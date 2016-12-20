  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. Used 2017 Hyundai Accent
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
4.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2017 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration makes for easy merging and passing
  • Comfortable ride and impressively quiet cabin
  • Spacious interior feels upscale for the segment
  • Long warranty reassures cautious buyers
  • Fuel economy ranks below that of competitors
  • Lacks many desirable features such as a rearview camera, navigation
  • Ranks only average in crash-test scores
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Hyundai Accent for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$7,999 - $14,500
Used Accent for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Accent does Edmunds recommend?

Unless your budget is exceptionally tight or you just prefer a manual transmission, the $700 difference between the base SE sedan with automatic transmission and the Value Edition is negligible, especially considering that the Value Edition adds upgraded wheels, better brakes, cruise control, and Bluetooth connectivity. Same goes for the hatchback.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

Just as the market grows for ever-roomier sedans and crossovers, so does the demand for smartly packaged small cars that can perform tricks like their larger counterparts. The 2017 Hyundai Accent is a top choice in this category thanks to a satisfying combination of performance, utility, comfort and style. Choose a sedan if you want a trunk or a hatchback if you want maximum utility.

Though there's nothing flashy about the Accent, it's a handsome car in either sedan or hatchback style that will endure the daily grind with minimal fuss. It's one of the quicker cars in its class, which you'll appreciate with every merge into freeway traffic. It offers both manual and automatic six-speed transmissions with solid feel and tuning.

What's more, the Accent is surprisingly quiet and soft on the road, so even those with longer commutes won't regret choosing this Hyundai over a larger, more expensive car. Passenger space is also generous, with plenty of backseat room for two adults. (Technically it's a five-passenger car, so we can't recommend placing three friends in the backseat if you wish to remain friends.)

There are compromises. Not only are the Accent's fuel economy estimates lower than many of its subcompact rivals, we found it difficult to match those numbers in real-world driving. The hatchback's rearward visibility is also challenging, and there's no optional rearview camera.

2017 Hyundai Accent models

The 2017 Hyundai Accent is available as a small four-door sedan or a four-door hatchback. Both seat five passengers. The sedan is available in base SE and Value Edition trims, while the hatchback comes in SE and Sport variations. Each uses a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (137 horsepower, 123 pound-feet torque) and either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The Accent is front-wheel-drive.

The SE sedan comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, 14-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a driver-seat armrest, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a trip computer, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and USB/auxiliary inputs.

The Value Edition sedan adds a six-speed automatic transmission, 16-inch machine-finish alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, hill start assist, steering-wheel audio controls, cruise control, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and a center console storage box with a sliding armrest console. 

The SE hatchback shares the same features as the sedan but adds a rear window wiper. The Sport trim combines SE and Value Edition features and adds heated side mirrors (with driver's blind-spot viewer and integrated turn-signal indicators), a body-color spoiler, projector-beam headlights with LED accents, foglights, sport-tuned steering, a leather-trimmed tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, upgraded cloth upholstery and piano black interior accents.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Hyundai Accent SE 4-door hatchback (1.6L 4-cyl.; 6-speed automatic). Some observations regarding visibility and cargo space will differ from the sedan. We've noted this where possible.

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Accent has received minor revisions to trim and feature content. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Accent. (Our SE test car car, for example, is roughly equivalent to today's Sport trim hatchback.)

Driving

4.0
Not the quickest, most nimble or shortest-stopping in the segment, but the Accent SE is near the top in most performance measures. The Accent's drivability is one of the best in class, thanks to predictable gas pedal response and a well-tuned six-speed automatic transmission.

Acceleration

4.5
The 138-horsepower 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine is one of our favorites, providing good initial response leaving a stop followed by steady acceleration. A quick 9.3-second sprint to 60 mph is one of the best in the segment.

Braking

3.0
The brake pedal feels responsive and confident. In simulated-panic stops from 60 mph, we recorded a 124-foot distance, which is average for the class.

Steering

3.0
The steering is precise enough but can feel too light and vague at times. Straight-line stability isn't a benchmark for subcompacts, though it's still better than in some rivals.

Handling

4.5
Handling feels sporty for the most part, but some bumps can overwhelm the very basic rear suspension setup.

Drivability

5.0
The Accent SE's overall drivability is excellent with above-average engine response, a well-calibrated six-speed automatic transmission that's not overly busy, confident brakes and direct steering. It feels less toylike than many.

Comfort

4.5
Though its seats are only average, the Accent's smooth ride and impressively hushed cabin make it one of the most comfortable cars in the subcompact class.

Seat comfort

3.5
The six-way-adjustable driver seat accommodates a wide range of sizes, and the front passenger seat adjusts in four directions. The seats have ample cushioning for the long haul and decent side bolstering. Three-across seating isn't realistic in back.

Ride comfort

4.0
It lacks the buttoned-down feeling of the best subcompacts, but overall the level of ride comfort is better than most. Grooved or uneven highways cause a bit of wander, but it's not busy or fidgety.

Noise & vibration

5.0
Whether accelerating hard onto a highway or just cruising along, the Accent is one of the quietest cars in its class. Engine noise is well isolated, and road and wind noise barely register. Quietness is one of the Accent's best qualities.

Interior

4.0
Keeping in mind that the Accent is a small, economy-minded car, its interior offers up excellent ergonomics and luggage space and reasonably easy access. But space and outward visibility are just merely adequate.

Ease of use

4.5
It's refreshing to find effective, traditional dials and knobs where many cars now flaunt button arrays and frustrating touchscreens.

Getting in/getting out

4.0
Large, tall doors, low sills, a fairly high roofline and seats mounted a good distance off the floor make getting in and out easy. The roof-mounted grab handles are a plus.

Roominess

3.5
Front passengers enjoy a reasonably wide-open cabin, but those in the rear will feel confined due to the rising window sills. Head- and legroom are competitive for subcompact cars.

Visibility

3.0
Forward visibility is excellent thanks to a low hood, a large windshield and slender windshield pillars. The rearward view is hampered by blind spots typical of hatchbacks, plus the center headrest obscures the view through the mirror.

Quality

Unlike some others in this low-cost segment, there aren't any unshrouded bare-metal panels, and the overall material quality and graining of plastics are quite good. Exterior panel gaps and paint quality are also better than average.

Utility

The rear seats don't fold completely flat, hampering some utility. The tall, wide doors and high roofline make rear-seat cargo loading easy.

Small-item storage

Outstanding small item storage with numerous storage spaces, deep cupholders and sizable door pockets.

Cargo space

4.5
There's an excellent 21 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seat, but rear seats don't fold fully flat, resulting in just 47.5 cubic feet of maximum cargo space.

Technology

Unfortunate dearth of tech options. Bluetooth isn't available on SE trims (not even as an option) and there's no smartphone app integration. The only concession is a USB port for charging or an audio signal.

Audio & navigation

The basic audio system consists of six speakers, a CD player, satellite radio and a USB jack for playing music from a smartphone/device or thumb drive. No navigation offered at any trim level.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.5 / 5
Driving4.0
Comfort4.5
Interior4.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Accent.

5(67%)
4(17%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(6%)
4.3
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my Hyundai Accent
Chelsea B,10/12/2017
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
This is my first new car and I love it! I have had absolutely zero buyer's remorse. Previously I was driving a 1995 Nissan Altima, so this car is a huge improvement in every way possible. I live in a rural area and commute to work so I wanted something with good fuel economy, great night time visibility, and something I feel safe driving. The Accent exceeded all of my expectations. I am averaging 40 mpg! I've driven over the mountain pass recently and averaged 41 mpg! The steering is fantastic and I love driving through traffic circles and winding roads. The interior feels huge when you're inside the car and I can haul so much that I'm still shocked by the cargo space! The headlights are amazing, I feel like I have a really clear view of what's happening on and off the road around me. I love the Bluetooth capabilities, I am constantly playing music from my phone and love that I can safely answer phone calls. Even the color and appearance of the car is enjoyable. I opted for red because I wanted a bright color so my car wouldn't blend in with the background of rural driving. The dealership has contacted me multiple times to ask how I'm enjoying the car and I have no complaints. This is by no means a luxury vehicle and I've seen plenty of reviews complaining about the lack of features. This is a very basic vehicle by today's standards but if you've been driving an old rust bucket this car is a dream.
Great engine and transmission--well built!
Tom,11/04/2017
Value Edition 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
The 1.6 engine and 6 speed auto makes this car a great value! It is solid and gets you from point A to B easily! The seats are comfortable and supportive. The stereo really sounds decent for a small car. The warranty is the best and can be expanded to a 10 year 120,000 bumper to bumper! You won't find that with any other small car! 13,000 miles and still no issues! Great little car!
Hyundai Accent for the win!
Angelia Belcher,06/27/2018
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
I love this vehicle! We just drove it for over 300 miles and it only took $25 to fill it back up. It drives amazingly and it's so quiet you sometimes can't even tell if the engine is running. One thing I like is that it has anchor holds for a car seat that our previous car did not. I felt so paranoid because the only thing holding down our 2 year olds carseat was a seatbelt. The anchor holds are so much more secure.
Awesome Bang for the Buck...
JP,10/09/2017
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
Apparently October 2017 is a great time to cut a deal on a brand new Hyundai Accent Sport Hatchback. I leased a 2014 Sonata Limited for 3 years and have a foundation with Hyundai automobiles. I wanted a fuel efficient run around town car and the Accent Sport has exceeded my expectations. The car is literally loaded with every imaginable Sub Compact Options, Safety Features, Entertainment, and Electronics. I test drove the car twice and it was the 2nd test drive that sold me. Comfortable Seat, Sure Footed Ride, Acceptable Road Noise, Adequate Stereo, Fuel Burn Computer, Plenty of Room in the Cockpit for 4 plus Cargo. Alloy Wheels? 4 Wheel Disc Brakes? Steering Wheel Mounted Controls? Bluetooth Hands Free? 30mpg around town? 37mpg HWY? Best Warranty in America today. I paid $13,000 Cash. What's not to like? The ONLY gripe I would pass on is without a Turbo the 1.6L DGI engine requires a healthy amount of pedal to get moving. 3 Driving Modes...Eco, Sport, Normal... Take a Test Drive and decide for yourself. After all, this is a bottom of the line model for Hyundai...
See all 18 reviews of the 2017 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
137 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
137 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
27 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
137 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2017 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Accent models:

Active Front Head Restraints
Moves forward and upward during a rear impact to minimize whiplash injuries.
Four-Wheel Disc Brakes
Offers stronger stopping power than the model equipped with rear drum brakes; standard on the Value Edition sedan and Sport hatchback.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.4%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Hyundai Accent

Used 2017 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2017 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M), Value Edition 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Hyundai Accent?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Hyundai Accent trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Accent SE is priced between $7,999 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 297 and74996 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Hyundai Accents are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Hyundai Accent for sale near. There are currently 24 used and CPO 2017 Accents listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 297 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Hyundai Accent.

Can't find a used 2017 Hyundai Accents you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Accent for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,983.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,037.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Accent for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,603.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,889.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Hyundai Accent?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Accent lease specials

Related Used 2017 Hyundai Accent info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles