steering wheel that comes with the Sport package. The car looks really sharp inside and out. I have the 19" AMG wheels, upgraded lighting package, and rear spoiler. Combined with the aforementioned premium interior, it looks like a much more expensive car than it is. The one problem I have with the vehicle - and it's a serious one - is that most examples of this car, including mine, have a terrible wind noise issue that is bad to start, and only gets worse over time. The sound with the window completely shut is basically the same as having your window cracked open half-an-inch in other cars, and at this point in mine is about equally loud. It has gotten to the point where it is so loud that it will overcome the sound system at moderate volumes on the freeway, forcing me to set the volume louder than I would otherwise be comfortable with. If MB acknowledged the problem and at least claimed they were working on a fix, it would make me feel better about it and possibly just consider it a maintenance item, but at least to this point, they have not, instead claiming it is just a characteristic of the vehicle. For that reason, I wouldn't recommend buying this car unless/until MB provides a fix. It's shame, because it's a great car otherwise. I haven't had it long enough yet to comment on reliability, maintenance, or resale value. Update - 07/16 - I brought my vehicle in for its first regularly scheduled maintenance and mentioned the wind noise issue. Without any further trouble or negotiation, my dealer acknowledged the issue and upgraded my front windows to the dual-pane version that does not exhibit the wind noise issue. It took a week in the shop, but the issue is fixed. So I'm a happy camper in that regard. If you have a C300 with the wind noise issue, definitely push it with your dealer. By this point, they've probably seen enough cases of it to accept your claim without much issue, but if they do push back, there are plenty of other examples you can use to support your case. My observed MPG is based on using "Sport" mode almost all of the time, and driving with a lead foot. The car is very quick, and it's hard to resist accelerating when the opportunity presents itself. So I can see how you could easily average over 30, but I'm happy with upper-20s while driving relatively aggressively.
Contacted Mercedes USA for Help - They Dont Care
ANTHONY,04/05/2015
C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
2015 C300 4MATIC leased end of Jan 2015. As of April 2015 my car has been in for service 6 times. Im having several electrical issues most of them are recorded on video. I have contacted Mercedes Benz asking for help in either getting me another C Class or a different model Mercedes. As per Mercedes Benz they will NOT change my vehicle at all. I ma to remain with this messed up car for three more years. Mercedes USA agrees that the vehicle has been in for service many times but have not found anything wrong with my car even after I am showing them videos of whats going on. DISGUSTING SERVICE!! THEY WILL TREAT YOU LIKE A KING UNTIL YOU HAVE ISSUES. I WILL BE TAKING THIS COMPLAINT FURTHER
Great performance BUT...
conte,12/21/2014
C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
I purchased this vehicle as a commuter car. I drive about 30,000 miles per year and wanted an AWD vehicle that was German engineered. You cant beat the performance! However, when the car was being delivered I quickly figured out that the technology is meant for use in your driveway rather than while you are on the road. The tablet feature is not integrated with the steering wheel controls, the favorites menu for the radio is one long list inclusive of FM, AM and Sat presets, the phone lists can only be pulled by incoming or outgoing, there is no voice control for phone w/out the multimedia pckg. Worst of all, no icon showing if a door is open!!!! UPDATE: I drove this car for 2 years and over 52,000 miles. The handling of this vehicle is exceptional. I drove primarily on the Taconic State ParkwY which is a narrow, winding highway. I felt completely in control of this car. While owning this vehicle I had multiple recalls and a problem with the wheels "rubbing" when making tight turns. After 3 services it was resolved. At 48,000 miles I took the car in for a major service ($1200) as my warranty was expiring and the engine made strange noises at lights. Unfortunately while driving on a highway the car wouldn't accelerate. I pulled off, turned it off and on, took pictures of the error messages and took local roads to a dealership. I was out of town. The service level at MB dealerships is exceptional. They took the car in, gave me a loaner etc. They couldn't identify what caused the engine not to detect the acceleration pins(?) but did a hard reboot of the computer system with a note that if the problem recurred a case would need to be opened with MB. I need a safe reliable vehicle and traded it in the next week. I'm trying Infiniti. Having to trade it in 2 years after purchasing due to the lack of reliability and what I perceived to be an unsafe car made the cost of owning this vehicle astronomical. I do not recommend this vehicle.
Stunning But Big Problems
B. Dirnsa,03/27/2016
C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A)
I've had my 2015 for a full year. This car is loaded, only a couple of options not purchased. I've really put this car through its long distance paces. Mountain driving, desert driving. Trips as long as 15 hours in a single day. The car is stunning inside and out. Seats are very comfortable. Never got a sore back, even on those super long trips. Handling is excellent, as is the fuel mileage. The haptic touch pad is a pain in the you know where. I just ignore it. Big problems with repairs, including a rear master seal leak on the transmission, a defective home link system (mirror assembly replaced), a plastic part breaking inside the front passenger door causing the door handle to come off, and several other problems. Fortunately all warranty. Consumer Reports rightly gives it a solid black circle, its lowest reliability rating. Has some crazy quirks with navigation software. For example, if I want turn by turn directions, the nav screen does not show the upcoming turn, but the second and third turns. That makes it confusing and useless. MB corporate knows about this and they agree that is how it functions. I've been waiting for a map update to fix this and other nav problems. Still waiting. July 2016 UPDATE: I have the base car, not the 4matic. OEM Pirelli run flats. Just over 18,000 miles on the car. Front tires have 70% tread left. The rear tires, for this rear wheel drive car, have have only about 8,000 miles left. I will have to replace the rear tires after about 25,000 miles. Cost out the door at Costco will be over $500 for the two tires. The tires are regularly rotated and properly inflated. The tires are wearing evenly. There is no misalignment issues. December 2016 UPDATE: The car is still a joy to drive. This year since my last update, I drove the car in one day over 500 miles from my home to high altitude in the Sierra Mountains and back. Superb gas mileage--34 mpg overall. Coming home (where I had the downhill, I got 37 mpg). Wonderfully comfortable seats. No back pain. The car remains stunning inside and out. Nothing in its class compares, especially the inside. The new Audi A-4 lags. Next year, BMW will release its redesigned 3 series. Time will tell. Downside: Ongoing mechanical problems, mostly small, but still . . . Yep, I had to replace two tires after 24,000. Almost $500 out the door, a little cheaper than I thought in my last update. In my original review I wrote about poor navigation software performance, which corporate confirmed. Although with my lease I got free navigation updates, there have been no updates in the two years I've had the car. The software problems persist. The climate controls are a bit anemic. There is a 10-20 second lag from the time I set the fan (heat or a/c) until the fan fully kicks in. The a/c in hot climates (I live in an area where this past summer there were several 100 degree days) is OK and kept me reasonably comfortable, but the a/c is not as powerful as Lexus or Infiniti (I've had both makes). I have one year left on the lease, then I will need to make a decision whether to turn in the keys or buy the car. The upside is the car's design and luxury, best in class by far, handling, comfort and gas mileage. The big downside is the mechanical problems. While the car is in warranty not a cost issue, but Benz repairs are very expensive once the car is out of warranty. This is huge. Then there are those awful run flat tires, which make for a less comfortable ride and very short tread life. Sadly, they are becoming common in luxury cars, although the new Audi A-4 has a compact spare. Right now, if I had to make a decision, I'd turn in the keys. If the car was as reliable as any of the several Lexus I've had, I'd get it and live with those awful run flats, but the continuing mechanical issues probably not. Fortunately, I have a year to make my final decision.
See all 70 reviews of the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5550 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5550 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5550 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5550 rpm
See all Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class features & specs

More about the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
More About This Model

Quick Summary
A little longer and much lighter than last year's car, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class builds on a successful formula of four- and six-cylinder engines, an upgraded suspension and stunning new cabin design. All-wheel drive and segment-leading safety features make this C-Class one of the best small luxury sedans you can buy today.

What Is It?
The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class marks the fourth generation of what was, until recently, the gateway to a three-pointed-star hood ornament. That role now falls to the new compact CLA-Class sedan and frees up the C-Class to grow in both size (almost 4 inches longer and 1.5 inches wider than the outgoing model) and stature. It also helps justify the existence of the smaller CLA-Class sedan.

The C300 4Matic is the base model C-Class and comes standard with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive. A rear-wheel-drive C300 is scheduled to join the lineup in early 2015. The C400 4Matic offers a V6 engine and all-wheel drive only. The sole transmission is a seven-speed automatic with manual shift capability.

The C300 4Matic blends an impressive list of standard and optional features, including four customizable driving dynamic modes, a 7-inch display with touchpad control for controlling entertainment and vehicle settings, and forward collision warning with automatic braking.

Options include 19-inch wheels, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, LED headlights, heated and ventilated seats, a navigation system that adds an 8.4-inch display with crisp 3D graphics, and a premium Burmester audio system.

Pricing starts at $41,325 for the C300 4Matic. Adding a V6 under the hood pushes the starting price to $49,515.

2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic

What Body Styles and Trim Levels Does It Come in?
For now, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes in just two flavors: C300 4Matic and C400 4Matic ("4Matic" denotes all-wheel drive). The C300 4Matic uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. It's a dramatic departure from the outgoing C300 4Matic, which used a 3.5-liter V6, but the smaller engine actually delivers more low-end power and nearly the same peak horsepower. It also promises better fuel efficiency than the larger engine.

The C400 4Matic, meanwhile, gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 rated at 329 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. This, too, is a smaller engine than its predecessor, yet it makes more power.

The C300 4Matic can be further tailored with Luxury or Sport sub-trims. The Luxury trim is a more traditional Benz approach, with 17-inch wheels, softer suspension tuning, walnut trim, a louvered grille and, most importantly, a standing star on the hood.

The Sport trim trades tradition for performance with a choice of 18- or 19-inch AMG wheels, a firmer suspension, upgraded brakes, sport seats, AMG body styling and a flat-bottom steering wheel. No classic grille or hood ornament here. Instead, the star is a large, round badge that bisects a simple, two-bar grille design. The C400 4Matic comes in Sport trim only.

The C-Class sedan can be further tailored with a handful of packages and stand-alone options, including an adjustable "Airmatic" air suspension ($1,190), which is offered on the C-Class for the first time. Opting for the Premium package adds LED headlights, heated front seats and a Burmester audio system, while the Interior package brings ventilated leather seats, customizable ambient lighting and a power-adjustable passenger seat with memory function.

The Multimedia package ($2,690) adds a navigation system with a 8.4-inch tablet-style display and voice control, a 10GB hard drive for music storage and real-time traffic and weather. Finally, the Driver Assistance package ($2,800) distills advanced safety technology from Mercedes' larger sedans and adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, steering assist, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. A rearview camera is also available.

For buyers who don't require all-wheel drive, a rear-wheel-drive C300 will follow in early 2015. A diesel model, a plug-in hybrid and a high-performance AMG model will eventually fill out the lineup.

2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic

How Does It Drive?
What a difference 200 pounds makes. That's roughly the weight difference between the new C-Class and its predecessor, largely thanks to increased use of aluminum in the body panels. From the driver seat, it means a sedan that feels more direct and alert. The C300 4Matic in particular, with its smaller engine, crisp power delivery and all-wheel drive, feels light and sharp on its feet. The C400 4Matic is no slug, but after driving both cars back to back, the V6's added mass is apparent. Then again, so is its additional power.

A longer, leaner body isn't the only upgrade to the C-Class's handling. A revised four-link design gives the front suspension more independence from its fixed moorings for better steering response. C-Class buyers can also choose from among four suspension setups.

The standard tuning balances ride quality and handling in a way that's acceptable in a wide range of conditions. The Sport suspension has a much firmer, performance-biased setup, while the Luxury package delivers a comfort-oriented ride. Then there's the newly available Airmatic air suspension. It allows you to adjust the suspension to one of four dynamic modes: Comfort, Eco, Sport and Sport+.

With the Sport setup and a set of optional 19-inch wheels, our C300 test car was noticeably firm around town. It's great for those who like to feel every crack and crevice in the road, but it's probably too extreme for the average commuter.

2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic

Is It Worth Stepping Up to the V6?
The turbo four-cylinder blends power and fuel economy in a lightweight package, making the C300 4Matic feel like a proper small sport sedan. But the smaller engine is less charming under heavy acceleration, when quick sprints to highway speed generate a raspy racket under the hood. Although the cabin is nicely insulated from road roar, the noise of a four-cylinder under hard labor still sounds out of place in a Mercedes. It's a reality we're adjusting to as nearly all small turbo engines, luxury badge or not, share this characteristic.

But these are isolated moments. For most buyers, the C300 4Matic is the right combination of performance and efficiency, with sprints from zero to 60 mph requiring just 6.5 seconds during our testing. The V6 holds the advantage of power and refinement, at the expense of slightly more dulled handling. We also found the seven-speed transmission more prone to low-speed lurching while decelerating and braking when paired with the V6.

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic also delivered impressive feel and stopping power during our instrumented tests. From 60 mph, its best stop measured just 114 feet, and the distances were consistent in test after test.

2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic

How Does It Rate in Terms of Interior Comfort?
Settling into the cabin of the C-Class is a reminder of money well spent. Our test car came with leather seats and a dash wrapped in MB-Tex synthetic leather (both included in the Interior and Sport packages), complemented by chrome and dark open-pore ash wood accents.

A single piece of ash, laser-cut to accommodate vents and controls, flows gracefully down the center stack while the door panels combine wood, soft-touch surfaces and chrome speaker grilles in a tasteful display that's tightly fused with each end of the dashboard. The C-Class is simply an elegant, classy place to sit and drive.

With a wheelbase of 112 inches, the new C-Class has a couple of extra inches between its wheels compared to the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. It doesn't result in a significant advantage in terms of head- and legroom versus its competitors, but the cabin does feel plenty spacious for the class. It's a similar story when it comes to cargo space, as the C-Class has 12.8 cubic feet of space in the trunk, which splits the difference between the Audi and the BMW.

2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic

What Kind of Driver Interface Does It Use?
The C-Class comes with a standard 7-inch or optional 8.4-inch tablet-like display for infotainment and navigation. The free-standing display is fixed, but mostly looks like an iPad perched atop the center vents. You briefly sympathize with designers (where else do you put this thing?)  but ultimately it's a wayward moment of inelegance in an otherwise stunning cabin.

Not quite as egregious is the new touchpad controller mounted forward of the armrest. Floating above the long-serving COMAND dial controller, the touchpad mimics tablet and trackpad gestures like swiping, pinching and tapping. A swipe upward reveals a shortcut to audio functions, for example. Tapping to confirm a command is acknowledged with haptic (pulse) feedback. It's an interesting interface, and only Mercedes knows if it's meant to replace the current dial-and-button array.

We'd advise the automaker against it, for now anyway. For all its sheen and wonder, the touchpad isn't quite ready for prime time. We found it overly sensitive to swiping motions, often scrolling past a desired submenu. The alphanumeric function, which allows you to trace letters and numbers into the navigation system, displays the same kind of scrawl you might find when signing your name into a credit card processor at the grocery store. Fortunately, the dial and buttons act as a redundancy to the touchpad and we found it faster to simply twist and scroll our way through the navigation, phone and entertainment menus.

2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic

How Safe Is It?
Antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag are standard safety features on the 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

A collision mitigation system called Pre-Safe now comes standard (it was optional on the last C-Class) and monitors the traffic ahead by radar. If the system detects an imminent collision, it warns the driver with audible alerts and initiates braking if necessary. Pre-Safe works in tandem with braking assist, which pre-loads brake pressure to shorten stopping distances.

What Kind of Mileage Does It Deliver?
The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic is rated by the EPA to deliver 27 mpg in combined driving (24 city/31 highway). That's 2 mpg better than the current C250, which delivers less power from a smaller engine to the rear wheels only.

The C400 4Matic is estimated to return 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway), also an increase of 2 mpg combined compared to the closest current model.

During its stay with us, the C300 delivered an overall average of 25.8 mpg. On our standardized test loop, the combined number was 25.4 mpg.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
The BMW 3 Series still gives the C-Class its toughest run for the money. It has long set the benchmark for bridging luxury and performance. But the 3 Series has softened a bit recently, especially in its steering feel. The performance and excitement gap between a 3 Series and a C-Class equipped with the Sport package is no longer so wide.

The Audi A4 gets better every year and delivers handling to rival the 3 Series, if lacking some of the feedback. The Audi's stylish design, high-quality interior and smooth turbo four-cylinder engine make it the equal of its contemporaries, although it's only available with front- or all-wheel drive. Among these three, it's hard to go wrong and really comes down to personal preference.

There are others to consider. The Lexus IS offers two V6 engines (one impressive, the other underwhelming) and an upscale interior, but lacks the handling finesse of the German models. The Cadillac ATS delivers capable handling and an upscale interior. Likewise, the Acura TLX and Infiniti Q50 feature premium cabins and respectable performance, but don't excel in any one area, nor do they carry the badge cachet of their European rivals.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
This is as close as Mercedes-Benz has come to delivering a downsized version of its S-Class flagship. The new C-Class is far more refined, comfortable and elegant-looking than its predecessors and gives up little to its competition when it comes to performance and features.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
If you're one of the few enthusiasts who has to have a manual transmission in their luxury sport sedan, the C-Class has nothing to offer. And if all-wheel drive is something you consider unnecessary and restrictive to your driving habits, the C-Class won't have anything for you until 2015.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Overview

The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is offered in the following submodels: C-Class AMG C 63, C-Class Sedan, C-Class Coupe, C-Class AMG C 63 S, C-Class C 63 AMG. Available styles include C 300 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), C 300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), C 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), C 300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), C 250 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 7A), C 400 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A), AMG C 63 S 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A), C 350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A), C 350 4MATIC 2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A), C 63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A), C 300 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), C 300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7A), and AMG C 63 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC is priced between $17,990 and$23,990 with odometer readings between 29257 and99755 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 is priced between $16,750 and$23,235 with odometer readings between 44894 and86443 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 350 4MATIC is priced between $19,966 and$23,990 with odometer readings between 24469 and37026 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 250 is priced between $15,400 and$20,243 with odometer readings between 21938 and71215 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport 4MATIC is priced between $20,000 and$23,900 with odometer readings between 23645 and76406 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Luxury 4MATIC is priced between $19,900 and$19,900 with odometer readings between 56967 and56967 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 Sport is priced between $24,888 and$24,888 with odometer readings between 21695 and21695 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale near. There are currently 26 used and CPO 2015 C-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,400 and mileage as low as 21695 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Can't find a used 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,389.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,782.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,270.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,863.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz C-Class lease specials

