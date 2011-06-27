Used 2015 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me
- $6,999Great Deal | $1,667 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS91,237 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California
You will be thrilled with our 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS Sedan in Century White! Powered by a proven 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 138hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with a fuel-efficient ECO mode. Our Front Wheel Drive provides a balanced, composed ride, brisk acceleration, and an impressive 37mpg on the highway! The innovative design of our GLS exudes sporty sophistication, while the interior is well-built and intuitively designed to meet your needs. Inside our GLS, appreciate keyless entry, full power accessories, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, trip computer and more! Imagine yourself behind the wheel, listening to your favorite tunes on a tremendous six-speaker sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio, and USB/auxiliary audio inputs...you'll feel energized with every commute! Our Hyundai received excellent safety scores thanks in part to anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. There's a lot to love about the fuel efficiency, style, and design of the Accent. You've got to get behind the wheel to see and feel what this sedan can do for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT4AE3FU929781
Stock: 25953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- $6,615Great Deal | $1,171 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS84,769 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holler Hyundai - Winter Park / Florida
Clean CarFax Vehicle History, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. Century White 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS26/37 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) You can't buy the wrong car. Exchange or return your vehicle within 5-days / 300-miles for a full refund.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT4AE2FU893811
Stock: FU893811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $7,995Great Deal | $2,699 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent Sport60,100 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
M J McGuire Company - Rugby / North Dakota
�
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCU5AE9FU201479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,495Great Deal | $1,890 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS58,939 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
East Coast Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
�
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT4AE5FU825096
Stock: 25096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999Great Deal | $1,478 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS89,503 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bayird Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Kennett / Missouri
Outstanding design defines the 2015 Hyundai Accent! Providing great efficiency and utility! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 90,000 miles! Top features include front bucket seats, air conditioning, heated door mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT4AE3FU820768
Stock: KN4866A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2019
- $3,484Great Deal | $4,137 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GS66,369 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
FIRST AID KIT, REAR CUPHOLDER INSERT W/O CONSOLE ARMREST, CARGO NET, ULTRA BLACK PEARL, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, MUDGUARDS, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Brake Assist, Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, A/C, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Cargo Shade, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT5AE6FU215570
Stock: 5215570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $5,990
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS81,460 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida
Gray 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS in Gray vehicle highlights include.27/38 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Please contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.Reviews: * Strong acceleration; comfortable and quiet ride; spacious cabin has an upscale ambience; long warranty. Source: Edmunds * The Hyundai Accent is an entry-level car that doesn't feel like one, look like one or drive like one. The Fluidic Sculpture design theme that sets Hyundai apart has been extended to the Accent. Hyundai has given it a distinctive front fascia, bold rear bumper design and flowing lines that you normally wouldn't find on a car in this segment. The rear hatch on the Accent 5-Door increases versatility and functionality, while expressive side character lines spice up its signature style. Whether you're behind the wheel, a backseat driver, or lucky enough to be riding shotgun, the spacious interior of the Accent offers comfort and refinement that's unique to its class, In fact, the EPA even upgraded the 4-Door Accent to a compact sedan rating. The Accent 5-Door also has best-in-class cargo volume, allowing more room for the gear you don't want to leave behind. The Accent features an award-winning, eco-efficient 1.6L GDI engine that generates 138hp. The Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing helps improve torque and enhance fuel efficiency so you spend less time at the pump. Offering 37 MPG fuel economy, it's performance without compromise. This 4-cylinder can be coupled with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC. Whether you're listening to SiriusXM on the 6- speaker, 172-Watt audio system, controlling the cruise control from your steering wheel or chatting hands-free via Bluetooth, you're going to feel smarter for choosing the Accent. With the Accent, sophisticated safety features come standard. Its active safety systems react instantly and predictably to help you avoid an accident, and is equipped with front, front side-impact and side-curtain airbags to help protect you if the unavoidable occurs. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT4AE6FU793324
Stock: P2341A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $5,950
2015 Hyundai Accent GS52,142 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
FWD, AUTOMATIC, LOW MILES 52K, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS FRONT END DAMAGE & REAR DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT5AE4FU222341
Stock: 13710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,495Good Deal | $973 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS89,736 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin
New Arival!!! Nice little car. Great fuel economy!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT4AE0FU816967
Stock: 7893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2019
- $7,990Fair Deal | $718 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS90,093 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dublin Mazda - Dublin / California
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. gray Cloth.26/37 City/Highway MPG Century White 2015 Hyundai GLS Accent 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16VAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Our goal is to have the biggest selection of Used Mazdas in Northern California. But itâ s all about quality, so we keep only the finest trade-ins and get rid of the rest, which means youâ re always picking from the best. And with Mazda booming in popularity, we get lots of non-Mazda trade-ins, too. Regardless of brand, every used car we offer comes with the Ken Harvey Advantage, your guarantee of quality.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT4AE5FU887646
Stock: 511076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- $8,995Good Deal | $720 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS44,392 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jim Falk Buick Chevrolet GMC of Maui - Kahului / Hawaii
This Hyundai Accent has many features and is well equipped including gray Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 14' x 5.0J Steel w/Cover. Pacific Blue Pearl 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V gray Cloth. Odometer is 41295 miles below market average! 26/37 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT4AE9FU848476
Stock: 33166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- $9,900Good Deal | $1,359 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS30,314 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gresham Toyota - Gresham / Oregon
One owner, gray Cloth.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Here at Gresham Toyota we want to save you time and money. To ensure we do both, we price our cars very competitively. Because of this commitment to you, our cars sell very quickly. Please call or email us today to ensure availability.2015 Hyundai Accent GLS
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT4AE3FU907344
Stock: J5528701R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $7,495Good Deal | $641 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS66,651 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mira Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
2015 HYUNDAI ACCENT GLS SEDAN 4 DR 1.6L I4 F DOHC 16V GAS FWD, CLOTH AUTOMATIC CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS, CD PLAYER, AUX SYS, SAT RADIO, TRACTION CONTROL, A/C BLOWS COLD RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT4AE1FU873260
Stock: 3214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,491Good Deal | $510 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GS47,332 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2015 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto GS..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT5AE0FU227942
Stock: X227942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $6,995Good Deal | $1,015 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS91,374 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia
2015 HYUNDAI ACCENT SEDAN 91K MILES POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS POWER STEERING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~90 DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT4AE4FU860566
Stock: Z860566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,988Fair Deal | $495 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS92,926 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Motors Honda - Miami / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!At South Motors Honda!Recent Arrival! 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS Triathlon Gray Metallic gray Cloth. 26/37 City/Highway MPG For Sale gray Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 14 x 5.0J Steel w/Cover For Sale. Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Reviews:* Strong acceleration; comfortable and quiet ride; spacious cabin has an upscale ambience; long warranty. Source: Edmunds* The Hyundai Accent is an entry-level car that doesn't feel like one, look like one or drive like one. The Fluidic Sculpture design theme that sets Hyundai apart has been extended to the Accent. Hyundai has given it a distinctive front fascia, bold rear bumper design and flowing lines that you normally wouldn't find on a car in this segment. The rear hatch on the Accent 5-Door increases versatility and functionality, while expressive side character lines spice up its signature style. Whether you're behind the wheel, a backseat driver, or lucky enough to be riding shotgun, the spacious interior of the Accent offers comfort and refinement that's unique to its class, In fact, the EPA even upgraded the 4-Door Accent to a compact sedan rating. The Accent 5-Door also has best-in-class cargo volume, allowing more room for the gear you don't want to leave behind. The Accent features an award-winning, eco-efficient 1.6L GDI engine that generates 138hp. The Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing helps improve torque and enhance fuel efficiency so you spend less time at the pump. Offering 37 MPG fuel economy, it's performance without compromise. This 4-cylinder can be coupled with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC. Whether you're listening to SiriusXM on the 6- speaker, 172-Watt audio system, controlling the cruise control from your steering wheel or chatting hands-free via Bluetooth, you're going to feel smarter for choosing the Accent. With the Accent, sophisticated safety features come standard. Its active safety systems react instantly and predictably to help you avoid an accident, and is equipped with front, front side-impact and side-curtain airbags to help protect you if the unavoidable occurs. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT4AE1FU841599
Stock: 1H565490A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $7,995Good Deal | $859 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS70,745 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunrise Used Cars - Lindenhurst / New York
Here at Sunrise Used cars we are a family owned business for over 20 years!! We take pride in every vehicle. Every vehicle gets put through a 150 point inspection before delivery. We have financing available and will take in your trade in no matter what year or condition it is in. Visit us at sunriseusedcars.net to see all our inventory, directions to the dealership, finance calculators, hours of operation, and much more. All internet prices reflect having a down payment of one thousand dollars or having a trade worth one thousand dollars. Call today to schedule a test drive on any of our vehicles. Stop in today!
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT4AE3FU875804
Stock: 875804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Fair Deal | $483 below market
2015 Hyundai Accent GLS79,555 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto World of Big Stone Gap - Big Stone Gap / Virginia
with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this vehicle. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. This 2015 Hyundai Accent embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. This small car is front wheel drive. It has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This unit is equipped with a gasoline engine. The Hyundai Accent has an automatic transmission. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this vehicle. This small car is easy to park.
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)
VIN: KMHCT4AE9FU877802
Stock: 15347A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020