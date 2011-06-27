Used 2002 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me
- $2,490
2003 Hyundai Accent GL107,285 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - A BASIC SIMPLE CAR - 5 SPEED MANUAL - MANUAL LOCKS AND ROLL UP WINDOWS - COLD AC - PIONEER CD PLAYER W/ MP3 AND AUX INPUT - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - WE ARE DOING THE TIMING BELT, IT WILL HAVE A NEW ONE! - FOR THE AGE/MILES ITS IN DECENT SHAPE - SHOULD MAKE FOR A GOOD EFFICIENT COMMUTER - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Accent GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCG45C73U453303
Stock: DF992471H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,500
2003 Hyundai Accent GL61,402 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $3500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $1500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2003 Hyundai Accent GL. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 1.6L/98 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Accent has the following options: Warning lights-inc: door ajar, low fuel, oil pressure, airbag, brake fluid level, battery, check engine, parking brake on, hazard, Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/washer, Transmission shift interlock, Tinted glass w/sunshade band, Remote fuel door/hood/trunk releases, Reclining front bucket seats w/adjustable headrests, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear coat hooks, Rear child safety seat lower anchors & tethers, and Pwr-assisted front disc/rear drum brakes. Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Accent GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCG45C23U490050
Stock: 26346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- $4,995
2004 Hyundai Accent GL90,884 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Pete's Car Smart Kia - Amarillo / Texas
Black 2004 Hyundai Accent GL FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DOHC MPI THIS VEHICLE HAS THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 13' x 5' Steel Wheels, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM ETR Stereo w/Cassette, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe Cut Pile Carpet Door Trim, Deluxe Interior, Driver door bin, Dual Front Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Seat Side Airbags, Multi-Adjustable Driver's Seat, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Steering, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote Trunk Release, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tachometer Digital Clock, Tinted Glass w/Sunshade Band, and Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 26906 miles below market average! 26/35 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Accent GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCG45C54U519462
Stock: K8172B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- New Listing$2,997
2004 Hyundai Accent GL190,044 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hyundai of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Recent Arrival! 26/35 City/Highway MPGLocally Owned and Operated proudly serving Seattle, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, Woodinville, Shoreline and all points in between. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Accent GL with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCG45C84U519133
Stock: 141848F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $5,995
1999 Hyundai Accent GL36,568 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Honda - Charlotte / North Carolina
ONLY 36K MILES ! Automaitc transmission, Cloth Seats, Local Trade, Fully Detailed and Inspected. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Hyundai GL with Cape Blue exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 92 HP at 5500 RPM*.WHY BUY FROM USHendrick Honda in Charlotte, North Carolina has been recognized numerous times over many years for our dedication to quality service and community involvement. We have been certified Pre-Owned Champions in the Mid-Atlantic Zone for 21 consecutive years. Hendrick Honda has a newly renovated showroom with all the modern amenities. As part of Hendrick Automotive Group, we strive for excellence with every customer we encounter. We truly care to provide a world class buying experience.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Hyundai Accent GL.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHVF24N5XU555093
Stock: L30463A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $4,911
2005 Hyundai Accent GLS107,155 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Faulkner Subaru Of Mechanicsburg - Mechanicsburg / Pennsylvania
Clean CARFAX. Quartz Green 2005 Hyundai Accent GLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DOHC MPIThe Faulkner Subaru Edge includes: Large fleet of loaner vehicles, shuttle service, free Wi-Fi in our customer lounge, gourmet coffee bar and snacks in our customer lounge area, pet friendly facility, and our commitment to serve our community! Check out our Love Promise Page.Recent Arrival!OUR OFFERINGS: We are located at 6629 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. Faulkner Subaru of Mechanicsburg is your Subaru dealership serving all of south central PA. We have a great selection of new, certified, and quality pre-owned vehicles as well as bank and credit union financing. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCG45C85U603406
Stock: 5U603406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $4,995
2005 Hyundai Accent GLS175,012 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hyundai of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
26/35 City/Highway MPGLocally Owned and Operated proudly serving Seattle, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, Woodinville, Shoreline and all points in between. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCG45C35U577944
Stock: 027749A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $2,695
2006 Hyundai Accent GLS161,276 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Sales Express - Cincinnati / Ohio
**RECENT OIL CHANGE **VEHICLE DETAILED. THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 14 x 5.5J Steel Wheels w/Full Wheelcovers 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 6 Speakers 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback 8-Way Adjustable Driver's Seat ABS brakes ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) Adjustable Head Restraints Advanced Front Airbags AM/FM radio AM/FM/CD/Audio System w/6 Speakers Bodycolor Bodyside Moldings Bodycolor Bumpers Bodycolor Door Handles Body-Color Mirrors Bodyside moldings Bumpers: body-color CD player Cloth Seating Surfaces Driver & Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver Armrest Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front Cupholders Front Reclining Bucket Seats Front Variable Intermittent Wipers Front wheel independent suspension Occupant sensing airbag Overhead airbag Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Power Steering Power steering Rear Center Armrest w/Cupholders Rear Coat Hook Rear seat center armrest Rear window defroster Seatback Pockets Speed-sensing steering Split folding rear seat Tachometer Tilt Steering Wheel Tilt steering wheel Tinted Glass w/Windshield Shade Band and Variably intermittent wipers.** We offer Market Based Pricing please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours. Our quick no haggle experience allows you to buy easier and faster.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C26U036339
Stock: C200018A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,000
2006 Hyundai Accent GLS189,675 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C66U040054
Stock: 20-600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,860
2006 Hyundai Accent GLS148,298 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brown's Sales and Leasing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elkader / Iowa
2006 Hyundai Accent White GLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Gray Cloth. 28/36 City/Highway MPG Brown's West Branch, Just minutes east of Coral Ridge Mall on I-80!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C76U052746
Stock: WD209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $3,995
2007 Hyundai Accent GS119,824 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reed Motors Pre-Owned Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
REED MOTORS 2121 E INDIAN SCHOOL RD PHOENIX AZ 85016 - OPEN 10 AM TO 6 PM CLOSED SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS. FREE CARFAX REPORT AT WWW.REEDMOTORSONLINE.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C67U042563
Stock: TRDJOHN
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,999
2007 Hyundai Accent GLS104,168 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vision Hyundai of Canandaigua - Canandaigua / New York
Awesome!!! Want to feel like you've won the lottery? This 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS will give you just the feeling you want, but the only thing your long lost relatives will be after is a ride*** Real gas sipper!!! 37 MPG Hwy.. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** WEB SPECIAL** Safety equipment includes: Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Auto, Air conditioning, 1.6 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, 110 hp horsepower, Tilt steering wheel...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C47U117957
Stock: 45180HCA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $5,800
2007 Hyundai Accent SE90,565 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Westside Hyundai - Jacksonville / Florida
Used 2007 Hyundai Accent SE in Jacksonville, FL. Used 2007 Hyundai Accent SE, CLEAN CARFAX, Recent Oil Change, ** Best Color For Resale **, ** Certified By Carfax- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER! **, 1 OWNER VEHICLE, CLEAN CASH CAR!, COLD AC, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, 8-Way Adjustable Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers, Fog Lights, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Panic alarm, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry w/Alarm & Panic Alert, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport-Tuned Suspension, Tilt Steering Wheel. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.All vehicle sales are subject to sales tax, $899 dealer documentation fee, DMV fees, and other applicable state and federal fees. Pricing includes a $500 discount for financing through the dealer. All pre-owned vehicles are inspected, reconditioned, and repaired with average dealer costs exceeding $1400. Westside Hyundai pays a portion of all reconditioning bills, lowering the cost to the consumer to only $700. This cost is added to the sales price at the time of purchase. Due to the pandemic, all pre-owned vehicles will undergo an intense sanitization at a cost of $100 unless purchaser requests otherwise. The sanitization is done at the time of the complimentary delivery detail. Not all pre-owned vehicles will have a second key, floor mats, or owner's manual. Dealer is not responsible for any typographical or technical errors. Westside Hyundai uses a third party information service for pricing and descriptions. Please verify information with a staff member by calling 904-384-0050 or visiting 1672 Cassat Avenue.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN36C67U012640
Stock: 7U012640B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $2,500
2007 Hyundai Accent GLS115,844 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46CX7U098623
Stock: R6457M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $5,499
2007 Hyundai Accent GLS79,510 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills - Fort Worth / Texas
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS only has 79,258mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. A Hyundai with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Accent GLS was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2007 Hyundai Accent: Available in both a four-door sedan and a three door hatchback, the 2007 Hyundai Accent continues to be a great choice for those who want a lot for their money. Starting under $10,500, the Accent is one of the least expensive cars on the market. Both body types feature one of the best warranties in the business. Six standard air bags and a five-star frontal crash rating add to the model's value. Interesting features of this model are surprisingly good power., extremely low price, and Six standard air bags All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46CX7U151420
Stock: 7U151420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $1,990
2007 Hyundai Accent GS186,104 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! All books & keys, AMAZING MPG!.2007 Hyundai Accent GS Ice Blue 1.6L I4 MPI DOHC CVVT 16V FWD** Let Ford of Kendall be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Ford of Kendall we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today! Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C97U027118
Stock: 7U027118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- $5,000
2007 Hyundai Accent GS118,824 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sherman Chevrolet - Sherman / Texas
Recently Serviced, 72 Point Pre-owned Inspection, Cloth.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C27U022911
Stock: 7U022911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- New Listing$5,970
2007 Hyundai Accent GLS164,963 milesDelivery available*
Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bremerton / Washington
Summary Our experienced West Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. Vehicle Details Reduce your trips to the pump! It is one of the most fuel efficient vehicles in its class. It is a versatile vehicle. This small car has normal wear and tear for a vehicle of this year. We have inspected and reconditioned the vehicle to ensure it requires no additional post-sale work. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C47U114136
Stock: EJ7651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020