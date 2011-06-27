Close

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Proudly presented in Alabaster Silver Metallic, our award-winning One Owner 2016 Honda Fit EX is practical and loads of fun! Powered by a spirited 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 130hp while paired with a CVT with Eco Assist for passing ease. This ideal Front Wheel Drive combination yields near 38mpg on the highway and delivers a ride you'll look forward to each day! The Honda Fit EX elevates your style; exuding sporty sophistication with halogen headlamps, fog lamps, LED tail lamps, a power sunroof, and attractive alloy wheels.Once inside our EX, enjoy smart entry, push-button start, ample leg and headroom and best-in-class cargo capacity with 60/40 split rear seats that fold flat into the floor for ultimate versatility. You'll have no problems staying connected via Bluetooth and appreciate the convenience of illuminated steering wheel-mounted cruise, audio, and phone controls. With HondaLink Next Generation, the 7-inch display audio touch screen, and your compatible smartphone, you'll have access to your favorite music, podcasts and more. The wealth of amenities and can-do demeanor of this car will impress you with just one drive!Our Honda Fit has been solidly constructed with advanced safety features such as a Honda Lane Watch and backup camera for added peace of mind. Playful, efficient and absolutely versatile, your Honda Fit awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

35 Combined MPG ( 32 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JHMGK5H73GX044808

Stock: 111217

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-03-2020