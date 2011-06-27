2003 Hyundai Accent Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Excellent warranty, low price, nicely appointed interior, solid build quality, smooth ride.
- Weak tires, low handling limits, can't get cruise control, ABS or side airbags.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,382 - $3,147
Used Accent for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A decent buy for those determined to own a brand-new car with full-warranty coverage, though we'd encourage prospective owners to shop the used car market before closing the deal.
2003 Highlights
For 2003, the base single overhead cam 1.5-liter engine is dropped from the L hatchback; all Accents now come with the dual-overhead cam 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder. The 1.6 is rated at 104 horsepower -- a drop of only one horsepower following Hyundai's September 2002 announcement that it had misstated engine outputs across the board. Note that the engine itself is unchanged. In other news, all Accents get a facelift this year. In front, you'll see a new bumper, grille, hood and headlight assemblies, and in the back, the bumper, rear quarter panels and taillight units are new.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Hyundai Accent.
Most helpful consumer reviews
clauwolf,12/21/2002
I bought my Hyundai Accent because of the Great price and fuel mileage and I have been so happy with it.My only complaint is a little more room.The car comes loaded,I couldn't beleave the extras that came with it for the price.Plus the car not only gets great fuelmileage but my boyfriend says its fun to drive and I agree.
driver_lori,08/06/2012
I purchased my 2003 Accent with 4 miles on it for $11,500. Perfect city car - fits into small spots and not very likely to be vandalized. Then I lived in an area with steep hills and never got stuck, even with ice and snow. The car complained about making it up the hills but always did. Definiltey not a lot of power but does the trick. Fast forward 7 years and my husband and I now use the car with our twins rear-facing. We can fit the double stroller in the truck with room to spare and a single stroller in back. There's enough leg room. I have to laugh at people who think they need an SUV....the Accent is perfectly adequate! No major repairs and I'm at almost 140K miles!!
RTJ,02/23/2004
Great option for someone looking to get from point A to B with good reliability and mileage! Let's be honest, I have to rank this car average or below in interior/exterior design, fun to drive, performance. BUT, that is not why I bought it! Reliable, good mileage, not stunning features/performance/design, but it gets job done and very well for the price paid.
Marianne,12/10/2015
GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
It is a great little car to get around.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Hyundai Accent features & specs
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
104 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 2003 Hyundai Accent info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster