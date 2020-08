Close

Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California

You will be thrilled with our 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS Sedan in Century White! Powered by a proven 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 138hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with a fuel-efficient ECO mode. Our Front Wheel Drive provides a balanced, composed ride, brisk acceleration, and an impressive 37mpg on the highway! The innovative design of our GLS exudes sporty sophistication, while the interior is well-built and intuitively designed to meet your needs. Inside our GLS, appreciate keyless entry, full power accessories, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, trip computer and more! Imagine yourself behind the wheel, listening to your favorite tunes on a tremendous six-speaker sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio, and USB/auxiliary audio inputs...you'll feel energized with every commute! Our Hyundai received excellent safety scores thanks in part to anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. There's a lot to love about the fuel efficiency, style, and design of the Accent. You've got to get behind the wheel to see and feel what this sedan can do for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHCT4AE3FU929781

Stock: 25953

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-26-2020