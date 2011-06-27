  1. Home
2012 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engine
  • plenty of standard and optional features
  • feels bigger than it is
  • engaging style inside and out
  • long warranty.
  • Limited rear visibility in hatchback
  • competitors offer more options
  • fuel economy not as good as estimates suggest.


Edmunds' Expert Review

Larger, sharper and more fuel-efficient, the redesigned 2012 Hyundai Accent deserves buyer consideration as an affordable, stylish new car.

Vehicle overview

With Hyundai gripped by a frenzy of redesigns and new product launches, it was only a matter of time before the automaker sent its subcompact Accent to get fit. The 2012 Hyundai Accent is so thoroughly awakened from a life of invisibility that its transformation reads like a classic Hans Christian Andersen fable.

Before, the Accent perfectly represented the bland aesthetics and underwhelming excitement that most subcompact buyers settled for. This all-new version of the entry-level Hyundai now shares the sharp styling of the similarly reimagined Sonata and Elantra, making it more an object of pride than embarrassment for a new owner.

Offered as either a sedan or hatchback, the fourth-generation Accent's wheelbase has grown 3 inches, yielding a more accommodating interior that, like other new Hyundai models, features an attractive finish and a long list of standard conveniences. Equally noteworthy is the new 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that boasts strong power and fuel economy for the segment. A pair of new six-speed transmissions rounds out the powertrain upgrades.

The Accent's redesign now enables it to run with stiff competition. The Honda Fit offers a more versatile interior, the Ford Fiesta packs more technology, the Mazda 2 handles better, and the redesigned Kia Rio shares similar underpinnings but with bolder styling. Then there's the new Chevrolet Sonic, which is perhaps the most well-rounded of them all. Still, the Hyundai Accent is invisible no more and definitely deserves a look.

2012 Hyundai Accent models

The 2012 Hyundai Accent is a compact four-door sedan or four-door hatchback. The sedan is offered only in base GLS trim, while the hatchback comes in GS and the top-line SE trims.

The GLS sedan comes equipped with 14-inch steel wheels, power door locks, a tilt steering wheel, 60/40 split-folding rear seatbacks, a trip computer and an audio prep package with four speakers. Options include a Comfort package with air-conditioning, power windows and mirrors, cloth door inserts and the rest of the sound system (including a CD player, satellite radio and iPod and auxiliary audio input jacks). All of these features are included on a GLS with automatic transmission.

The Premium package offered on automatic-equipped GLS models bundles together foglights, 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, premium cloth upholstery, upgraded interior trim, a center storage console with sliding armrest, cruise control, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and Bluetooth.

The GS hatchback adds body-color mirrors and door handles, a rear window wiper, keyless entry and a driver seat armrest to the features included with the GLS Comfort package. Stepping up to the SE hatchback adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and the equipment from the Premium package.

2012 Highlights

Fully redesigned, the 2012 Hyundai Accent features a more powerful and efficient engine, a new four-door hatchback body style and upgraded interior.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Hyundai Accent's sole engine is a new 1.6-liter direct-injection four-cylinder that produces 138 horsepower and 123 pound-feet of torque. The front-wheel-drive Accent is available with either a standard six-speed manual transmission or optional six-speed automatic with a fuel-economy-boosting Eco mode. In Edmunds performance testing, an Accent GLS with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 9.8 seconds -- a fairly quick time for the class.

EPA fuel economy estimates with the automatic transmission are 28 mpg city/37 mpg highway and 31 mpg combined with the automatic transmission and 28/37/32 with the manual.

Safety

All 2012 Hyundai Accents come with a long list of standard safety features including antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Accent came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average distance for this class of car.

In government crash testing, the Accent received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, overall frontal protection and overall side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Accent the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and roof strength tests, but the second-best rating of "Acceptable" in the side impact test.

Driving

In the times of 500-plus-horsepower supercars, the 2012 Hyundai Accent's 138-hp output might sound paltry. Yet this sophisticated direct-injection four-cylinder pulls significantly stronger than the power plants of its major competitors (with the exception of the turbocharged Chevy Sonic). Both the six-speed manual and the six-speed automatic transmissions make good use of that output, too. Under hard acceleration, the engine remains smooth but can get rather noisy.

On the road, the Accent provides both a comfortable ride and decent handling. What it lacks in sporty steering and suspension settings, it compensates for with balance and composure -- criteria likely more important to buyers shopping this segment.

Interior

Along with extending its footprint, the 2012 Hyundai Accent's new interior dimensions graduate it from the subcompact segment into the EPA's official "compact" class. Much of the Accent's additional space comes from the rear seat, with more headroom and legroom making the backseat ride comfortable for even 6-foot passengers. The sloping roof line does eat into some available headroom, however, and fifth passengers will find the rear seat's raised center section useful only when walking is the remaining option.

Although the front seats are suitably roomy, taller drivers may bemoan the lack of a telescoping steering wheel. The hatchback also features some compromised rearward visibility. But overall, the Accent's patterned upholstery fabric and updated dash, consoles, trim and storage nooks contribute to an upscale feel for a car of this class.

The Accent sedan offers relatively large trunk space at 13.7 cubic feet. The four-door hatchback, meanwhile, provides 21.2 cubic feet of cargo volume with the rear seats up and 47.5 cubic feet when folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Hyundai Accent.

5(49%)
4(30%)
3(13%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.2
67 reviews
67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my car
jg523,09/23/2014
I've had my Accent for a little over three years now, and I've gone over 80,000 miles in her. She has not given me ONE problem with the engine. Even when I haven't taken her in for regular service in WAY too long or have been driving her long distances with a lot of weight, she is entirely reliable. Now, she's had trouble with other people hitting her, but even those repairs have been perfect and she's back up and running in no time and with no after effects. She also gets great gas mileage; on one 8-hour interstate driving trip recently I filled up before leaving and then only once more when I got close to my destination. My husband is 6'4" and even he fits comfortably in the car.
First impressions--Accent SE Hatchback
uptowndoug,06/26/2012
I considered a number of sub-compacts, including the Honda Fit, Kia Soul, Toyota Yaris and Ford Fiesta before deciding on the Accent hatchback SE. Main considerations were price, fuel economy and warranty length. It's only real competitor for me was the Kia Soul, but at only 34 mpg and about a grand more, I chose the Accent. I paid $16,900 in Sacramento CA for a brand new one with nearly all the options available. So far, after two weeks, here are some first impressions. Two fill ups and about 800 miles: only getting 30mpg so far combined city and freeway. Smooth riding, plenty of pep. Comfy, plenty of leg and head room. Stereo could be more powerful. Ipod lacks volume.
2012 Hyundai Accent GLS Automatic Experience
fssrk1,08/13/2011
I recently purchased a 2012 Hyundai Accent sedan with the premium package and automatic transmission. My last car was a 2003 Honda Civic DX sedan with automatic transmission. An extremely reliable car and averaged about 28-32 mpg in the city. Just a note certain color Accent are made in Pusan Korea such as the Clearwater blue color on my car. There should be no difference in quality but very minor difference on parts such as Hankook tires versus an American brand. The car rides smoothly in Eco mode but a little slow to accelerate. My gas mileage was 27 mpg on first refuel but there is a 600 mile engine wear in period. Overall happy with the car and bought it at invoice price $16,900.
Awesome Car Totally
luvmyaccent,10/05/2011
Had this car for two weeks and love this car, got mocha bronze hatchback. this car is everything i want and needed in a car, 36 miles per gallon so far, drives will, a/c is great, stero is nice lots of room, But No spare tire or jack, went to discount tire got a tire and rim for $93.00 brand new full size and fits in spare spot. This car has great pickup and fun to drive, price was under $17,000. The bronze mocha is a hard color to find. I got mine smile, only bad thing is the visalabilty out of the rear window. no regrets on getting this car at all, I love it. Test drive one and you will fall in love with it
See all 67 reviews of the 2012 Hyundai Accent


Features & Specs



Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat3 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Hyundai Accent
More About This Model

A few years ago, the Hyundai Accent was the scrappy underdog of the subcompact car class. It had the skills to compete, but it rarely placed high in the rankings. Hyundai addressed many of the Accent's shortcomings with the 2012 redesign. It now has more power, better fuel economy and looks better than ever.

As impressive as the redesign is, we feel that the 2012 Hyundai Accent GLS occupies the solid middle ground of the subcompact car class. On the high end, the Kia Rio (the Accent's corporate cousin) has better looks, a sportier suspension and more premium features like push-button start and navigation. The Nissan Versa belongs at the low end of the category, especially after the Accent handily trounced it in a comparison test. Buyers in this class might also consider the Honda Fit, which has more cargo space, or the less expensive Mazda 2.

Pricing for the 2012 Hyundai Accent GLS can quickly skyrocket when you realize that the starting MSRP of $12,545 brings you a stripped-down base model with a manual transmission, roll-up windows and no air-conditioning. Most people will opt for the automatic transmission, which adds $2,750 to the price, although the option package includes a number of other features such as power-operated windows and mirrors, air-conditioning and a CD player. And if you want your Accent to have some modern amenities, you'll probably want to get the $1,300 Premium package, which adds 16-inch wheels with 50-series tires, foglights, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, audio controls on the steering wheel and more.

This brings you to $16,625 before the destination fee. That said, the price of a well-equipped 2012 Hyundai Accent GLS is on par with its competitors and is still a relative bargain for the options you are getting. If you were to load up a slightly larger vehicle like a Honda Civic or Hyundai Elantra, you'd pay a few thousand dollars more for the same options.

Used 2012 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2012 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M), GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A), GS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M), and SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Hyundai Accent?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Hyundai Accent trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Hyundai Accent GLS is priced between $4,995 and$7,992 with odometer readings between 63891 and151408 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Hyundai Accent SE is priced between $6,715 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 77611 and112790 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Hyundai Accents are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Hyundai Accent for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2012 Accents listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,995 and mileage as low as 63891 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Hyundai Accent.

Can't find a used 2012 Hyundai Accents you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Accent for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,714.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,783.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Accent for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,976.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,411.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Hyundai Accent?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

