Regardless of who you are or how much money you can spend, you can't help but like any product that exceeds your expectations. Take the 2011 Hyundai Accent, for instance. In a category where buyers expect little more than basic transportation, Hyundai's affordable compact hatchback and sedan deliver surprising bang for the buck.

It starts with what's under the hood: a 110-horsepower four-cylinder engine that gives zippy performance when paired with the standard five-speed manual transmission. The Accent's relatively quiet cabin is another unexpected plus in a sub-$10,000 car. Same goes for some of the items on the car's standard equipment list, such as the six-speaker stereo with satellite radio capability and a USB audio input new to midrange GS models this year.

But these strengths are tempered by a few notable weaknesses -- most significantly, the Accent's disappointing scores in government and insurance-industry side-impact crash tests. In addition, antilock brakes do not come standard on any trim level except the top-line SE hatchback.

The good news for price-conscious shoppers is that there are now more compact car choices than ever. The new 2011 Ford Fiesta and its 2011 Mazda 2 sibling, for example, offer fresher styling and a fun-to-drive attitude, while the 2011 Honda Fit boasts a more flexible interior and nimble handling. The 2011 Nissan Versa offers a roomy, attractive cabin and upscale features like keyless ignition, Bluetooth and an iPod interface that you wouldn't expect in an economy car.

Realistically, we'd recommend the above models before going with the Accent. But the 2011 Hyundai Accent's combination of unexpected strengths and a super-affordable price tag means it's still worth considering for those shopping for an inexpensive set of wheels.