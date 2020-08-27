Used 2011 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

Fairway Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona

Beautiful in fit, finish, and design, our 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus Sedan in Quartz Gray Metallic will be perfect for your stylish life. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 211hp while paired to a seamless CVT. This Front Wheel Drive Sedan can cruise all day and return near 30mpg on the open road. Our A4 is one to be admired with its sleek, sporty design, rear spoiler, and polished wheels. Inside, our Premium Plus is loaded with a power sunroof, power windows and locks, audio controls on the leather-wrapped wheel, a great-sounding AM/FM/CD player, a backup camera, and multi-zone climate control. The leather heated front seats are comfortable and keep you firmly in place, and the full-color navigation will allow you to travel with confidence. There are plenty of Audi safety features in place for ultimate security. LATCH, brake assist, electronic stabilization program, and a fleet of airbags act as your bodyguard. Our A4 is an excellent choice for an upscale performance car. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! All of our Vehicles undergo a thorough Safety and Mechanical inspection prior to being offered for sale by local certified mechanics and necessary repairs are completed. A copy of our inspection report is published online in our vehicle photos. This Vehicle qualifies for the Elite Warranty Certified Pre-Owned Superior Service Contract which covers any vehicle component that is covered by the original manufacturer unless explicitly excluded for 90 days and/or 3000 miles. Longer terms and more coverage available at additional cost. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE through a variety of lenders depending on your credit history and down payment. Service Contracts are available on most cars also at competitive rates. We accept trade-ins and we will buy yourcar even ifyou don’t buy ours. Document Fee of $495 is used to purchase service contracts when Manufacturer’s warranty does not apply. Trades are welcomed.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUEFAFL6BN050447

Stock: CMKP2586

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020