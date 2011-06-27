  1. Home
2016 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration
  • comfortable and quiet ride
  • spacious cabin has an upscale ambience
  • long warranty.
  • Below-average fuel economy
  • no rearview camera or parking sensors available
  • middling crash-test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With handsome styling, above-average performance and solid build quality, the 2016 Hyundai Accent represents a strong choice for a small sedan or hatchback in the subcompact-car class.

Vehicle overview

Shopping for a small, affordable commuter car is more fun than it used to be. Do you want a subcompact hatchback that can haul lots of gear? Or perhaps you'd rather have one with a really nice interior and lots of amenities. Or maybe you just want to maximize your fuel economy. There's now a pint-size sedan or hatchback to satisfy nearly every taste. Within the traditional subcompact class, the 2016 Hyundai Accent is a fine option for buyers who want a little of everything.

Though there's nothing flashy about the 2016 Accent, it's a handsome car in both the sedan and hatchback body styles. It's also the sort of car that will impress you with its ability to endure the daily grind with minimal fuss. For starters, it's one of the quicker cars in this class, and that's an advantage you'll appreciate every time you accelerate up to highway speeds. Both the automatic and manual transmissions work well, so deciding between them is a matter of preference. What's more, the Accent rides well on the highway and its cabin stays quiet. So even if your commute is longer, you won't have regrets about choosing this Hyundai over a larger, more expensive car. Passenger space is also generous for this class, and transporting a couple of adults in the backseat on occasion is no problem.

The biggest downside to the Hyundai Accent is fuel economy. Not only are its EPA fuel economy estimates lower than those of most subcompact rivals (not to mention some compact cars), we've found it difficult to match these numbers in real-world driving. Rearward visibility is also challenging on the hatchback version, and no rearview camera is offered. Finally, desirable features like a keyless ignition, navigation system, smartphone integration and even a sunroof are simply not available.

Although the 2016 Hyundai Accent is one of our top recommended cars in this class, you'll likely want to check out some of the competition before making up your mind. The Honda Fit is another of our favorites, thanks to its abundant cargo space, reconfigurable rear seats and impressive fuel economy. If you're looking for a sportier driving experience, you'll want to try the Ford Fiesta, which also has an above-average interior and many available tech features. The newcomer Scion iA is another alternative if premium amenities are a must, and its EPA ratings are near the top of the class. You could also look at the Accent's cousin, the Kia Rio. It's essentially the same car in a different wrapper, but offers a few more optional features, including navigation and a rearview camera.

On the other hand, if you're not set on having a particular feature or squeezing every last mile out of a gallon of fuel, the 2016 Accent offers compelling value, and Hyundai backs it up with a long warranty.

2016 Hyundai Accent models

The 2016 Hyundai Accent is offered as a small four-door sedan or a four-door hatchback, both of which seat five. The sedan is available only in base SE trim, while the hatchback comes both in SE and fancier Sport versions.

The SE sedan comes equipped with 14-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a driver-seat armrest, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and USB and auxiliary audio inputs. The SE hatchback adds heated outside mirrors (with a driver's blind-spot viewer), a rear windshield wiper and cloth door trim; automatic-transmission versions also have cruise control.

Two options packages are available for automatic-transmission-equipped SE sedans. The Popular package adds heated mirrors, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a center console storage box with a sliding armrest. The Style package can be purchased only in combination with the Popular package and adds projector-beam headlights with LED accents, foglights, 16-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes (instead of drum brakes), upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and an auto-up driver's window.

The Sport hatchback adds a rear spoiler and all the equipment from the Popular and Style packages.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Hyundai Accent receives minimal changes. The base GLS sedan and GS hatchback trim levels have collectively been renamed the SE. Besides that, a leather-wrapped steering wheel is now a package option on the base sedan, while a sunroof is no longer available on the Sport hatchback.

Performance & mpg

Every 2016 Hyundai Accent is powered by a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine that produces 137 horsepower and 123 pound-feet of torque. Buyers have a choice between a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic, both of which drive the car's front wheels. In Edmunds performance testing, an Accent sedan with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 9.8 seconds, while an automatic-equipped hatchback did it in 9.3 seconds. Both are pretty quick times for a subcompact.

The EPA's estimated fuel economy with the automatic transmission is 30 mpg combined (26 city/37 highway), and 31 mpg combined (27 city/38 highway) with the manual. These numbers aren't terribly impressive for a subcompact, and we've had a hard time matching them in real-world testing.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2016 Hyundai Accent includes antilock brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. The SE models come with front disc and rear drum brakes, while the Sport hatchback has standard four-wheel disc brakes. Rear disc brakes are optional on the SE sedan but not on the SE hatch.

In Edmunds brake testing, an Accent sedan with the optional rear disc brakes came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet. An Accent hatchback (also with rear disc brakes) came to a stop in 124 feet. Both are average distances for the segment.

In government crash testing, the Accent received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal-impact protection and four stars for side-impact protection (although the government noted an increased risk of spinal injury for rear passengers involved in side-impact crashes). The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Accent the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset and roof-strength tests and the second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the side-impact test. In the small-overlap frontal crash test, the Accent earned the lowest rating of "Poor." Its seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Certainly the most striking thing about driving a 2016 Hyundai Accent is its relative quickness compared with other cars in the subcompact class. Its 1.6-liter engine responds energetically when you hit the gas pedal, and there's plenty of power on tap for relaxed highway merging and passing maneuvers. Under hard acceleration, the engine remains smooth but can get rather noisy. Both the manual and automatic transmissions make good use of the engine's resources, but unless you're particularly fond of manual transmissions, it's hard to beat the convenience of the smooth-shifting six-speed automatic.

On the road, the Accent provides a quiet, comfortable ride and decent handling. Although competitors such as the Ford Fiesta have sportier steering and handling, the Hyundai feels composed in most normal driving situations and is well suited for daily commutes.

Interior

Although the Hyundai Accent is grouped in the subcompact class, it is roomier than the norm, with interior dimensions that place it in the EPA's "compact" class. The spacious rear seat offers enough headroom and legroom to allow even 6-footers to get comfortable in the outboard positions.

Up front, the well-shaped seats are roomy and supportive, and overall, the Accent feels upscale for a car in this class. The cabin has a friendly ambience, thanks to its solid build quality, patterned upholstery, stylish dash design and tasteful materials. One of the few knocks in here is the lack of technology features. Bluetooth is available in most versions, but there's no touchscreen interface or smartphone integration features.

Cargo space is above class averages, with the sedan offering a relatively large trunk with 13.7 cubic feet of capacity. The hatchback, meanwhile, provides 21.2 cubic feet of cargo volume with the rear seats up and a generous 47.5 cubic feet when they're folded down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Hyundai Accent.

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a deal.
JPady,02/05/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
I got lucky. I needed a car and there just happened to be a lot of leftover 2016 Accent's so I scored an incredible deal. $3,000+ off (including rebate) on an economy car is huge. Plus when the dealer couldn't get a manual transmission for me, he threw in automatic for no charge too. I researched it as much as I could in a week. I considered the Rio, Versa, Fit, and iA, and the Accent won hands down. I was looking for low price, long warranty, and I wanted power doors & windows (the entry Versa & Rio did not have those). The reliability (JD Powers, Consumers Report) was above average for the group, and I think it's the best looking too - very stylish for an econobox. And you can't beat the warranty. The two things I didn't like were: No spare tire and no covered console storage with manual trans. I won't drive without a spare, so that became part of the negotiations (spare tire kit was $400 list). And as a final bonus, the car I got had Option Group 2 which has the console bin. ...And cruise control! So far, I love it. This car is a real pleasure to drive. I've only had it a month, but I like it more now than when I bought it. It's the most competent sub-compact I've ever owned. No, it's not the perfect car. Heck, it's one of the cheapest on the market. But all things considered (price, features, looks, reliability, warranty, performance, economy, etc.), I would give it 6 stars if I could. UPDATE 8-11-18: So far, so good. Still love it (but still wish it was a manual trans :-). The only problem so far was a sensor in the steering wheel needed replacing, which was covered under warranty. Overall MPG is 34.1, and the best I got was 42.5 on road trip. I alternate turning the ECO button on every other tank and the difference has been negligible (less than 1 MPG).
Outstanding Value
Marc Brunetti,09/13/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
Purchased 2013 Accent Sedan, and very happy with it. 116,000 miles in three years and not one problem. Drove from Florida to New York with two adults and two teenagers fully loaded and got 42 mpg on highway. Got the mpg on highway up to 51 mpg by coasting down hill. Just bought another, 2016 model. Stability control and anti lock breaking a plus. Downside: fabric on seats gets stained too easily. Comfort on long rides. No rearview camera.
Accent-u-ate
gary dirisio,08/29/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
It's a good car for getting from point a to point b. It's solid but does have vibrating issues due to light material used. It gets great gas mileage. Not fancy but a good value for the money. Plus great warranty
Great compact car with a few exceptions
Dillon75,12/15/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
I had just got this car a week ago brand new first thing I want to say this car is lower than my sister's civic in the front the car might be an inch from the ground my bumper is already a little scraped from bottoming out on entrances. This car performs great I raced my friend at a light in her impala in the manual mode and it took off before hers. The seats are okay just a little firm gets great gas. Safety concerns you hardly have a hood you can't see the hood of the car in front of you not really a crush zone. But other than that it's great but once again super low front ground clearance don't get mad if you scrape it up a little
See all 22 reviews of the 2016 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
137 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2016 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.4%

More about the 2016 Hyundai Accent

Used 2016 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2016 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M), and Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M).

