Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida

Gray 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.6L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS in Gray vehicle highlights include.27/38 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Please contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.Reviews: * Strong acceleration; comfortable and quiet ride; spacious cabin has an upscale ambience; long warranty. Source: Edmunds * The Hyundai Accent is an entry-level car that doesn't feel like one, look like one or drive like one. The Fluidic Sculpture design theme that sets Hyundai apart has been extended to the Accent. Hyundai has given it a distinctive front fascia, bold rear bumper design and flowing lines that you normally wouldn't find on a car in this segment. The rear hatch on the Accent 5-Door increases versatility and functionality, while expressive side character lines spice up its signature style. Whether you're behind the wheel, a backseat driver, or lucky enough to be riding shotgun, the spacious interior of the Accent offers comfort and refinement that's unique to its class, In fact, the EPA even upgraded the 4-Door Accent to a compact sedan rating. The Accent 5-Door also has best-in-class cargo volume, allowing more room for the gear you don't want to leave behind. The Accent features an award-winning, eco-efficient 1.6L GDI engine that generates 138hp. The Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing helps improve torque and enhance fuel efficiency so you spend less time at the pump. Offering 37 MPG fuel economy, it's performance without compromise. This 4-cylinder can be coupled with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC. Whether you're listening to SiriusXM on the 6- speaker, 172-Watt audio system, controlling the cruise control from your steering wheel or chatting hands-free via Bluetooth, you're going to feel smarter for choosing the Accent. With the Accent, sophisticated safety features come standard. Its active safety systems react instantly and predictably to help you avoid an accident, and is equipped with front, front side-impact and side-curtain airbags to help protect you if the unavoidable occurs. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Accent GLS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHCT4AE6FU793324

Stock: P2341A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020