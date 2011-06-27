Used 2016 Honda Fit for Sale Near Me
- $9,984Great Deal | $3,118 below market
2016 Honda Fit LX41,007 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast.We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H58GX014153
Stock: 5014153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $11,800Great Deal | $2,038 below market
2016 Honda Fit EX12,611 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Autoworld of America - Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H7XGX036141
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,995Great Deal | $1,295 below market
Certified 2016 Honda Fit EX16,865 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Honda of Hackettstown - Hackettstown / New Jersey
EX trim. Honda Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 16,865! PRICE DROP FROM $14,695, PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below NADA Retail!, EPA 38 MPG Hwy/32 MPG City! Moonroof, CD Player, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Reduced from $14,695. 182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report , Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12 MORE ABOUT US: 7 DAY BUY-BACK GUARANTEE!* We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! *See dealership for details. Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check on this vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at https: //vinrcl.safecar.gov/vin/ Based on Model Year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery-pack age/condition and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H79GX039628
Stock: T9419
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $15,560Great Deal | $1,662 below market
Certified 2016 Honda Fit EX25,987 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dick Hannah Honda - Vancouver / Washington
This one owner certified 2016 Honda Fit EX Odometer is 5,832 miles below market average! It will include the following HondaTrue Certified Benefits: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 182 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* In our Certified inspection this Fit received an oil & filter change, a new air filter, new wiper blades and a complete detail. Our inspection revealed no other repairs needed.* 32/38 City/Highway MPG. No tax for Oregon buyers.* The Dick Hannah Peace of Mind promise including a 5 Day Used Car Exchange Policy, 12 Month/12,000 Mile wear item guarantee and a 3 month/3,000 mile powertrain warranty!* Acura, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infinity, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Scion, Toyota, VW, & all other manufacturer limited warranties that may apply are the sole responsibility of the manufacturer not Dick Hannah Dealerships.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H71GS006779
Stock: 826909
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- Price Drop$11,799Great Deal | $1,652 below market
2016 Honda Fit EX22,960 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Proudly presented in Alabaster Silver Metallic, our award-winning One Owner 2016 Honda Fit EX is practical and loads of fun! Powered by a spirited 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 130hp while paired with a CVT with Eco Assist for passing ease. This ideal Front Wheel Drive combination yields near 38mpg on the highway and delivers a ride you'll look forward to each day! The Honda Fit EX elevates your style; exuding sporty sophistication with halogen headlamps, fog lamps, LED tail lamps, a power sunroof, and attractive alloy wheels.Once inside our EX, enjoy smart entry, push-button start, ample leg and headroom and best-in-class cargo capacity with 60/40 split rear seats that fold flat into the floor for ultimate versatility. You'll have no problems staying connected via Bluetooth and appreciate the convenience of illuminated steering wheel-mounted cruise, audio, and phone controls. With HondaLink Next Generation, the 7-inch display audio touch screen, and your compatible smartphone, you'll have access to your favorite music, podcasts and more. The wealth of amenities and can-do demeanor of this car will impress you with just one drive!Our Honda Fit has been solidly constructed with advanced safety features such as a Honda Lane Watch and backup camera for added peace of mind. Playful, efficient and absolutely versatile, your Honda Fit awaits! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H73GX044808
Stock: 111217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2020
- $11,995Great Deal | $2,459 below market
2016 Honda Fit LX24,070 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Northwest Autoway - Puyallup / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H5XGS006682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,891Great Deal | $2,051 below market
2016 Honda Fit EX-L85,541 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gainesville Buick GMC - Gainesville / Florida
***150 Point Inspection***NON-SMOKER VEHICLE! GPS NAVIGATION! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! POWER SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAMERA! TWO-TONE ALLOY WHEELS! KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH-START IGNITION! ECON MODE FOR IMPROVED FUEL EFFICIENCY! STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED PHONE AND CRUISE CONTROLS! The Gainesville Buick GMC Platinum Club Includes: - 10% Off Service Labor - 10% Off GM Accessories - $200.00 Referral Program* - $1000.00 Off Your Next Buick GMC Purchase* - Guaranteed Cash for Your Car - Complementary 3 Day Exchange* - Courtesy Loaner Transportation Program - Courtesy Uber Transportation with Service - Lifetime Nitrogen Tire Fill - 2 Complimentary Oil Changes with Multi-Point Inspection *Please see manager for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H93GS009331
Stock: Z111242A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $11,500Great Deal | $1,942 below market
Certified 2016 Honda Fit LX63,822 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Metro Honda - Montclair / California
This Alabaster Silver Metallic 2016 Honda Fit LX might be just the 5 dr hatchback for you. It also includes Free Vehicle History Reports are available at Dealership and online. This vehicle also comes with 12,000 warranty miles and has been subjected to a rigorous, 182 -point inspection for condition and appearance. Drivers love the suave silver exterior with a black interior. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H59GX012055
Stock: CHP9443
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $11,990Great Deal | $2,376 below market
2016 Honda Fit LX29,678 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dossett Buick GMC - Tupelo / Mississippi
We love our customers, we treat them like family. Very Low Mileage: LESS THAN 30k miles!!! Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 41 MPG Hwy... Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!! All the right toys! Like the feeling of having people stare at your car? This wonderful LX will definitely turn heads.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Daytime running lights...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, CVT Transmission, Air conditioning...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H54GX001996
Stock: UV12119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-20-2019
- Price Drop$9,995Great Deal | $1,141 below market
2016 Honda Fit EX130,857 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Goudy Honda - Alhambra / California
*** Dealer installed accessories are additional ***. This Black 2016 Honda Fit EX might be just the hatchback for you. With a gorgeous black exterior and a black interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Call and schedule your test drive today! Contact Information: Goudy Honda, 1400 w Main ST, Alhambra, CA, 91801, Phone: (626) 576-1114, E-mail: webleads@goudyhonda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H78GX002232
Stock: 400998AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-14-2020
- $11,582Great Deal
Certified 2016 Honda Fit LX35,952 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vandergriff Honda - Arlington / Texas
In order to ensure a safe experience for our customers, extended precautionary measures have been put in place. We are closely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local government to ensure sanitary conditions for our customers. Furthermore, we continue to offer conveniences that make it easy for you to shop from home.Recent Arrival!, Clean Carfax, Honda CPO, Honda Certified, Bluetooth, UNIT CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH RECONDITIONING PROCESS, PLEASE SEE DEALER, 15 Wheels w/Full Covers, 4 Speakers, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Audio System, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 19897 miles below market average! Recent Arrival!Certified. HondaTrue Certified Details:* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* 182 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date2016 Honda Fit LXWe offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. Please reach out to dealer for purchase options as they might vary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H52GX014777
Stock: GX014777A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- Price Drop$12,959Great Deal | $2,031 below market
2016 Honda Fit EX19,869 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sansone's Route 1 Genesis - Avenel / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H70GS007888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,885Great Deal | $1,898 below market
2016 Honda Fit EX64,352 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
My Town Motors - Auburn / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H78GS007069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,477Great Deal | $1,418 below market
Certified 2016 Honda Fit EX45,128 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honda of Salem - Salem / Oregon
JUST REPRICED FROM $15,495, EPA 38 MPG Hwy/32 MPG City! LOW MILES - 45,128! EX trim. Moonroof, CD Player, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Honda EX with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6600 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "Unmatched small car versatility thanks to unique rear seat design; high fuel economy; spacious seating and cargo area; excellent visibility.". EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Honda of Salem, we're interested in a long-term relationships. We make it easy to discover the difference between a car-dealership and car-partnership and think you'll really enjoy our approach. We're located at 1101 Van Ness Avenue NE, Salem, OR and we look forward to meeting you and your family. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H78GX016955
Stock: GX016955
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-17-2020
- $13,991Great Deal | $1,246 below market
2016 Honda Fit EX28,573 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Berkeley Honda Autocenter - Berkeley / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H76GX026867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,750Great Deal | $1,035 below market
2016 Honda Fit EX-L92,201 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Executive Auto Sales - Smithfield / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (32 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H83GM700300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,900
2016 Honda Fit LX25,265 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Best Western Motor - Phoenix / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H56GX008626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,950
2016 Honda Fit LX44,750 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
G & M Motors - Twinsburg / Ohio
Ohio R title. Visit G & M Motors online to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 440-336-3605 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JHMGK5H55GX001988
Stock: 001988
Certified Pre-Owned: No