Used 2011 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

Dyer & Dyer Volvo Cars - Chamblee / Georgia

PREMIUM, WITH 101,994 MILES, TURBOCHARGED, SUN/MOONROOF, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, AUXILIARY INPUT, FULL POWER ACCESSORIES, CD PLAYER, AUXILIARY INPUT, AND MUCH MORE!Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete.Why buy from us? We are the only Volvo dealer inside the perimeter! Proudly serving the metro Atlanta area for 37 years!Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Dyer and Dyer Volvo/Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself /s/

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUBFAFL2BN036337

Stock: TBN036337

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020