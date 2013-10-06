Used 2009 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

1,936 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Accent Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,936 listings
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GLS

    97,514 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,100

    $1,266 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS in Gray
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GLS

    141,611 miles
    3 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $3,000

    $1,096 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GLS

    133,695 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,999

    $333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GLS

    146,045 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $3,557

    $411 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GS in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GS

    44,679 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,990

    $480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GS in Light Green
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GS

    110,058 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,295

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GS in Gray
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GS

    150,611 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,948

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent SE in White
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent SE

    66,323 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,216

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GLS

    109,911 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,499

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GS in Dark Red
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GS

    101,841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GS in Gray
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GS

    143,419 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GS in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GS

    98,710 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,998

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GS in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GS

    135,992 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GS Base in Black
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GS Base

    40,646 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS in White
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GLS

    78,878 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,380

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GS in Gray
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GS

    50,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,290

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GLS

    74,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS in Gray
    used

    2009 Hyundai Accent GLS

    82,508 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,888

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Accent searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,936 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Accent
  4. Used 2009 Hyundai Accent

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Accent

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Accent
Overall Consumer Rating
4.560 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (5%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Wonderful car!
margarets_dad,06/10/2013
SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
Bought this car used with 42,500 miles, and have put on another 5,000. This is a fantastic car for the city--very durable and fits into the parking spaces that are too small for everyone else. The car drives very nicely, and has a substantial feel for its size. Its handling is excellent, and although it doesn't have a huge amount of power (how much do you really need anyway, unless you're in the Indy 500?), the engine is very peppy with the manual transmission and it has more than enough oomph for day-to-day driving. Depreciation on Hyundais is still pretty bad (undeservedly so), which is bad for the original owner, but great if you want to get a high-quality used car at a great price. UPDATE: After 50,000 very tough New York City miles (now up to 93,000), I'm still very happy with the car. Have been averaging over 34 mpg mixed city and highway driving. Very durable and reliable, and maintenance, tires, and other parts are inexpensive. Only repair needed at this point has been the replacement of a sway-bar link (around $200).
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Accent
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Accent info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings