  • $6,999Great Deal | $1,667 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    91,237 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California

    You will be thrilled with our 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS Sedan in Century White! Powered by a proven 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 138hp while paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with a fuel-efficient ECO mode. Our Front Wheel Drive provides a balanced, composed ride, brisk acceleration, and an impressive 37mpg on the highway! The innovative design of our GLS exudes sporty sophistication, while the interior is well-built and intuitively designed to meet your needs. Inside our GLS, appreciate keyless entry, full power accessories, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, trip computer and more! Imagine yourself behind the wheel, listening to your favorite tunes on a tremendous six-speaker sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio, and USB/auxiliary audio inputs...you'll feel energized with every commute! Our Hyundai received excellent safety scores thanks in part to anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. There's a lot to love about the fuel efficiency, style, and design of the Accent. You've got to get behind the wheel to see and feel what this sedan can do for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT4AE3FU929781
    Stock: 25953
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-26-2020

  • $6,615Great Deal | $1,171 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    84,769 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Holler Hyundai - Winter Park / Florida

    Clean CarFax Vehicle History, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. Century White 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS26/37 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) You can't buy the wrong car. Exchange or return your vehicle within 5-days / 300-miles for a full refund.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT4AE2FU893811
    Stock: FU893811
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-03-2020

  • $7,995Great Deal | $2,699 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent Sport

    60,100 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    M J McGuire Company - Rugby / North Dakota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCU5AE9FU201479
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,495Great Deal | $1,890 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    58,939 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    East Coast Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT4AE5FU825096
    Stock: 25096
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,999Great Deal | $1,478 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    89,503 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bayird Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Kennett / Missouri

    Outstanding design defines the 2015 Hyundai Accent! Providing great efficiency and utility! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 90,000 miles! Top features include front bucket seats, air conditioning, heated door mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT4AE3FU820768
    Stock: KN4866A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-05-2019

  • $3,484Great Deal | $4,137 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GS

    66,369 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida

    FIRST AID KIT, REAR CUPHOLDER INSERT W/O CONSOLE ARMREST, CARGO NET, ULTRA BLACK PEARL, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, MUDGUARDS, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Brake Assist, Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, A/C, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Cargo Shade, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Child Safety Locks

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT5AE6FU215570
    Stock: 5215570
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $5,990

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    81,460 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida

    Gray 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS in Gray vehicle highlights include.27/38 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Please contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.Reviews: * Strong acceleration; comfortable and quiet ride; spacious cabin has an upscale ambience; long warranty. Source: Edmunds * The Hyundai Accent is an entry-level car that doesn't feel like one, look like one or drive like one. The Fluidic Sculpture design theme that sets Hyundai apart has been extended to the Accent. Hyundai has given it a distinctive front fascia, bold rear bumper design and flowing lines that you normally wouldn't find on a car in this segment. The rear hatch on the Accent 5-Door increases versatility and functionality, while expressive side character lines spice up its signature style. Whether you're behind the wheel, a backseat driver, or lucky enough to be riding shotgun, the spacious interior of the Accent offers comfort and refinement that's unique to its class, In fact, the EPA even upgraded the 4-Door Accent to a compact sedan rating. The Accent 5-Door also has best-in-class cargo volume, allowing more room for the gear you don't want to leave behind. The Accent features an award-winning, eco-efficient 1.6L GDI engine that generates 138hp. The Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing helps improve torque and enhance fuel efficiency so you spend less time at the pump. Offering 37 MPG fuel economy, it's performance without compromise. This 4-cylinder can be coupled with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC. Whether you're listening to SiriusXM on the 6- speaker, 172-Watt audio system, controlling the cruise control from your steering wheel or chatting hands-free via Bluetooth, you're going to feel smarter for choosing the Accent. With the Accent, sophisticated safety features come standard. Its active safety systems react instantly and predictably to help you avoid an accident, and is equipped with front, front side-impact and side-curtain airbags to help protect you if the unavoidable occurs. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Frame Damage

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: Yes

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT4AE6FU793324
    Stock: P2341A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $5,950

    2015 Hyundai Accent GS

    52,142 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado

    FWD, AUTOMATIC, LOW MILES 52K, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS FRONT END DAMAGE & REAR DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT5AE4FU222341
    Stock: 13710
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,495Good Deal | $973 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    89,736 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ultimate Rides - Appleton - Appleton / Wisconsin

    New Arival!!! Nice little car. Great fuel economy!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT4AE0FU816967
    Stock: 7893
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-08-2019

  • $7,990Fair Deal | $718 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    90,093 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dublin Mazda - Dublin / California

    Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. gray Cloth.26/37 City/Highway MPG Century White 2015 Hyundai GLS Accent 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16VAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Our goal is to have the biggest selection of Used Mazdas in Northern California. But itâ s all about quality, so we keep only the finest trade-ins and get rid of the rest, which means youâ re always picking from the best. And with Mazda booming in popularity, we get lots of non-Mazda trade-ins, too. Regardless of brand, every used car we offer comes with the Ken Harvey Advantage, your guarantee of quality.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT4AE5FU887646
    Stock: 511076
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-06-2020

  • $8,995Good Deal | $720 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    44,392 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jim Falk Buick Chevrolet GMC of Maui - Kahului / Hawaii

    This Hyundai Accent has many features and is well equipped including gray Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 14' x 5.0J Steel w/Cover. Pacific Blue Pearl 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V gray Cloth. Odometer is 41295 miles below market average! 26/37 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT4AE9FU848476
    Stock: 33166
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-22-2020

  • $9,900Good Deal | $1,359 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    30,314 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gresham Toyota - Gresham / Oregon

    One owner, gray Cloth.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Here at Gresham Toyota we want to save you time and money. To ensure we do both, we price our cars very competitively. Because of this commitment to you, our cars sell very quickly. Please call or email us today to ensure availability.2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT4AE3FU907344
    Stock: J5528701R
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-10-2020

  • $7,495Good Deal | $641 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    66,651 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Mira Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina

    2015 HYUNDAI ACCENT GLS SEDAN 4 DR 1.6L I4 F DOHC 16V GAS FWD, CLOTH AUTOMATIC CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS, CD PLAYER, AUX SYS, SAT RADIO, TRACTION CONTROL, A/C BLOWS COLD RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT4AE1FU873260
    Stock: 3214
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,491Good Deal | $510 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GS

    47,332 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California

    2015 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto GS..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT5AE0FU227942
    Stock: X227942
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $6,995Good Deal | $1,015 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    91,374 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia

    2015 HYUNDAI ACCENT SEDAN 91K MILES POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS POWER STEERING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~90 DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT4AE4FU860566
    Stock: Z860566
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,988Fair Deal | $495 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    92,926 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    South Motors Honda - Miami / Florida

    TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!At South Motors Honda!Recent Arrival! 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS Triathlon Gray Metallic gray Cloth. 26/37 City/Highway MPG For Sale gray Cloth, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 14 x 5.0J Steel w/Cover For Sale. Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Reviews:* Strong acceleration; comfortable and quiet ride; spacious cabin has an upscale ambience; long warranty. Source: Edmunds* The Hyundai Accent is an entry-level car that doesn't feel like one, look like one or drive like one. The Fluidic Sculpture design theme that sets Hyundai apart has been extended to the Accent. Hyundai has given it a distinctive front fascia, bold rear bumper design and flowing lines that you normally wouldn't find on a car in this segment. The rear hatch on the Accent 5-Door increases versatility and functionality, while expressive side character lines spice up its signature style. Whether you're behind the wheel, a backseat driver, or lucky enough to be riding shotgun, the spacious interior of the Accent offers comfort and refinement that's unique to its class, In fact, the EPA even upgraded the 4-Door Accent to a compact sedan rating. The Accent 5-Door also has best-in-class cargo volume, allowing more room for the gear you don't want to leave behind. The Accent features an award-winning, eco-efficient 1.6L GDI engine that generates 138hp. The Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing helps improve torque and enhance fuel efficiency so you spend less time at the pump. Offering 37 MPG fuel economy, it's performance without compromise. This 4-cylinder can be coupled with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC. Whether you're listening to SiriusXM on the 6- speaker, 172-Watt audio system, controlling the cruise control from your steering wheel or chatting hands-free via Bluetooth, you're going to feel smarter for choosing the Accent. With the Accent, sophisticated safety features come standard. Its active safety systems react instantly and predictably to help you avoid an accident, and is equipped with front, front side-impact and side-curtain airbags to help protect you if the unavoidable occurs. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT4AE1FU841599
    Stock: 1H565490A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-18-2020

  • $7,995Good Deal | $859 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    70,745 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sunrise Used Cars - Lindenhurst / New York

    Here at Sunrise Used cars we are a family owned business for over 20 years!! We take pride in every vehicle. Every vehicle gets put through a 150 point inspection before delivery. We have financing available and will take in your trade in no matter what year or condition it is in. Visit us at sunriseusedcars.net to see all our inventory, directions to the dealership, finance calculators, hours of operation, and much more. All internet prices reflect having a down payment of one thousand dollars or having a trade worth one thousand dollars. Call today to schedule a test drive on any of our vehicles. Stop in today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT4AE3FU875804
    Stock: 875804
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,995Fair Deal | $483 below market

    2015 Hyundai Accent GLS

    79,555 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto World of Big Stone Gap - Big Stone Gap / Virginia

    with XM/Sirus Satellite Radio you are no longer restricted by poor quality local radio stations while driving this vehicle. Anywhere on the planet, you will have hundreds of digital stations to choose from. This 2015 Hyundai Accent embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. This small car is front wheel drive. It has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This unit is equipped with a gasoline engine. The Hyundai Accent has an automatic transmission. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this vehicle. This small car is easy to park.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (26 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KMHCT4AE9FU877802
    Stock: 15347A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

