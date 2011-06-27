Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Consumer Reviews

Been a good ride in my c300 Harris , 03/19/2016 C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful Early faults were the light issues which were resolved under recall .Replaced one low beam light thus far. My 2011 c300 was a cpo with no previous owner just dealer driving etc with very low miles < 4000. I have now gone over a 100k miles since I purchased it in early 2012. I am on the same brakes and religiously get all of my checks and changes on time. It has been a problem free car thus far and I hope the trend continues. The only mark I put on it was the curb effect when I first purchased it and since then I park accordingly . Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Wonderful vehicle RU02206 , 04/10/2017 C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I very much enjoy this car each and every time I get inside and have the privilege to drive it. There are so many aspects of the vehicle that are excellent. And all of them together make for a wonderful ownership experience. I can tell that so many small aspects of the car have been thought about and engineered in a way that allows for optimal performance and comfort over many years of ownership experience. The engine and transmission are smooth as butter and are always in the right gear. The way the horn sounds, the way the windows sound when opening and closing, the way the doors sound when opening and closing. The way the sound system sounds at all volume levels. I can go on and on. The worst part of owning this car is that, at some point, I will need to give it up. I purchased the car at 29,000 miles. Current mileage is approximately 81,000. Update: At 90,000 miles I had to have both engine mounts and the transmission mount replaced. It seems to be a common problem for this generation of cars. That repair gave the car a lot more life, however at 100,000 miles I opted to trade it in for something newer. The cost for the engine mount service at a private shop was about $1,600. The car rode solid all the way to the end. I do miss the ride in this car. It seems the new C-Class does not ride the way this one did. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love it all, but one thing.... dwr1979 , 02/16/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Been car shopping for 5 months. Tested everything, then saw apr rates for MB and decided to go in and drive one. I was sold. It's the best car I have personally owned- road noise is low, smooth/ solid over bumps, autorain wipers are amazing, the mbtek keeps the car smelling new and no one knows its not leather. the transmission is not even a consideration....i never feel it shift. the baby turns tight and crisp. I am getting about 25 mpgs right now, but just rolled over to 2000 miles so this is still probably not accurate.

So far so good except seat Mike T , 09/16/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Great looking car, love the new front grill design. The low price 27 month lease is what sold me on this. It's only going to really be a 24 month commitment I was not sure I wanted to lock into a 36 month lease since I am used to driving an SUV. Love the ride, the look and the interior. Chambers was a great dealership. In economy mode, car starts in second gear so it's a little hesitant. Sport mode MUCH improves this as does tiptronic. No trouble with passing moves on highway. Rock solid to 80 mph and then I can feel a slight jitter. Maybe noisier than Lexus but quiet to me coming from SUV. Nice compromise on sport/comfort. Front seat is killing me. I am 6'0", 195 lbs.