2022 Chevrolet Spark

MSRP range: $13,600 - $18,100
Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
MSRP$14,595
Edmunds suggests you pay$14,209
2022 Chevrolet Spark Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Impressive number of features at an affordable price
  • Offers many high-tech features as options
  • High fuel economy
  • Easy to park in tight places
  • Acceleration is slow, both for the class and in general
  • Not much rear legroom or cargo capacity
  • The Spark is essentially unchanged for 2022
  • Part of the second Spark generation introduced for 2015
2022 Chevrolet Spark pricing

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Spark.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$13,600
MPG & Fuel
29 City / 38 Hwy / 33 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 9.0 gal. capacity
Seating
4 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 98 hp @ 6200 rpm
Torque: 94 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 143.1 in. / Height: 58.4 in. / Width: 62.8 in.
Curb Weight: 2246 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 11.1 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Spark a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Spark both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Spark fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Spark gets an EPA-estimated 32 mpg to 33 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Spark has 11.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Spark. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Chevrolet Spark?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Chevrolet Spark:

  • The Spark is essentially unchanged for 2022
  • Part of the second Spark generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Spark reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Spark is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Spark. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Spark's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Spark a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Spark is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Spark is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Spark?

The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Spark is the 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $13,600.

Other versions include:

  • ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $17,700
  • LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $14,700
  • 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $17,000
  • ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $16,600
  • LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $13,600
  • 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $16,600
  • 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,500
  • 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $18,100
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Spark?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Spark, the next question is, which Spark model is right for you? Spark variants include ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), and ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M). For a full list of Spark models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Chevrolet Spark Overview

The 2022 Chevrolet Spark is offered in the following submodels: Spark Hatchback. Available styles include ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), and 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT). Chevrolet Spark models are available with a 1.4 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 98 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Chevrolet Spark comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: continuously variable-speed automatic, 5-speed manual. The 2022 Chevrolet Spark comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Chevrolet Spark?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Chevrolet Spark and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Spark.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Spark and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Spark featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Chevrolet Spark?

2022 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)

The 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $14,595. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is trending $386 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $386 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $14,209.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is 2.6% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)

The 2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $16,495. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is trending $319 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $319 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $16,176.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is 1.9% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)

The 2022 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,595. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is trending $508 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $508 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,087.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is 2.9% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M)

The 2022 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,995. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is trending $364 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $364 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $17,631.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M) is 2% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Chevrolet Sparks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Chevrolet Spark for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Chevrolet Spark.

Can't find a new 2022 Chevrolet Sparks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,786.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Chevrolet Spark?

2022 Chevrolet Spark ACTIV 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
33 compined MPG,
30 city MPG/37 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl CVT), continuously variable-speed automatic, regular unleaded
33 compined MPG,
30 city MPG/38 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl 5M), 5-speed manual, regular unleaded
33 compined MPG,
29 city MPG/38 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG33
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement1.4 L
Passenger Volume94.1 cu.ft.
Wheelbase93.9 in.
Length143.1 in.
Width62.8 in.
Height58.8 in.
Curb Weight2312 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Chevrolet Spark?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials

