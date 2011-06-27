  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(33)
2010 Hyundai Accent Review

  • Supportive seats, peppy acceleration with manual transmission, unusually satisfying stereo for this segment, relatively quiet cabin, impressive warranty coverage.
  • Low side-impact crash test scores, sluggish acceleration with automatic transmission, antilock brakes aren't standard, harsh ride over irregular surfaces.
$3,900
Edmunds' Expert Review

The enjoyable and value-packed 2010 Hyundai Accent proves that an entry-level economy car needn't be a penalty box.

Vehicle overview

"V" stands for "value," and the 2010 Hyundai Accent may as well come with this letter spray-painted on its hood. Hatchbacks are known for being the go-to segment for shoppers seeking the most inexpensive automotive choices, and in this crowd of affordable alternatives, the plucky Accent hatch stands out by having the lowest price tag of the bunch. Another plus to consider is the generous Hyundai warranty.

Cars in this austere segment are known for being practical, not fun, but the Accent bucks this trend -- it's relatively enjoyable to drive. Its 1.6-liter four-cylinder generates just 110 horsepower, yet the car manages to deliver peppy acceleration when equipped with a manual transmission (its low curb weight no doubt helps). Economy cars typically have clamorous cabins, but the Accent's  while not exactly tranquil  is one of the least noisy of the bunch. Another selling point is the car's stereo; as far as sound quality is concerned, it's one of the best picks in this category.

For 2010, all Accents have a revised version of the 1.6-liter engine that's slightly more fuel efficient than it was previously. Additionally, the Accent gets a new trim level -- the Accent Blue. Thanks to revised gear ratios, the Blue is the most fuel-efficient Accent available; it's also the least expensive choice in the Accent's lineup. Unfortunately, the Blue isn't available with antilock brakes (ABS); we tested an Accent GS last year that was missing this safety feature, and stopping distances were quite long. The Accent GS is now available with ABS. We'd recommend that buyers avoid the Blue and instead spend a little extra to get the GS with the ABS option.

Now more than ever, the economy-car segment is loaded with worthwhile choices, each with something unique to offer. If you're looking for entertaining driving dynamics, you'll want to check out the upcoming Ford Fiesta. The Honda Fit offers a more versatile interior and nimble handling, while the Nissan Versa offers a more refined and spacious cabin, and a bevy of high-tech amenities. Still, the 2010 Hyundai Accent deserves attention on the strength of its pleasant personality and low price.

2010 Hyundai Accent models

The 2010 Hyundai Accent is sold as a two-door hatchback and a sedan. The hatchback comes in three trim levels: Blue, GS and SE. The sedan is sold as a GLS only.

The base Blue two-door hatchback makes do without a standard stereo, but it does feature 14-inch steel wheels, a six-way-adjustable driver seat with height adjustment, and a reclining 60/40-split rear seatback. The options list is pretty much limited to air-conditioning. The GS adds air-conditioning, body-colored outside mirrors and door handles, a rear wiper with washer, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and a remote hood release. Power accessories, keyless entry, an alarm and a six-speaker CD/MP3 audio system with satellite radio and auxiliary/USB audio jacks are optional.

The Accent SE two-door hatchback includes the GS's optional features as standard equipment and adds 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, a firmer suspension, foglamps and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. The Accent GLS sedan mostly shares its standard features and options with the GS. Optional Bluetooth connectivity is available across all trims.

2010 Highlights

A new trim level is introduced for 2010: the Hyundai Accent Blue, which becomes the model's least expensive and most fuel-efficient trim. All Accents also benefit from new engine enhancements to further improve fuel economy over last year. Inside, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls are now standard on the SE and available as an option on the GLS; the standard equipment list on the SE has also grown to include cruise control and a sunroof. Antilock brakes are now available on the Accent GS, and USB connectivity has been added to the auxiliary inputs on all audio-equipped models.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2010 Hyundai Accent is equipped with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 110 hp and 106 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on all trims, and a four-speed automatic is available as an option on all trims except the Blue. In performance testing, a manual-equipped Accent went from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds.

In regards to fuel economy, the Accent Blue has an EPA rating of 27 city/36 highway and 31 combined. All other Accents are rated at 28 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined with the manual gearbox, while the optional automatic checks in at 27/36/30 mpg.

Safety

All 2010 Hyundai Accents are equipped with front-seat side impact airbags and full-length head curtain airbags. Antilock brakes are standard on SE hatchbacks and optional on GS hatchbacks and GLS sedans. In government frontal impact crash testing, the Hyundai Accent sedan scored a perfect five stars for front occupant protection. Despite the standard side airbags, though, the Accent didn't fare as well in the side-impact category, earning four stars for front occupant protection and just three stars for rear seat passengers.

In testing done by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Accent received the second-highest "Acceptable" rating for frontal-offset collisions but the worst-possible "Poor" ranking in side impact tests. In brake testing, an Accent with ABS stopped from 60 mph in a respectable 122 feet; without it, that distance shoots up to 155 feet.

Driving

When driving an Accent equipped with the manual gearbox, it's easy to forget that there are only 110 horses under the hood. Acceleration with the manual transmission is certainly respectable considering the car's entry-level status. However, the four-speed automatic does the engine no favors; unless you're a fan of tepid acceleration, we'd suggest choosing the manual.

The ride is compliant on Blue, GS and GLS models, while the SE's firmer suspension tuning trades some comfort for greater road-holding capabilities. The Accent has one of the quietest cabins in its class; still, the engine can get buzzy at higher revs. All in all, the 2010 Hyundai Accent is one of the more endearing entry-level economy cars from behind the wheel.

Interior

The Accent's cabin looks as basic and plain as it gets, but the seats are well-contoured and supportive, and visibility is excellent. Even base models come standard with height-adjustable driver seats, and this makes it easy for even taller drivers to get comfortable behind the wheel. With coarse seat fabric and cheap plastics, the Accent's materials quality falls short of that seen in rivals like the Nissan Versa.

The rear seats are adequately roomy -- there's enough rear legroom for average-sized adults and children. However, keep in mind that in hatchback models, accessing the second row becomes tricky due to the narrow distance between the front seats and the door sill. Cargo room is about average for the class, with more than 12 cubic feet in the sedan's trunk and nearly 16 cubic feet in the hatchback.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Hyundai Accent.

5(58%)
4(27%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(3%)
4.3
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car I've ever had
rose313,08/22/2012
I bought my 2010 Accent GLS with 25k miles on it and I now have 40k after 9 months. This has been the best 9 months of driving I've ever had. I wanted a cheap car that was okay on gas and wouldn't fall apart. I got so much more than I expected. I have not had any serious problems. I got the headlights replaced under warranty because one was clouded and had water in it, and I got the starter replaced also under warranty. There is plenty of space for myself, my tall boyfriend, and a ton of bags and suitcases for when we go on trips. I get exactly what Edmunds suggests for gas mileage. I love the steering wheel audio controls, the XM radio, and the comfy seats. So much value in one little car!
Try to find a better built car for the $
Hyundaiman,11/16/2010
I purchased this car brand new in 8/2010. Price before taxes was $10,400. I never owned a Hyundai before, previously I've owned Subaru's. Long story short, my last car was an OB Sport SE, I put it on Autotrader & basically sold it for what I paid for it 3 years ago when it was new. I felt like saving some money given the crazy recession & decided to get a simple commuter car. Although the Subaru is a better car in every way this little Accent has been a pleasant surprise for what it is. It's sporty looking, interior is high quality, I average 40 mpg & it's crash tests are good. So far it has been reliable & I hope that I won't have to use the warranty.Heard that Hyundai service dept stinks!!
This car may have saved my life
Karen,02/27/2010
Two days ago I was plowed into the driver's side by a Subaru, who suffered minimal damage to his car but mine had to be totaled. I've had several people say they are amazed I managed to walk away without a single scratch or bruise. I loved this car from the moment I test drove it but in the aftermath of my accident I am hooked for life just on the safety features. If little cars are your thing, get one of these!!
Very Happy With It!
zfair89,03/14/2012
The sticker on the car said 14400, but they are very motivated to sell cars at Hyundai. After the trade-in of my crappy Grand AM and some rebates the car was under $10000. And it is loaded! everything except for cruise control. bought it in June of 2010 and have put close to 30k on it. great value. fun to drive. great on gas. recommend to commuters and college kids.
See all 33 reviews of the 2010 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
28 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2010 Hyundai Accent

Used 2010 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2010 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), Blue 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Hyundai Accent?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Hyundai Accent trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Hyundai Accent GLS is priced between $6,000 and$6,000 with odometer readings between 93794 and93794 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Hyundai Accent GS is priced between $3,900 and$3,900 with odometer readings between 140000 and140000 miles.

