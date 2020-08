Used 2016 Kia Rio for Sale Near Me

Aventura Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - North Miami Beach / Florida

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 26117 miles below market average! black Cloth. Bright Silver Metallic 2016 Kia Rio LX FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V27/37 City/Highway MPGAll prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Kia Rio LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNADM4A32G6638227

Stock: V0W157105A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020