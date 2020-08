Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale Near Me

I have babied this car! freeway mostly easy on the gas pedal ext... first the trans would randomly be stuck in 3rd gear as im driving. I would have to stop turn the key off then restart. I was going to take it to the dealership soon but now i cant even do that it wont shift into anything but 2nd or reverse or park. very very very disapointed in this high dollar vehicle. will be even more so if there is not a recall on this. i didnt blow my bank account and pay cash for something that wont even last me 44,000 mile.... will update soon with my results....

Read more