Consumer Rating
(10)
2011 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Supportive seats
  • peppy performance with manual transmission
  • unusually satisfying stereo for this segment
  • relatively quiet cabin
  • impressive warranty coverage.
  • Low side-impact crash test scores
  • lackluster acceleration with automatic transmission
  • antilock brakes aren't standard
  • harsh ride over irregular surfaces.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Hyundai Accent isn't our favorite choice for an economy car, but its low price means it's still worth a look from buyers on a budget.

Vehicle overview

Regardless of who you are or how much money you can spend, you can't help but like any product that exceeds your expectations. Take the 2011 Hyundai Accent, for instance. In a category where buyers expect little more than basic transportation, Hyundai's affordable compact hatchback and sedan deliver surprising bang for the buck.

It starts with what's under the hood: a 110-horsepower four-cylinder engine that gives zippy performance when paired with the standard five-speed manual transmission. The Accent's relatively quiet cabin is another unexpected plus in a sub-$10,000 car. Same goes for some of the items on the car's standard equipment list, such as the six-speaker stereo with satellite radio capability and a USB audio input new to midrange GS models this year.

But these strengths are tempered by a few notable weaknesses -- most significantly, the Accent's disappointing scores in government and insurance-industry side-impact crash tests. In addition, antilock brakes do not come standard on any trim level except the top-line SE hatchback.

The good news for price-conscious shoppers is that there are now more compact car choices than ever. The new 2011 Ford Fiesta and its 2011 Mazda 2 sibling, for example, offer fresher styling and a fun-to-drive attitude, while the 2011 Honda Fit boasts a more flexible interior and nimble handling. The 2011 Nissan Versa offers a roomy, attractive cabin and upscale features like keyless ignition, Bluetooth and an iPod interface that you wouldn't expect in an economy car.

Realistically, we'd recommend the above models before going with the Accent. But the 2011 Hyundai Accent's combination of unexpected strengths and a super-affordable price tag means it's still worth considering for those shopping for an inexpensive set of wheels.

2011 Hyundai Accent models

The 2011 Hyundai Accent is available in a choice of two-door hatchback and four-door sedan body styles. The hatchback is offered in three trim levels, including the renamed entry-level GL, midrange GS and top-of-the-line SE. The sedan can be had in a single trim level known as the GLS.

The base GL hatchback makes do without a standard stereo, but it features 14-inch steel wheels, variable intermittent windshield wipers, a six-way-adjustable driver seat, 60/40 split-folding rear seatbacks and a rear window defroster. The options list is pretty much limited to air-conditioning, Bluetooth and floor mats.

The GS adds an automatic transmission, air-conditioning, body-colored outside mirrors and door handles, a rear window wiper/washer, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and a 172-watt, six-speaker stereo with satellite radio and USB/auxiliary audio inputs. Power accessories, keyless entry and an alarm are all available as part of the Premium package.

The sporty Accent SE two-door hatchback adds 16-inch cast-aluminum wheels, firmer suspension tuning, foglights, cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. The Accent GLS sedan's list of standard features and options is very similar to that of the GS hatchback.

2011 Highlights

For the 2011 Accent, Hyundai has deleted the formerly optional sunroof. Upper trim levels now have a 172-watt CD/MP3 stereo with six speakers, satellite radio capability and a USB audio input.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2011 Hyundai Accent is equipped with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 110 hp and 106 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all models except the GS, which gets a four-speed automatic that's also available as an option on all but the entry-level GL. In performance testing, a manual-equipped Accent went from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds.

In regard to fuel economy, the Accent models equipped with the four-speed automatic return EPA estimates of 27 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined. Models with the five-speed manual are rated at 28 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined.

Safety

ll 2011 Hyundai Accents are equipped with front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Antilock brakes aren't available for the GL but are optional for the GS hatchback and GLS sedan. The SE hatchback gets antilock braking as standard.

The Accent hasn't been tested using the government's new, more strenuous crash test procedure. Its 2010 rating (which isn't comparable to other 2011 tests) was a perfect five stars for front-occupant protection, four stars for front-occupant protection in side impacts and three stars for rear-seat passengers in side impacts.

In testing done by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Accent received the second-highest "Acceptable" rating for frontal-offset collisions but the worst-possible "Poor" ranking in side-impact tests. In brake testing, an Accent with ABS stopped from 60 mph in a respectable 122 feet; without it, that distance shoots up to 155 feet.

Driving

As is the case with many small cars, the 2011 Hyundai Accent's performance depends to a great extent on which transmission you choose. The five-speed manual gearbox makes the car feel reasonably peppy, while the four-speed automatic bogs it down. Likewise, the sport-tuned suspension on SE models delivers better handling, while the softer suspension fitted to GL, GS and GLS versions emphasizes a smoother ride. Despite having one of the quieter interiors in this segment, the Accent's engine noise often negates this advantage under hard acceleration.

Interior

There's no getting around the fact that the Accent's plain interior styling and cheap-looking materials make it less attractive than competitors like the Nissan Versa. The front seats are comfortable, though, and the standard height-adjustable driver seat is a nice touch. The lack of a tilt steering wheel on the entry-level GL model may make it harder for some drivers to get comfortable, however.

The rear seats offer enough legroom for average-sized adults. That said, getting in and out of those seats in hatchback models requires some scrambling due to the tight space between the front seats and the door sill. Luggage capacity is about average for cars in this segment, with nearly 16 cubic feet of room in hatchback models and more than 12 cubic feet in the sedan's trunk.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Hyundai Accent.

5(40%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(10%)
1(10%)
3.9
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great little car
wolfman,11/13/2010
I bought this car in part to tow behind my motor home. The SE package is the trim to have. The car has all of the options that one would want in a subcompact. The blue lit dashboard is easy on the eyes at night, and the sport shifter makes for slick easy shifts. The top shelf stock stereo works great. Seating position is excellent, and power is on par with cars in this size and class. So far, I've been able to beat EPA highway figures, and the engine is not broken in yet. On that note, my primary gripe is the too short 5th gear. Revs need to be lower in 5th on the highway, as anything over 60 MPH sends the tach over 3,000 RPM.
Worth every penny!
ddembinska,04/25/2012
I bought this car new last year. It has been worth every penny that we spent on it. It is great on gas, reliable, cheap to maintain, and of course the warranty is great. I drive it to work everyday. That car is my baby. I plan to keep it until the wheels fall off in 20 years or so. I feel safe in it and my son rides in it almost everyday. We got the basic model (manual windows, locks) and it still had pretty nice features such as the USB hookup.
2011 Hyundai Accent at 90k miles, happy so far!
Matthew Gamboa,12/17/2015
GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
I was sad to read the latest review just prior to mine, in which the owner had several problems early on; that sounds like a rare lemon for this brand. I bought my Accent in 2012 from a dealer; at that time it had 35k miles on it. The fuel efficiency has been great! It feels rather roomy for having such a small footprint, which I have been thankful for as I live in the SF bay area and parking spots are quite small. I'm 6'2" and have had at least on one occasion traveled with three other people in the car who are roughly my same size; they all said that they were comfortable. The only maintenance issue I've had were the power coils going out. The first coils that went out were covered under the 60k warranty. The remaining coils went out around 8k later, otherwise it has been a trooper. The downsides have been mentioned before. Acceleration is not the best, particularly with highway merges. Also the interior feels a bit cheap and gets dirty fairly easily, but then again this is a cheap car. It is a bit noisy driving on the highway, but that might also be a common issue with subcompacts. If you're on a budget and want a car that is a dream to park in cities, then this is the car to get!
This car is financially ruining me
Joseph Bailey,05/14/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A)
I just picked my car up from the shop...AGAIN. We are on first name basis and have bonded over joking about how terrible my car is. It is May 14th and I have spent 2, 430$ in repairs alone THIS year alone for this car. I have spent over 3, 930$ in repairs in three years. The car loves Jerking and bucking due to horrible coil packs and constant misfiring of cylinders. I am trading it in next weekend, hopefully I will receive more than it's worth of 50 cents so at least I can binge eat away the pain of owning this car.
See all 10 reviews of the 2011 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2011 Hyundai Accent

Used 2011 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2011 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GL 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), and SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

