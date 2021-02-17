Since reemerging as a road car manufacturer in the early 2010s, McLaren has stuck with a singular formula: twin-turbo V8 and a carbon-fiber monocoque, with the former boosted and enlarged and the latter lengthened as performance and price point needs require. The 2022 McLaren Artura is the first (following the ultra-limited-production P1) to futz with the recipe. Like the P1, the Artura is a plug-in hybrid that uses the electric motor to augment performance. The Artura will also be the first vehicle in McLaren's history to feature an engine with fewer than eight cylinders.
2022 McLaren Artura
- McLaren's first sub-$1,000,000 plug-in hybrid
- 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds
- Up to 19 miles of EV range
- Available driving aids
- Part of the first Artura generation introduced for 2022
The Artura is primarily driven by McLaren's first V6: a twin-turbo unit that produces 577 horsepower and 431 lb-ft of torque on its own — almost as much as the V8-powered McLaren GT. The plug-in component consists of an electric motor (94 hp, 166 lb-ft) fed by a battery pack with 7.4 kWh of capacity. Total combined output between the two sources is an earth-moving 671 hp and 531 lb-ft, driven to the rear wheels via a new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The McLaren Artura's cabin mixes new with familiar. There are few physical buttons, with most controls relegated to the central touchscreen. Steering wheel buttons are absent, as are climate controls — seemingly everything other than transmission switches and the windshield wipers are controlled via the touchscreen. Since the Artura is available with a full complement of advanced driving aids, we're worried that actually engaging and disengaging them might prove to be a challenge.
For entertainment, the Artura features an 8-inch vertically oriented touchscreen. Since the interface houses almost all the McLaren's controls, we hope it's easy to use. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are loaded onto the infotainment system, but the narrow screen might make the usable area rather small. A five-speaker audio system is standard, with a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins setup optional.
The 2022 McLaren Artura is the first mainstream plug-in supercar, and its on-paper specs are monumentally impressive. Look for it to duel with its gas-guzzling rivals when it launches later in 2021.
