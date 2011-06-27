Vehicle overview

With Hyundai gripped by a frenzy of redesigns and new product launches, it was only a matter of time before the automaker sent its subcompact Accent to get fit. The 2012 Hyundai Accent is so thoroughly awakened from a life of invisibility that its transformation reads like a classic Hans Christian Andersen fable.

Before, the Accent perfectly represented the bland aesthetics and underwhelming excitement that most subcompact buyers settled for. This all-new version of the entry-level Hyundai now shares the sharp styling of the similarly reimagined Sonata and Elantra, making it more an object of pride than embarrassment for a new owner.

Offered as either a sedan or hatchback, the fourth-generation Accent's wheelbase has grown 3 inches, yielding a more accommodating interior that, like other new Hyundai models, features an attractive finish and a long list of standard conveniences. Equally noteworthy is the new 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that boasts strong power and fuel economy for the segment. A pair of new six-speed transmissions rounds out the powertrain upgrades.

The Accent's redesign now enables it to run with stiff competition. The Honda Fit offers a more versatile interior, the Ford Fiesta packs more technology, the Mazda 2 handles better, and the redesigned Kia Rio shares similar underpinnings but with bolder styling. Then there's the new Chevrolet Sonic, which is perhaps the most well-rounded of them all. Still, the Hyundai Accent is invisible no more and definitely deserves a look.