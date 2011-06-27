Used 2016 Honda Fit for Sale

  • $9,984Great Deal | $3,118 below market

    2016 Honda Fit LX

    41,007 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida

    Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H58GX014153
    Stock: 5014153
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-18-2020

  • $11,800Great Deal | $2,038 below market

    2016 Honda Fit EX

    12,611 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Autoworld of America - Miami / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H7XGX036141
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $13,995Great Deal | $1,295 below market

    Certified 2016 Honda Fit EX

    16,865 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Honda of Hackettstown - Hackettstown / New Jersey

    EX trim. Honda Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 16,865! PRICE DROP FROM $14,695, PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below NADA Retail!, EPA 38 MPG Hwy/32 MPG City! Moonroof, CD Player, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Reduced from $14,695. 182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report , Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12 MORE ABOUT US: 7 DAY BUY-BACK GUARANTEE!* We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! *See dealership for details. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check on this vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at https: //vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/ Based on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age/condition and other factors.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H79GX039628
    Stock: T9419
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-07-2020

  • $15,560Great Deal | $1,662 below market

    Certified 2016 Honda Fit EX

    25,987 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dick Hannah Honda - Vancouver / Washington

    This one owner certified 2016 Honda Fit EX Odometer is 5,832 miles below market average! It will include the following HondaTrue Certified Benefits: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 182 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* In our Certified inspection this Fit received an oil & filter change, a new air filter, new wiper blades and a complete detail. Our inspection revealed no other repairs needed.* 32/38 City/Highway MPG. No tax for Oregon buyers.* The Dick Hannah Peace of Mind promise including a 5 Day Used Car Exchange Policy, 12 Month/12,000 Mile wear item guarantee and a 3 month/3,000 mile powertrain warranty!* Acura, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infinity, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Scion, Toyota, VW, & all other manufacturer limited warranties that may apply are the sole responsibility of the manufacturer not Dick Hannah Dealerships.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H71GS006779
    Stock: 826909
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-10-2020

  • Price Drop
    $11,799Great Deal | $1,652 below market

    2016 Honda Fit EX

    22,960 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

    Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Proudly presented in Alabaster Silver Metallic, our award-winning One Owner 2016 Honda Fit EX is practical and loads of fun! Powered by a spirited 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 130hp while paired with a CVT with Eco Assist for passing ease. This ideal Front Wheel Drive combination yields near 38mpg on the highway and delivers a ride you'll look forward to each day! The Honda Fit EX elevates your style; exuding sporty sophistication with halogen headlamps, fog lamps, LED tail lamps, a power sunroof, and attractive alloy wheels.Once inside our EX, enjoy smart entry, push-button start, ample leg and headroom and best-in-class cargo capacity with 60/40 split rear seats that fold flat into the floor for ultimate versatility. You'll have no problems staying connected via Bluetooth and appreciate the convenience of illuminated steering wheel-mounted cruise, audio, and phone controls. With HondaLink Next Generation, the 7-inch display audio touch screen, and your compatible smartphone, you'll have access to your favorite music, podcasts and more. The wealth of amenities and can-do demeanor of this car will impress you with just one drive!Our Honda Fit has been solidly constructed with advanced safety features such as a Honda Lane Watch and backup camera for added peace of mind. Playful, efficient and absolutely versatile, your Honda Fit awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H73GX044808
    Stock: 111217
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 01-03-2020

  • $11,995Great Deal | $2,459 below market

    2016 Honda Fit LX

    24,070 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Northwest Autoway - Puyallup / Washington

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H5XGS006682
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $9,891Great Deal | $2,051 below market

    2016 Honda Fit EX-L

    85,541 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gainesville Buick GMC - Gainesville / Florida

    ***150 Point Inspection***NON-SMOKER VEHICLE! GPS NAVIGATION! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! POWER SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAMERA! TWO-TONE ALLOY WHEELS! KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH-START IGNITION! ECON MODE FOR IMPROVED FUEL EFFICIENCY! STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED PHONE AND CRUISE CONTROLS! The Gainesville Buick GMC Platinum Club Includes: - 10% Off Service Labor - 10% Off GM Accessories - $200.00 Referral Program* - $1000.00 Off Your Next Buick GMC Purchase* - Guaranteed Cash for Your Car - Complementary 3 Day Exchange* - Courtesy Loaner Transportation Program - Courtesy Uber Transportation with Service - Lifetime Nitrogen Tire Fill - 2 Complimentary Oil Changes with Multi-Point Inspection *Please see manager for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H93GS009331
    Stock: Z111242A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • $11,500Great Deal | $1,942 below market

    Certified 2016 Honda Fit LX

    63,822 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Metro Honda - Montclair / California

    This Alabaster Silver Metallic 2016 Honda Fit LX might be just the 5 dr hatchback for you. It also includes Free Vehicle History Reports are available at Dealership and online. This vehicle also comes with 12,000 warranty miles and has been subjected to a rigorous, 182 -point inspection for condition and appearance. Drivers love the suave silver exterior with a black interior. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H59GX012055
    Stock: CHP9443
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

  • $11,990Great Deal | $2,376 below market

    2016 Honda Fit LX

    29,678 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dossett Buick GMC - Tupelo / Mississippi

    We love our customers, we treat them like family. Very Low Mileage: LESS THAN 30k miles!!! Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 41 MPG Hwy... Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!! All the right toys! Like the feeling of having people stare at your car? This wonderful LX will definitely turn heads.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, CVT Transmission, Air conditioning...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H54GX001996
    Stock: UV12119
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 12-20-2019

  • Price Drop
    $9,995Great Deal | $1,141 below market

    2016 Honda Fit EX

    130,857 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Goudy Honda - Alhambra / California

    *** Dealer installed accessories are additional ***. This Black 2016 Honda Fit EX might be just the hatchback for you. With a gorgeous black exterior and a black interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Call and schedule your test drive today! Contact Information: Goudy Honda, 1400 w Main ST, Alhambra, CA, 91801, Phone: (626) 576-1114, E-mail: webleads@goudyhonda.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H78GX002232
    Stock: 400998AA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-14-2020

  • $11,582Great Deal

    Certified 2016 Honda Fit LX

    35,952 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Vandergriff Honda - Arlington / Texas

    In order to ensure a safe experience for our customers, extended precautionary measures have been put in place. We are closely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local government to ensure sanitary conditions for our customers. Furthermore, we continue to offer conveniences that make it easy for you to shop from home.Recent Arrival!, Clean Carfax, Honda CPO, Honda Certified, Bluetooth, UNIT CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH RECONDITIONING PROCESS, PLEASE SEE DEALER, 15 Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speakers, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 19897 miles below market average! Recent Arrival!Certified. HondaTrue Certified Details:* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* 182 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date2016 Honda Fit LXWe offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. Please reach out to dealer for purchase options as they might vary.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H52GX014777
    Stock: GX014777A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • Price Drop
    $12,959Great Deal | $2,031 below market

    2016 Honda Fit EX

    19,869 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sansone's Route 1 Genesis - Avenel / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H70GS007888
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,885Great Deal | $1,898 below market

    2016 Honda Fit EX

    64,352 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    My Town Motors - Auburn / Washington

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H78GS007069
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,477Great Deal | $1,418 below market

    Certified 2016 Honda Fit EX

    45,128 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Honda of Salem - Salem / Oregon

    JUST REPRICED FROM $15,495, EPA 38 MPG Hwy/32 MPG City! LOW MILES - 45,128! EX trim. Moonroof, CD Player, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Honda EX with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6600 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "Unmatched small car versatility thanks to unique rear seat design; high fuel economy; spacious seating and cargo area; excellent visibility.". EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Honda of Salem, we're interested in a long-term relationships. We make it easy to discover the difference between a car-dealership and car-partnership and think you'll really enjoy our approach. We're located at 1101 Van Ness Avenue NE, Salem, OR and we look forward to meeting you and your family. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H78GX016955
    Stock: GX016955
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 04-17-2020

  • $13,991Great Deal | $1,246 below market

    2016 Honda Fit EX

    28,573 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Berkeley Honda Autocenter - Berkeley / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H76GX026867
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,750Great Deal | $1,035 below market

    2016 Honda Fit EX-L

    92,201 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Executive Auto Sales - Smithfield / Rhode Island

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3HGGK5H83GM700300
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,900

    2016 Honda Fit LX

    25,265 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Best Western Motor - Phoenix / Arizona

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H56GX008626
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,950

    2016 Honda Fit LX

    44,750 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    G & M Motors - Twinsburg / Ohio

    Ohio R title. Visit G & M Motors online to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 440-336-3605 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JHMGK5H55GX001988
    Stock: 001988
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

