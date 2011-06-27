  1. Home
1999 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Hyundais are more reliable than you think.
  • Interior upholstery can be unattractive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

This car is a pleasant surprise from Hyundai. The Accent is an in-your-face declaration from this Korean manufacturer that the days of selling shoddy, inept vehicles in the United States are over. The Accent is one of the better subcompacts in today's market.

However, you've got to pay for excellence, and the Accent is among the more expensive subcompacts. In contrast, a Chevrolet Metro sedan is a tad less pricey than the Accent. There is a reason for this: The Metro doesn't come standard with such niceties as power steering, rear window defogger, cargo area lighting, remote releases for the fuel door and trunk or digital clock. Additionally, the Accent benefits from single-piece side stampings, which contribute to stiffer body rigidity, and a 92-horsepower engine that far outranks the top-line 70-horse motor provided in the Chevy. Is the Hyundai worth the additional money over the Metro? Absolutely! The Metro feels a bit roomier, but the Accent offers more equipment and feels more solidly constructed than the tinny Chevrolet.

Unfortunately for Hyundai, another South Korean automaker has entered the U.S. market, expanding rapidly during the past couple of years. Kia builds the Sephia sedan, and it is larger and more powerful than the Hyundai.

Starting in 1999 Hyundai has a secret weapon: its new buyer assurance program, called "The Hyundai Advantage." With the purchase of any Hyundai vehicle, consumers will receive an awesome 10 year / 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. If the car is sold within those first 10 years, the new owner will still be entitled to a 5 year / 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also part of the program is 5 year / 100,000-mile corrosion coverage and a limited bumper-to-bumper warranty of 5 years or 60,000 miles. Additionally, the program offers free 24-hour roadside assistance for five years, which includes towing and lockout service.

Aside from the putrid seat fabrics, childish paint schemes and funky smell associated with all new Hyundais, we like the Accent. It's a great set of budget wheels, without the budget engineering or the budget-equipment levels.

1999 Highlights

The L model has power steering standard, the GS and GL models have standard alloy wheels and a couple of new paint options are available. Hyundai's new industry-leading buyer assurance program is also worth taking note of.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Hyundai Accent.

5(48%)
4(37%)
3(4%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.2
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hyundai is Reliable!!!
eddie1700,09/08/2014
Hello, I just felt impelled to write a review of this car. It is a Hyundai accent 1999, it is a little reliable rider I've seen plenty of friends with BMW's and Fords all go down before my ride. I take regular maintenance serious and this car has not let me down. Currently has 150,000 plus miles and I keep track of mileage with highway and city driving I still average 35mpg its amazing; very efficient. It might not be the most attractive ride out there but makes up for it in swag points that' for sure. Plenty of room in the interior for hauling basics, and again its reliability is incredible.
Awesome little car!
Leo,01/01/2009
Mine is the sedan with automatic and bought it almost 2 years ago from the original owner. The car feels solid and has amazing fuel economy. This last year took it to 2 road trips from Nevada to Ensenada, Mexico and my wife and I are very surprised of this car! Cruising at 75mph the car feels safe and stable. It's no Lexus or Mercedes, but it offers enough room and comfort for up to 4 people. It's a basic commuter car but we just love it.
10th Birthday and still going strong!
mweinmann,06/26/2009
I purchased this car in 2000 when it was one year old. I was looking for an economical, dependable car. This little gem has exceeded all of my expectations. I fit an unbelievable amount of stuff in the back....it is so much larger than it looks from the outside. My fuel bills are less than anyone that I know.....it drives great in snow....and the best part is that I have had to put so little $$$$ in this car!! At ten years old, it is still going strong. Best value I have ever had.
Excellent first car
exonite,08/24/2013
really reliably,economical and fun to drive car.it's been almost 14 years now and it's still handy and without any major problems
See all 27 reviews of the 1999 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1999 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1999 Hyundai Accent

Used 1999 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 1999 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, GS 2dr Hatchback, and L 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Hyundai Accent?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Hyundai Accents are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Hyundai Accent for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Hyundai Accent.

Can't find a used 1999 Hyundai Accents you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Accent for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,042.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,062.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Accent for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,415.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,024.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Hyundai Accent?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

