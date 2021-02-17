As with other PHEV supercars, the electric component isn't really designed to deliver hours of guilt-free driving. Even though the weight is relatively low, the modest battery size means the Artura will only offer an estimated 19 electric-only miles on a full charge. The motor is instead tasked with increasing performance — McLaren says the Artura will rocket from standstill to 60 mph in just 3 seconds flat. If you're racing for pinks against other McLaren drivers, know that the Artura is projected to be slightly quicker than the GT and a couple ticks slower than the 720S.

Also along for the ride are McLaren staples such as hydraulically assisted steering, carbon-ceramic brakes and adaptive dampers, alongside new features including an electronic differential. A standard front-axle lift system is more practicality-minded and helps the Artura clear speed bumps and steep driveways.