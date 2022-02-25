What is the Hyundai Sonata?

The 2023 Hyundai Sonata is a midsize sedan that competes with vehicles including the Honda Accord, the Toyota Camry and the Nissan Altima. In recent years, we've praised the Sonata for its impressive value and its user-friendly modern tech. Some rivals, however, including the aforementioned Accord and the Mazda 6, offer a more comfortable driving experience with nicer interiors. Currently, the Sonata is in its third year of its seventh generation, which means it's not long into its life cycle. As a result, we don't expect many major changes for 2023.

Thankfully, the current model is a solid choice in the class. It offers lots of standard tech that's user-friendly, along with an impressive warranty and well-organized interior storage. The available 10.3-inch touchscreen is crisp and easy to read, and it easily understands natural language for voice commands. The full suite of available driver aids work well too, from adaptive cruise control to forward collision mitigation and blind-spot cameras that display live video in the digital gauge cluster.

Some rumors are floating around that the 2023 Sonata will be completely redesigned, but that would be a very short time between redesigns. Hyundai hasn't released any official information regarding such a big change, and we don't expect a major reworking this early in the Sonata's life cycle.