Used 2011 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me
1,891 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 101,994 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$2,716 Below Market
- 74,596 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,968
- 113,885 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,493$1,717 Below Market
- 119,122 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,990
- 46,532 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995$1,493 Below Market
- 96,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,895$1,446 Below Market
- 90,856 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,650
- 89,897 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,885$1,876 Below Market
- 80,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,795
- 64,127 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$12,500$583 Below Market
- 129,727 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,250$962 Below Market
- 83,087 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,957$877 Below Market
- 68,324 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,990$743 Below Market
- 53,473 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995$337 Below Market
- 97,933 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,195$804 Below Market
- 118,016 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$7,999$994 Below Market
- 107,050 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$470 Below Market
- 119,247 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi A4 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4
Read recent reviews for the Audi A4
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.225 Reviews
Report abuse
audikate,08/16/2013
It absolutely breaks my heart to write this review (seriously, I'm emotionally attached to my Audis)... I have been driving Audi/VW for the past 15-16 years. This was my first new Audi purchase (I had previously bought used). Car was AWESOME for the first 1.5 years. In the past 6 months it has started an problem burning/consuming oil. First, I had to add one quart of oil between changes (every 5000 miles), which we are told is within spec for this Audi. It has progressively gotten worse and is now burning so much I have to add a quart every 750 miles. Audi would not do an oil consumption test until it got BELOW 800 miles. IF Audi fixes the problem, I think I'll have to switch brands. :(
Related Audi A4 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S7 Miami Beach FL
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron Aurora CO
- Used Audi RS 7 Fontana CA
- Used Audi A3 Murfreesboro TN
- Used Audi TT RS Wilmington DE
- Used Audi S7 Allentown PA
- Used Audi SQ5 Hollywood FL
- Used Audi A7 Knoxville TN
- Used Audi Q7 Las Vegas NV
- Used Audi S7 Decatur GA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon