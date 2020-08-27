Used 2011 Audi A4 for Sale Near Me

1,891 listings
A4 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,891 listings
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    101,994 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $2,716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro

    74,596 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,968

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    113,885 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,493

    $1,717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    119,122 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in White
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    46,532 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $1,493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    96,574 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,895

    $1,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    90,856 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,650

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    89,897 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,885

    $1,876 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro

    80,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,795

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    64,127 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,500

    $583 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro

    129,727 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $8,250

    $962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro

    83,087 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,957

    $877 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    68,324 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,990

    $743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    53,473 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    $337 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro

    97,933 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,195

    $804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium

    118,016 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,999

    $994 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    107,050 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,995

    $470 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro

    119,247 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,891 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A4

Read recent reviews for the Audi A4
Overall Consumer Rating
4.2
25 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (16%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Used to love Audis :(
audikate,08/16/2013
It absolutely breaks my heart to write this review (seriously, I'm emotionally attached to my Audis)... I have been driving Audi/VW for the past 15-16 years. This was my first new Audi purchase (I had previously bought used). Car was AWESOME for the first 1.5 years. In the past 6 months it has started an problem burning/consuming oil. First, I had to add one quart of oil between changes (every 5000 miles), which we are told is within spec for this Audi. It has progressively gotten worse and is now burning so much I have to add a quart every 750 miles. Audi would not do an oil consumption test until it got BELOW 800 miles. IF Audi fixes the problem, I think I'll have to switch brands. :(
Report abuse
