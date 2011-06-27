Vehicle overview

"V" stands for "value," and the 2010 Hyundai Accent may as well come with this letter spray-painted on its hood. Hatchbacks are known for being the go-to segment for shoppers seeking the most inexpensive automotive choices, and in this crowd of affordable alternatives, the plucky Accent hatch stands out by having the lowest price tag of the bunch. Another plus to consider is the generous Hyundai warranty.

Cars in this austere segment are known for being practical, not fun, but the Accent bucks this trend -- it's relatively enjoyable to drive. Its 1.6-liter four-cylinder generates just 110 horsepower, yet the car manages to deliver peppy acceleration when equipped with a manual transmission (its low curb weight no doubt helps). Economy cars typically have clamorous cabins, but the Accent's  while not exactly tranquil  is one of the least noisy of the bunch. Another selling point is the car's stereo; as far as sound quality is concerned, it's one of the best picks in this category.

For 2010, all Accents have a revised version of the 1.6-liter engine that's slightly more fuel efficient than it was previously. Additionally, the Accent gets a new trim level -- the Accent Blue. Thanks to revised gear ratios, the Blue is the most fuel-efficient Accent available; it's also the least expensive choice in the Accent's lineup. Unfortunately, the Blue isn't available with antilock brakes (ABS); we tested an Accent GS last year that was missing this safety feature, and stopping distances were quite long. The Accent GS is now available with ABS. We'd recommend that buyers avoid the Blue and instead spend a little extra to get the GS with the ABS option.

Now more than ever, the economy-car segment is loaded with worthwhile choices, each with something unique to offer. If you're looking for entertaining driving dynamics, you'll want to check out the upcoming Ford Fiesta. The Honda Fit offers a more versatile interior and nimble handling, while the Nissan Versa offers a more refined and spacious cabin, and a bevy of high-tech amenities. Still, the 2010 Hyundai Accent deserves attention on the strength of its pleasant personality and low price.