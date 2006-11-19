Used 2007 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Hyundai Accent GS in Silver
    used

    2007 Hyundai Accent GS

    119,824 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Hyundai Accent GLS

    104,168 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Accent SE in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Hyundai Accent SE

    90,565 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,800

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS in Black
    used

    2007 Hyundai Accent GLS

    115,844 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS
    used

    2007 Hyundai Accent GLS

    79,510 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,499

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Accent GS in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Hyundai Accent GS

    186,104 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $1,990

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Accent GS
    used

    2007 Hyundai Accent GS

    118,824 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Hyundai Accent GLS

    164,963 miles

    $5,970

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS in Silver
    used

    2007 Hyundai Accent GLS

    127,780 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Accent GS in Black
    used

    2008 Hyundai Accent GS

    110,080 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,839

    $516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Accent GLS in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Hyundai Accent GLS

    161,276 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,695

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Accent GS in Black
    used

    2008 Hyundai Accent GS

    137,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Accent GS in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Accent GS

    74,694 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,998

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Accent GLS in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Accent GLS

    95,020 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Accent GS in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Accent GS

    137,848 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,200

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Accent GS in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Accent GS

    124,388 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,498

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Accent GLS
    used

    2008 Hyundai Accent GLS

    86,454 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Accent GS
    used

    2008 Hyundai Accent GS

    101,875 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Accent

Overall Consumer Rating
4.493 Reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Excellent car for its money
edward,11/19/2006
At first, the car didn't really turn my head, but after driving it for a month, WOW, it's automatic and it gives me more than 30 miles per gallon, it's a drive so friendly and soft, you think you're in a car of a better class. And I found out the reasons why: independent suspension on the four wheels, CVVT fuel injection. Plus nice room and cup holders for every one, pretty nice stereo, all this for a low price. Driving it through curves and hills is very easy, though not a fast thrill, but it really drives like a small premium car.
