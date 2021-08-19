What is the GV60?

The 2023 Genesis GV60 is an all-new, all-electric subcompact luxury SUV. It shares many components with the forthcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, but the GV60 adopts many of Genesis' styling traits that include an oversized grille and double-striped headlights and taillights. We expect the interior will feature more refined materials and additional tech features to match its higher price, but no details have been revealed yet.

There is also no information on the GV60's drivetrain but we suspect it will be similar to the Ioniq 5's. That vehicle will be offered in rear- and all-wheel drive, with the latter benefitting from added power. The 225-horsepower rear-drive Ioniq 5 is estimated to return 300 miles of range, while the 320-hp all-wheel-drive dual-motor model is rated at 269 miles of range. To be competitive with other electric luxury SUVs like the Tesla Model Y, we hope that power output and range estimates will be slightly higher for the GV60.

Images from Genesis show virtual sideview mirrors that use small mirror stalks with cameras instead of a traditional mirror to reduce wind resistance. We don't expect these virtual mirrors to make it to the U.S. market, though, since they're not yet approved for use by the Department of Transportation. Genesis is making a big deal over its Crystal Sphere shift-by-wire controller, which is really just a faceted clear dome in place of a typical dial gear selector.