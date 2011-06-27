Vehicle overview

Shopping for a small, affordable commuter car is more fun than it used to be. Do you want a subcompact hatchback that can haul lots of gear? Or perhaps you'd rather have one with a really nice interior and lots of amenities. Or maybe you just want to maximize your fuel economy. There's now a pint-size sedan or hatchback to satisfy nearly every taste. Within the traditional subcompact class, the 2016 Hyundai Accent is a fine option for buyers who want a little of everything.

Though there's nothing flashy about the 2016 Accent, it's a handsome car in both the sedan and hatchback body styles. It's also the sort of car that will impress you with its ability to endure the daily grind with minimal fuss. For starters, it's one of the quicker cars in this class, and that's an advantage you'll appreciate every time you accelerate up to highway speeds. Both the automatic and manual transmissions work well, so deciding between them is a matter of preference. What's more, the Accent rides well on the highway and its cabin stays quiet. So even if your commute is longer, you won't have regrets about choosing this Hyundai over a larger, more expensive car. Passenger space is also generous for this class, and transporting a couple of adults in the backseat on occasion is no problem.

The biggest downside to the Hyundai Accent is fuel economy. Not only are its EPA fuel economy estimates lower than those of most subcompact rivals (not to mention some compact cars), we've found it difficult to match these numbers in real-world driving. Rearward visibility is also challenging on the hatchback version, and no rearview camera is offered. Finally, desirable features like a keyless ignition, navigation system, smartphone integration and even a sunroof are simply not available.

Although the 2016 Hyundai Accent is one of our top recommended cars in this class, you'll likely want to check out some of the competition before making up your mind. The Honda Fit is another of our favorites, thanks to its abundant cargo space, reconfigurable rear seats and impressive fuel economy. If you're looking for a sportier driving experience, you'll want to try the Ford Fiesta, which also has an above-average interior and many available tech features. The newcomer Scion iA is another alternative if premium amenities are a must, and its EPA ratings are near the top of the class. You could also look at the Accent's cousin, the Kia Rio. It's essentially the same car in a different wrapper, but offers a few more optional features, including navigation and a rearview camera.

On the other hand, if you're not set on having a particular feature or squeezing every last mile out of a gallon of fuel, the 2016 Accent offers compelling value, and Hyundai backs it up with a long warranty.