1999 Hyundai Accent Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
This car is a pleasant surprise from Hyundai. The Accent is an in-your-face declaration from this Korean manufacturer that the days of selling shoddy, inept vehicles in the United States are over. The Accent is one of the better subcompacts in today's market.
However, you've got to pay for excellence, and the Accent is among the more expensive subcompacts. In contrast, a Chevrolet Metro sedan is a tad less pricey than the Accent. There is a reason for this: The Metro doesn't come standard with such niceties as power steering, rear window defogger, cargo area lighting, remote releases for the fuel door and trunk or digital clock. Additionally, the Accent benefits from single-piece side stampings, which contribute to stiffer body rigidity, and a 92-horsepower engine that far outranks the top-line 70-horse motor provided in the Chevy. Is the Hyundai worth the additional money over the Metro? Absolutely! The Metro feels a bit roomier, but the Accent offers more equipment and feels more solidly constructed than the tinny Chevrolet.
Unfortunately for Hyundai, another South Korean automaker has entered the U.S. market, expanding rapidly during the past couple of years. Kia builds the Sephia sedan, and it is larger and more powerful than the Hyundai.
Starting in 1999 Hyundai has a secret weapon: its new buyer assurance program, called "The Hyundai Advantage." With the purchase of any Hyundai vehicle, consumers will receive an awesome 10 year / 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. If the car is sold within those first 10 years, the new owner will still be entitled to a 5 year / 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also part of the program is 5 year / 100,000-mile corrosion coverage and a limited bumper-to-bumper warranty of 5 years or 60,000 miles. Additionally, the program offers free 24-hour roadside assistance for five years, which includes towing and lockout service.
Aside from the putrid seat fabrics, childish paint schemes and funky smell associated with all new Hyundais, we like the Accent. It's a great set of budget wheels, without the budget engineering or the budget-equipment levels.
