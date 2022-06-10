Skip to main content
2023 Hyundai Sonata N Line

MSRP range: $34,325
FAQ

Is the Hyundai Sonata a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 Sonata both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.0 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sonata has 16.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Sonata. Learn more

What's new in the 2023 Hyundai Sonata?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2023 Hyundai Sonata:

  • No major changes expected for 2023
  • Part of the seventh Sonata generation introduced for 2020
Is the Hyundai Sonata reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Sonata is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sonata. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sonata's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2023 Hyundai Sonata a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Hyundai Sonata is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2023 Sonata and gave it a 8.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 Sonata is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2023 Hyundai Sonata?

The least-expensive 2023 Hyundai Sonata is the 2023 Hyundai Sonata N Line 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,325.

Other versions include:

  • N Line 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $34,325
What are the different models of Hyundai Sonata?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Sonata, the next question is, which Sonata model is right for you? Sonata variants include N Line 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). For a full list of Sonata models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2023 Hyundai Sonata N Line Overview

The 2023 Hyundai Sonata N Line is offered in the following styles: N Line 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). The 2023 Hyundai Sonata N Line comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed automated manual. The 2023 Hyundai Sonata N Line comes with a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 10 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2023 Hyundai Sonata N Line?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2023 Hyundai Sonata N Line and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2023 Sonata N Line.

Pros

  • Lots of helpful standard technology features
  • Big trunk and ample interior storage space
  • Good value for the money
  • Enjoyable performance from the Sonata N Line

Cons

  • Not as comfortable as some other top sedans
  • Ho-hum interior quality

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2023 Hyundai Sonata N Line and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2023 Sonata N Line featuring deep dives into trim levels including N Line, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2023 Hyundai Sonata N Line?

2023 Hyundai Sonata N Line N Line 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM)

What is the MPG of a 2023 Hyundai Sonata N Line?

2023 Hyundai Sonata N Line N Line 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM), 8-speed automated manual, regular unleaded
27 MPG compined MPG,
23 city MPG/33 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG27
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement2.5 L
Passenger Volume120.4 cu.ft.
Wheelbase111.8 in.
Length192.9 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.9 in.
Curb Weight3552 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2023 Hyundai Sonata?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

