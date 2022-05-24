Skip to main content
2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

MSRP range: $24,400 - $29,000
Total MSRP$25,495
What others are paying$25,874
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
What Should I Pay
  • 9 Colors
  • 6 Trims
  • 3 Packages
2023 Hyundai Elantra videos

Subaru WRX vs. VW Golf GTI vs. Hyundai Elantra N | Sport Sedan Comparison Test | Price, 0-60 & More

NOTE: This video is about the 2022 Hyundai Elantra, but since the 2023 Hyundai Elantra is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Subaru WRX vs. VW Golf GTI vs. Hyundai Elantra N | Sport Sed...
Drag Race! 2022 Subaru WRX vs. 2022 Hyundai Elantra N | 0-60...

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Elantra a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Elantra both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Elantra has 14.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Elantra. Learn more

What's new in the 2023 Hyundai Elantra?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2023 Hyundai Elantra:

  • No significant changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the seventh Elantra generation introduced for 2021
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Elantra reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Elantra is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Elantra. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Elantra's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2023 Hyundai Elantra a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Hyundai Elantra is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2023 Elantra and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Elantra is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2023 Hyundai Elantra?

The least-expensive 2023 Hyundai Elantra is the 2023 Hyundai Elantra Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,400.

Other versions include:

  • Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $24,400
  • Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $29,000
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Elantra?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Elantra, the next question is, which Elantra model is right for you? Elantra variants include Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). For a full list of Elantra models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2023 Hyundai Elantra

2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Overview

The 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). The 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed automated manual. The 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid comes with a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 10 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2023 Elantra Hybrid.

Pros

  • Generous list of standard and optional features
  • Roomy cabin
  • High fuel economy, especially with the Elantra Hybrid

Cons

  • Tepid acceleration from the base four-cylinder engine
  • Abundance of hard interior plastic, particularly in the backseat area

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2023 Elantra Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including Limited, Blue, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid?

2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrids are available in my area?

2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2023 Hyundai Elantra Elantra Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid and all available trim types: Limited, Blue. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid?

2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), 6-speed automated manual, regular unleaded
50 MPG compined MPG,
49 city MPG/52 highway MPG

2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), 6-speed automated manual, regular unleaded
54 MPG compined MPG,
53 city MPG/56 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG50
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement1.6 L
Passenger Volume113.6 cu.ft.
Wheelbase107.1 in.
Length184.1 in.
WidthN/A
Height55.7 in.
Curb Weight3069 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 Hyundai Elantra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

