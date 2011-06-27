  1. Home
2003 Hyundai Accent Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent warranty, low price, nicely appointed interior, solid build quality, smooth ride.
  • Weak tires, low handling limits, can't get cruise control, ABS or side airbags.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A decent buy for those determined to own a brand-new car with full-warranty coverage, though we'd encourage prospective owners to shop the used car market before closing the deal.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, the base single overhead cam 1.5-liter engine is dropped from the L hatchback; all Accents now come with the dual-overhead cam 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder. The 1.6 is rated at 104 horsepower -- a drop of only one horsepower following Hyundai's September 2002 announcement that it had misstated engine outputs across the board. Note that the engine itself is unchanged. In other news, all Accents get a facelift this year. In front, you'll see a new bumper, grille, hood and headlight assemblies, and in the back, the bumper, rear quarter panels and taillight units are new.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Hyundai Accent.

5(54%)
4(32%)
3(11%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.4
63 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good and Cheap
clauwolf,12/21/2002
I bought my Hyundai Accent because of the Great price and fuel mileage and I have been so happy with it.My only complaint is a little more room.The car comes loaded,I couldn't beleave the extras that came with it for the price.Plus the car not only gets great fuelmileage but my boyfriend says its fun to drive and I agree.
Excellent City and Family Car!
driver_lori,08/06/2012
I purchased my 2003 Accent with 4 miles on it for $11,500. Perfect city car - fits into small spots and not very likely to be vandalized. Then I lived in an area with steep hills and never got stuck, even with ice and snow. The car complained about making it up the hills but always did. Definiltey not a lot of power but does the trick. Fast forward 7 years and my husband and I now use the car with our twins rear-facing. We can fit the double stroller in the truck with room to spare and a single stroller in back. There's enough leg room. I have to laugh at people who think they need an SUV....the Accent is perfectly adequate! No major repairs and I'm at almost 140K miles!!
GREAT VALUE
RTJ,02/23/2004
Great option for someone looking to get from point A to B with good reliability and mileage! Let's be honest, I have to rank this car average or below in interior/exterior design, fun to drive, performance. BUT, that is not why I bought it! Reliable, good mileage, not stunning features/performance/design, but it gets job done and very well for the price paid.
Hyundai Accent
Marianne,12/10/2015
GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
It is a great little car to get around.
See all 63 reviews of the 2003 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2003 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2003 Hyundai Accent

Used 2003 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2003 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GL 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), GL 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

