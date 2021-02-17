  1. Home
  2. McLaren
  3. McLaren Artura

2022 McLaren Artura

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $225,000
2022 McLaren Artura
+6
  • McLaren's first sub-$1,000,000 plug-in hybrid
  • 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds
  • Up to 19 miles of EV range
  • Available driving aids
  • Part of the first Artura generation introduced for 2022
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 McLaren Artura Review
Up to 19 Miles of EV Range. That's the Big Headline Here, Right?
Cameron Rogers
02/17/2021
What is the Artura?

Since reemerging as a road car manufacturer in the early 2010s, McLaren has stuck with a singular formula: twin-turbo V8 and a carbon-fiber monocoque, with the former boosted and enlarged and the latter lengthened as performance and price point needs require. The 2022 McLaren Artura is the first (following the ultra-limited-production P1) to futz with the recipe. Like the P1, the Artura is a plug-in hybrid that uses the electric motor to augment performance. The Artura will also be the first vehicle in McLaren's history to feature an engine with fewer than eight cylinders.

What's under the Artura's hood?

The Artura is primarily driven by McLaren's first V6: a twin-turbo unit that produces 577 horsepower and 431 lb-ft of torque on its own — almost as much as the V8-powered McLaren GT. The plug-in component consists of an electric motor (94 hp, 166 lb-ft) fed by a battery pack with 7.4 kWh of capacity. Total combined output between the two sources is an earth-moving 671 hp and 531 lb-ft, driven to the rear wheels via a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

As with other PHEV supercars, the electric component isn't really designed to deliver hours of guilt-free driving. Even though the weight is relatively low, the modest battery size means the Artura will only offer an estimated 19 electric-only miles on a full charge. The motor is instead tasked with increasing performance — McLaren says the Artura will rocket from standstill to 60 mph in just 3 seconds flat. If you're racing for pinks against other McLaren drivers, know that the Artura is projected to be slightly quicker than the GT and a couple ticks slower than the 720S. 

Also along for the ride are McLaren staples such as hydraulically assisted steering, carbon-ceramic brakes and adaptive dampers, alongside new features including an electronic differential. A standard front-axle lift system is more practicality-minded and helps the Artura clear speed bumps and steep driveways.

How's the Artura's interior?

The McLaren Artura's cabin mixes new with familiar. There are few physical buttons, with most controls relegated to the central touchscreen. Steering wheel buttons are absent, as are climate controls — seemingly everything other than transmission switches and the windshield wipers are controlled via the touchscreen. Since the Artura is available with a full complement of advanced driving aids, we're worried that actually engaging and disengaging them might prove to be a challenge.

As with other McLarens, the Artura presents a driver-focused cabin design. The touchscreen is angled toward the driver, and the digital instrument panel moves with the steering column. Toggles for the selectable driving modes are located on either side of the IP binnacle, allowing for easy access and an uncluttered cabin.

Power-adjustable seats with heating and driver memory functions are standard. Buyers possibly considering track use can optionally select the so-called Clubsport seats, which each shave 20 pounds versus the included thrones. These seats are fixed-back but power-adjustable, tilting the entire seat along a fixed axis.

How's the Artura's tech?

For entertainment, the Artura features an 8-inch vertically oriented touchscreen. Since the interface houses almost all the McLaren's controls, we hope it's easy to use. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are loaded onto the infotainment system, but the narrow screen might make the usable area rather small. A five-speaker audio system is standard, with a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins setup optional.

Supercars aren't generally known for packing an array of driving aids, but the Artura bucks the trend with a full suite of features. The Technology package includes such conveniences as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and parking sensors. The package isn't standard, and will likely be expensive, but we appreciate that modern safety tech is available for buyers looking for an extra layer of protection.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The 2022 McLaren Artura is the first mainstream plug-in supercar, and its on-paper specs are monumentally impressive. Look for it to duel with its gas-guzzling rivals when it launches later in 2021.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 McLaren Artura.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Artura Articles

    Related 2022 McLaren Artura info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model