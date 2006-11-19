Used 2007 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 119,824 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
Reed Motors Pre-Owned Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
REED MOTORS 2121 E INDIAN SCHOOL RD PHOENIX AZ 85016 - OPEN 10 AM TO 6 PM CLOSED SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS. FREE CARFAX REPORT AT WWW.REEDMOTORSONLINE.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C67U042563
Stock: TRDJOHN
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
Vision Hyundai of Canandaigua - Canandaigua / New York
Awesome!!! Want to feel like you've won the lottery? This 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS will give you just the feeling you want, but the only thing your long lost relatives will be after is a ride*** Real gas sipper!!! 37 MPG Hwy.. CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** WEB SPECIAL** Safety equipment includes: Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Auto, Air conditioning, 1.6 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, 110 hp horsepower, Tilt steering wheel...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C47U117957
Stock: 45180HCA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 90,565 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,800
Westside Hyundai - Jacksonville / Florida
Used 2007 Hyundai Accent SE in Jacksonville, FL. Used 2007 Hyundai Accent SE, CLEAN CARFAX, Recent Oil Change, ** Best Color For Resale **, ** Certified By Carfax- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER! **, 1 OWNER VEHICLE, CLEAN CASH CAR!, COLD AC, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, 8-Way Adjustable Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers, Fog Lights, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Panic alarm, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry w/Alarm & Panic Alert, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport-Tuned Suspension, Tilt Steering Wheel. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.All vehicle sales are subject to sales tax, $899 dealer documentation fee, DMV fees, and other applicable state and federal fees. Pricing includes a $500 discount for financing through the dealer. All pre-owned vehicles are inspected, reconditioned, and repaired with average dealer costs exceeding $1400. Westside Hyundai pays a portion of all reconditioning bills, lowering the cost to the consumer to only $700. This cost is added to the sales price at the time of purchase. Due to the pandemic, all pre-owned vehicles will undergo an intense sanitization at a cost of $100 unless purchaser requests otherwise. The sanitization is done at the time of the complimentary delivery detail. Not all pre-owned vehicles will have a second key, floor mats, or owner's manual. Dealer is not responsible for any typographical or technical errors. Westside Hyundai uses a third party information service for pricing and descriptions. Please verify information with a staff member by calling 904-384-0050 or visiting 1672 Cassat Avenue.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN36C67U012640
Stock: 7U012640B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 115,844 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46CX7U098623
Stock: R6457M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 79,510 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,499
AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills - Fort Worth / Texas
Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS only has 79,258mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. A Hyundai with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Accent GLS was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2007 Hyundai Accent: Available in both a four-door sedan and a three door hatchback, the 2007 Hyundai Accent continues to be a great choice for those who want a lot for their money. Starting under $10,500, the Accent is one of the least expensive cars on the market. Both body types feature one of the best warranties in the business. Six standard air bags and a five-star frontal crash rating add to the model's value. Interesting features of this model are surprisingly good power., extremely low price, and Six standard air bags All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46CX7U151420
Stock: 7U151420
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 186,104 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$1,990
Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! All books & keys, AMAZING MPG!.2007 Hyundai Accent GS Ice Blue 1.6L I4 MPI DOHC CVVT 16V FWD** Let Ford of Kendall be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Ford of Kendall we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today! Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C97U027118
Stock: 7U027118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- 118,824 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Sherman Chevrolet - Sherman / Texas
Recently Serviced, 72 Point Pre-owned Inspection, Cloth.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C27U022911
Stock: 7U022911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 164,963 miles
$5,970
Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC - Bremerton / Washington
Summary Our experienced West Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. Vehicle Details Reduce your trips to the pump! It is one of the most fuel efficient vehicles in its class. It is a versatile vehicle. This small car has normal wear and tear for a vehicle of this year. We have inspected and reconditioned the vehicle to ensure it requires no additional post-sale work. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C47U114136
Stock: EJ7651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 127,780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
Bob Bell Genesis - Glen Burnie / Maryland
2007 Hyundai Accent GLSAt Bob Bell, our goal is to present you with a car you will be happy to drive, every day. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to consistently adjust prices, offering consumers "THE BEST PRICE" possible. We strive to offer you an excellent selection of vehicles, a great deal and a positive experience with our professional staff. We sell and service all makes and models! Some examples are Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving Anne Arundel County, Howard County, Prince Georges County, Carroll County, Baltimore, Baltimore County and many more! **CALL 410-766-3600**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C97U160013
Stock: H20244A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 110,080 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,839$516 Below Market
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
2008 Hyundai Accent GS Ebony Black Recent Arrival! 27/32 City/Highway MPG with CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, RECENT TRADE.Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Interior Surface, 4 Speakers, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Advanced Front Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Side Marker Lamps, Bumpers: body-color, Rear Spoiler, Spoiler, Driver door bin, 8-Way Adjustable Driver's Seat, Adjustable Head Restraints, Driver Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Semi-Cloth Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, RECENT TRADE 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C88U081267
Stock: DD1865BJ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 161,276 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,695
Car Sales Express - Cincinnati / Ohio
**RECENT OIL CHANGE **VEHICLE DETAILED. THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 14 x 5.5J Steel Wheels w/Full Wheelcovers 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 6 Speakers 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback 8-Way Adjustable Driver's Seat ABS brakes ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) Adjustable Head Restraints Advanced Front Airbags AM/FM radio AM/FM/CD/Audio System w/6 Speakers Bodycolor Bodyside Moldings Bodycolor Bumpers Bodycolor Door Handles Body-Color Mirrors Bodyside moldings Bumpers: body-color CD player Cloth Seating Surfaces Driver & Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver Armrest Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front Cupholders Front Reclining Bucket Seats Front Variable Intermittent Wipers Front wheel independent suspension Occupant sensing airbag Overhead airbag Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Power Steering Power steering Rear Center Armrest w/Cupholders Rear Coat Hook Rear seat center armrest Rear window defroster Seatback Pockets Speed-sensing steering Split folding rear seat Tachometer Tilt Steering Wheel Tilt steering wheel Tinted Glass w/Windshield Shade Band and Variably intermittent wipers.** We offer Market Based Pricing please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours. Our quick no haggle experience allows you to buy easier and faster.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C26U036339
Stock: C200018A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,500
Kendall Toyota of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Kendall Budget Used Car Center is pleased to offer this 1-Owner 2008 Hyundai Accent hatch back. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Hyundai Accent will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The 2008 Hyundai Accent represents an excellent buy in the sub-compact segment. With a starting price of less than $11,000, the Accent gets first-time car buyers into a reliable car with decent options, standard head curtain air bags, an excellent powertrain warranty, and a fuel efficient demeanor. Come see us at 345 Goodpasture Island Rd. Eugene Or, Kendall Budget Used Car Center.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C88U065408
Stock: TZS6002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 74,694 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,998
Dyer & Dyer Volvo Cars - Chamblee / Georgia
CLEAN CARFAX, GS, WITH 74,694 MILES, STEEL WHEELS, CLOTH SEATS, POWER OUTLET, AND MUCH MORE!Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete.Why buy from us? We are the only Volvo dealer inside the perimeter! Proudly serving the metro Atlanta area for 37 years!Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Dyer and Dyer Volvo/Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C58U059744
Stock: S8U059744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 95,020 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2008 HYUNDAI ACCENT 1.6L 4 CYLINDER AUTOMATIC NICE CLEAN RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD COLD AC GOOD HEATER COME IN TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR MOST RECENT INVENTORY 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C88U258807
Stock: 5695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-20-2019
- 137,848 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,200
Bill Marsh Buick GMC - Traverse City / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee. This vehicle is offered for sale to the public before it is wholesaled at an auction. This vehicle HAS NOT BEEN MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and is likely to have mechanical defects. We encourage potential buyers to have this vehicle inspected (at the buyer's expense). This vehicle is sold in its current condition with any and all defects. No warranties or guarantees apply to this vehicle. Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee.Call For More Details!CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C78U078781
Stock: BM26977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 124,388 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,498
Stonebriar Chevrolet - Frisco / Texas
Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim.Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.Nordic White 2008 Hyundai Accent GS 1.6L I4 MPI DOHC CVVT 16V FWDCome visit our State-of -the-Art dealership. Our beautiful facility, service drive, amenities and HUGE selection of New & Pre-Owned vehicles make STONEBRIAR CHEVROLET your premier choice for Chevrolet dealerships in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Stop by or give us a call and see how we are 'MAKING IT EASY!'Learn your options for saving time and money, we make your purchase easy at StoneBriar Chevrolet. Call and talk to one of our dedicated Internet Managers today, they have the experience and authority to make your purchase painless and trouble free! Need financing? Call us now! Stonebriar Chevrolet proudly serving the following communities Dallas, Frisco, Plano, Allen, Mckinney, Carrollton, Little Elm, Denton, Ft Worth, Arlington, Richardson,The Colony,Grapevine, Colleyville, Lewisville and Irving.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36CX8U100191
Stock: 8U100191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 86,454 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
*This is it! Your car is here! Come and get it! You can’t go wrong taking this baby home! It has everything you need! ACT NOW, CALL! *This is your chance to take it home today! Don’t wait any longer! Hurry before it’s gone! CALL TODAY! *You found it! You keep it! This is the one you were looking for! Look no further! All you have to do is come and get it! CALL or COME TODAY! HIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46CX8U184922
Stock: 184922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,875 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado
Check out our peppy and family-friendly 2008 Hyundai Accent GLS Hatchback that is gorgeous in Blue! Powered by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 110hp while connected to the 4 Speed Automatic transmission for no problem keeping up with traffic. And, even better, this Front Wheel Drive combination offers near 33mpg on the highway! The interior of our GLS was made with your busy life in mind! Settle into the supportive seats and you can enjoy air conditioning, a 60/40 split-folding rear bench, AM/FM/CD audio with auxiliary input Everything about our Hyundai Accent makes it an ideal commuter car and all the safety features are in place. Tire pressure monitoring, LATCH for child seats, and plenty of airbags grant you peace of mind every time you drive this spunky Hatchback. Whether for commuting or running errands, we know you will love this Accent GLS! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C78U065013
Stock: 9127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Accent searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Accent
- 5(59%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(14%)
- 1(2%)
Related Hyundai Accent info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2017
- Used Lexus GS 350 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2011
- Used Dodge Avenger 2010
- Used Ford Focus ST 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2013
- Used Lexus LS 500 2015
- Used Nissan NV200 2017
- Used BMW i8 2014
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2013
- Used BMW 2 Series 2015
- Used Jeep Patriot 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Equus Aurora CO
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring Los Angeles CA
- Used Hyundai Sonata Milwaukee WI
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Memphis TN
- Used Hyundai Sonata New York NY
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring Hampton VA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Stone Mountain GA
- Used Hyundai Elantra Colorado Springs CO
- Used Hyundai Azera Richmond VA
- Used Hyundai Equus Riverside CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016 Sarasota FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2011 Clarksville TN
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2017 Clarksville TN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Giulia
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Chrysler 300 News
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460