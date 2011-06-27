  1. Home
Used 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)322.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room57.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length179.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3569 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place40.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height64.7 in.
Maximum payload1150.0 lbs.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Bright Mango Clearcoat
  • Light Pearlstone Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Moss Green Pearl Metallic
  • Chargold II Satin Gold
  • Bright White
  • Dark Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
