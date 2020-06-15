Used 2016 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me

2,712 listings
Fiesta Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,712 listings
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta S in White
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta S

    23,473 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $2,472 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta S in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta S

    35,242 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta S in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta S

    47,734 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta SE

    83,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,480

    $1,887 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta SE in Red
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta SE

    99,521 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,795

    $1,092 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta S in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta S

    38,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,299

    $2,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta S in White
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta S

    14,457 miles
    Great Deal

    $9,154

    $1,717 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta SE in Red
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta SE

    35,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,999

    $2,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta Titanium in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta Titanium

    60,896 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,490

    $1,076 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta SE in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta SE

    67,439 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $6,977

    $1,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta S in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta S

    70,342 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,000

    $2,010 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta SE in Gray
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta SE

    74,570 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,990

    $1,191 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta SE in White
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta SE

    102,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,850

    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta SE

    40,418 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,400

    $1,608 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta SE in Light Blue
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta SE

    58,001 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,799

    $1,398 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta ST in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta ST

    25,413 miles
    Great Deal

    $15,800

    $1,972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta ST in Gray
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta ST

    32,632 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,991

    $2,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Ford Fiesta S in Black
    used

    2016 Ford Fiesta S

    73,457 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,200

    $1,032 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fiesta

Read recent reviews for the Ford Fiesta
Overall Consumer Rating
4.329 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (10%)
Most fun thing I have ever bought with money
MAG,09/25/2016
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I am 57 years old, I have owned 57 cars in that time. I like cars and I like driving quickly. I have owned an older 5.0 mustang, a 2004 Subaru WRX (Cobb stage 2), I have driven a 2016 Miata, a 2016 Focus RS, a 2016 Ford Mustang GT, I rented and drove a 2016 Ford Focus ST for 2 days, I have driven my brothers 2015 Corvette, and his older Porsche 911. I have even driven my once dream car a Porsche 911 turbo. All great cars, but they simply are not as fun to drive on public roads as the Fiesta ST. Why? either you can't see out of them very well, or you can't use even a fraction of their power / handling abilities (legally on public roads), or their abilities aren't even close to the Fiesta. I have been asked a number of times why I like the Fiesta ST so much, and I can't really put it in words. The Fiesta ST has to be experienced over time to really understand what makes it a great car. When you read reviews for the Fiesta ST that are not favorable, understand it is not going to be seen as great by everyone. The head of Ford's performance division at the time (Mr. Hameedi) even said they designed this car to a narrow audience. He also said they designed this car to be very direct and visceral - meaning it is designed to appeal to the emotional side of driving. I had to test drive my 2016 Fiesta ST 3 times before I started to understand what kind of car it is. Over the next 3 years I have become even more impressed. The Fiesta ST is not like a Miata, or Golf GTI. Those cars have a more refined character. If you want a very quick, emotion evoking street legal go kart, then the Fiesta ST is your car. As I have gotten older the Recaro seats were starting to hurt my back, so I decided to move on to a 2019 Fiesta ST with the regular seats. (getting older stinks sometimes, I know I will miss the Recaros in the turns). I have been blessed as a car guy to actually own what I now know is my dream car - The Ford Fiesta ST.
Report abuse
