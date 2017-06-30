Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

Leather Seats Preferred Accessory Package Premium Pkg Value Edition Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Smoky Granite Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2011 Lexus IS 350 is offered by AutoNation USA Corpus Christi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Lexus IS 350 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2011 Lexus. More information about the 2011 Lexus IS 350: The Lexus IS family now includes something for most compact luxury coupe, convertible or sedan shoppers--with offerings ranging from conservative all-weather all-wheel drive sedans to sunny convertibles and serious track-duty sport sedans. The IS sedans ride and handle well and offer some of the tech options of larger luxury models, while the IS C models have excellent packaging with a tight-fitting, quick-folding automatic hardtop that stows away without taking up the entire trunk. While Lexus makes an ES 350 model that's roomier and more comfortable-riding, the IS is considerably sportier in every way. Strengths of this model include choice of rear- or front-wheel drive in sedans, nicely appointed interior, sporty driving feel, high-tech features and options, and Wide range of models All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 350 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHCE5C23B5001687

Stock: B5001687

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020