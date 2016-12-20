Overall rating 4.5 / 5

Just as the market grows for ever-roomier sedans and crossovers, so does the demand for smartly packaged small cars that can perform tricks like their larger counterparts. The 2017 Hyundai Accent is a top choice in this category thanks to a satisfying combination of performance, utility, comfort and style. Choose a sedan if you want a trunk or a hatchback if you want maximum utility.

Though there's nothing flashy about the Accent, it's a handsome car in either sedan or hatchback style that will endure the daily grind with minimal fuss. It's one of the quicker cars in its class, which you'll appreciate with every merge into freeway traffic. It offers both manual and automatic six-speed transmissions with solid feel and tuning.

What's more, the Accent is surprisingly quiet and soft on the road, so even those with longer commutes won't regret choosing this Hyundai over a larger, more expensive car. Passenger space is also generous, with plenty of backseat room for two adults. (Technically it's a five-passenger car, so we can't recommend placing three friends in the backseat if you wish to remain friends.)

There are compromises. Not only are the Accent's fuel economy estimates lower than many of its subcompact rivals, we found it difficult to match those numbers in real-world driving. The hatchback's rearward visibility is also challenging, and there's no optional rearview camera.