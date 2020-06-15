Used 2016 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me

I am 57 years old, I have owned 57 cars in that time. I like cars and I like driving quickly. I have owned an older 5.0 mustang, a 2004 Subaru WRX (Cobb stage 2), I have driven a 2016 Miata, a 2016 Focus RS, a 2016 Ford Mustang GT, I rented and drove a 2016 Ford Focus ST for 2 days, I have driven my brothers 2015 Corvette, and his older Porsche 911. I have even driven my once dream car a Porsche 911 turbo. All great cars, but they simply are not as fun to drive on public roads as the Fiesta ST. Why? either you can't see out of them very well, or you can't use even a fraction of their power / handling abilities (legally on public roads), or their abilities aren't even close to the Fiesta. I have been asked a number of times why I like the Fiesta ST so much, and I can't really put it in words. The Fiesta ST has to be experienced over time to really understand what makes it a great car. When you read reviews for the Fiesta ST that are not favorable, understand it is not going to be seen as great by everyone. The head of Ford's performance division at the time (Mr. Hameedi) even said they designed this car to a narrow audience. He also said they designed this car to be very direct and visceral - meaning it is designed to appeal to the emotional side of driving. I had to test drive my 2016 Fiesta ST 3 times before I started to understand what kind of car it is. Over the next 3 years I have become even more impressed. The Fiesta ST is not like a Miata, or Golf GTI. Those cars have a more refined character. If you want a very quick, emotion evoking street legal go kart, then the Fiesta ST is your car. As I have gotten older the Recaro seats were starting to hurt my back, so I decided to move on to a 2019 Fiesta ST with the regular seats. (getting older stinks sometimes, I know I will miss the Recaros in the turns). I have been blessed as a car guy to actually own what I now know is my dream car - The Ford Fiesta ST.

