2022 Chevrolet Spark
MSRP range: $13,600 - $18,100
|MSRP
|$14,595
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$14,209
What Should I Pay
Other years
2022 Chevrolet Spark Review
- Impressive number of features at an affordable price
- Offers many high-tech features as options
- High fuel economy
- Easy to park in tight places
- Acceleration is slow, both for the class and in general
- Not much rear legroom or cargo capacity
- The Spark is essentially unchanged for 2022
- Part of the second Spark generation introduced for 2015
Also consider these sponsored cars
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Spark.
Helpful shopping links
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Spark a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Spark both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Spark fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Spark gets an EPA-estimated 32 mpg to 33 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Spark has 11.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Spark. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Chevrolet Spark?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Chevrolet Spark:
- The Spark is essentially unchanged for 2022
- Part of the second Spark generation introduced for 2015
Is the Chevrolet Spark reliable?
To determine whether the Chevrolet Spark is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Spark. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Spark's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Chevrolet Spark a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Spark is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Spark is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Spark?
The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Spark is the 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,600.
Other versions include:
- ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,700
- LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $14,700
- 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $17,000
- ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,600
- LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,600
- 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,600
- 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,500
- 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,100
What are the different models of Chevrolet Spark?
If you're interested in the Chevrolet Spark, the next question is, which Spark model is right for you? Spark variants include ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), and ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M). For a full list of Spark models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Chevrolet Spark info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500e 2015
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 1995
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2008
- Used Volvo XC90 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Dodge Charger
- Used Acura MDX 2001
- Used Cadillac DTS
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Outlander Sport
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2022 GMC Yukon News
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2020 V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2022 Ford Explorer News
- Toyota Tundra 2021
- 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer News
- 2020 MINI Convertible
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Minivans
- Best Convertibles
- Best Hatchbacks
Other models to consider
- 2021 Durango
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2021 Challenger
- 2021 Challenger
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2021 Challenger
- Dodge Durango 2021
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Mulsanne
- 2021 Tesla Model 3
- 2021 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Accord
- 2021 Model S
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2021 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra