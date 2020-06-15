Used 2016 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me
2,712 listings
- 23,473 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,995$2,472 Below Market
- 35,242 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,000
- 47,734 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,000
- 83,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,480$1,887 Below Market
- 99,521 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,795$1,092 Below Market
- 38,000 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,299$2,335 Below Market
- 14,457 miles
$9,154$1,717 Below Market
- 35,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$2,548 Below Market
- 60,896 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,490$1,076 Below Market
- 67,439 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,977$1,390 Below Market
- 70,342 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,000$2,010 Below Market
- 74,570 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990$1,191 Below Market
- 102,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$5,850
- 40,418 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,400$1,608 Below Market
- 58,001 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,799$1,398 Below Market
- 25,413 miles
$15,800$1,972 Below Market
- 32,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,991$2,176 Below Market
- 73,457 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,200$1,032 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fiesta
Read recent reviews for the Ford Fiesta
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.329 Reviews
Report abuse
MAG,09/25/2016
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I am 57 years old, I have owned 57 cars in that time. I like cars and I like driving quickly. I have owned an older 5.0 mustang, a 2004 Subaru WRX (Cobb stage 2), I have driven a 2016 Miata, a 2016 Focus RS, a 2016 Ford Mustang GT, I rented and drove a 2016 Ford Focus ST for 2 days, I have driven my brothers 2015 Corvette, and his older Porsche 911. I have even driven my once dream car a Porsche 911 turbo. All great cars, but they simply are not as fun to drive on public roads as the Fiesta ST. Why? either you can't see out of them very well, or you can't use even a fraction of their power / handling abilities (legally on public roads), or their abilities aren't even close to the Fiesta. I have been asked a number of times why I like the Fiesta ST so much, and I can't really put it in words. The Fiesta ST has to be experienced over time to really understand what makes it a great car. When you read reviews for the Fiesta ST that are not favorable, understand it is not going to be seen as great by everyone. The head of Ford's performance division at the time (Mr. Hameedi) even said they designed this car to a narrow audience. He also said they designed this car to be very direct and visceral - meaning it is designed to appeal to the emotional side of driving. I had to test drive my 2016 Fiesta ST 3 times before I started to understand what kind of car it is. Over the next 3 years I have become even more impressed. The Fiesta ST is not like a Miata, or Golf GTI. Those cars have a more refined character. If you want a very quick, emotion evoking street legal go kart, then the Fiesta ST is your car. As I have gotten older the Recaro seats were starting to hurt my back, so I decided to move on to a 2019 Fiesta ST with the regular seats. (getting older stinks sometimes, I know I will miss the Recaros in the turns). I have been blessed as a car guy to actually own what I now know is my dream car - The Ford Fiesta ST.
