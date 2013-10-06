Used 2009 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me
1,936 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 97,514 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,100$1,266 Below Market
- 141,611 miles3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,000$1,096 Below Market
- 133,695 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999$333 Below Market
- 146,045 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,557$411 Below Market
- 44,679 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990$480 Below Market
- 110,058 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,295
- 150,611 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,948
- 66,323 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,216
- 109,911 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,499
- 101,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
- 143,419 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
- 98,710 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,998
- 135,992 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
- 40,646 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 78,878 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,380
- 50,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,290
- 74,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
- 82,508 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,888
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Accent searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Accent
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Accent
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.560 Reviews
Report abuse
margarets_dad,06/10/2013
SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
Bought this car used with 42,500 miles, and have put on another 5,000. This is a fantastic car for the city--very durable and fits into the parking spaces that are too small for everyone else. The car drives very nicely, and has a substantial feel for its size. Its handling is excellent, and although it doesn't have a huge amount of power (how much do you really need anyway, unless you're in the Indy 500?), the engine is very peppy with the manual transmission and it has more than enough oomph for day-to-day driving. Depreciation on Hyundais is still pretty bad (undeservedly so), which is bad for the original owner, but great if you want to get a high-quality used car at a great price. UPDATE: After 50,000 very tough New York City miles (now up to 93,000), I'm still very happy with the car. Have been averaging over 34 mpg mixed city and highway driving. Very durable and reliable, and maintenance, tires, and other parts are inexpensive. Only repair needed at this point has been the replacement of a sway-bar link (around $200).
Related Hyundai Accent info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2017
- Used Lexus GS 350 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2011
- Used Dodge Avenger 2010
- Used Ford Focus ST 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2013
- Used Lexus LS 500 2015
- Used Nissan NV200 2017
- Used BMW i8 2014
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2014
- Used Jaguar XF 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2013
- Used BMW 2 Series 2015
- Used Jeep Patriot 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Equus Aurora CO
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring Los Angeles CA
- Used Hyundai Sonata Milwaukee WI
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Memphis TN
- Used Hyundai Sonata New York NY
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring Hampton VA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Stone Mountain GA
- Used Hyundai Elantra Colorado Springs CO
- Used Hyundai Azera Richmond VA
- Used Hyundai Equus Riverside CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016 Sarasota FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2011 Clarksville TN
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2017 Clarksville TN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Giulia
- Volvo S90 2020
- 2019 Chevrolet Trax
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2019
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Kia Sedona 2019
- 2019 Chrysler 300
- 2021 Chrysler 300 News
- 2019 RX 450h
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460