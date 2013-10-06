Used 2009 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

Bought this car used with 42,500 miles, and have put on another 5,000. This is a fantastic car for the city--very durable and fits into the parking spaces that are too small for everyone else. The car drives very nicely, and has a substantial feel for its size. Its handling is excellent, and although it doesn't have a huge amount of power (how much do you really need anyway, unless you're in the Indy 500?), the engine is very peppy with the manual transmission and it has more than enough oomph for day-to-day driving. Depreciation on Hyundais is still pretty bad (undeservedly so), which is bad for the original owner, but great if you want to get a high-quality used car at a great price. UPDATE: After 50,000 very tough New York City miles (now up to 93,000), I'm still very happy with the car. Have been averaging over 34 mpg mixed city and highway driving. Very durable and reliable, and maintenance, tires, and other parts are inexpensive. Only repair needed at this point has been the replacement of a sway-bar link (around $200).

