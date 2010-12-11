Used 2006 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills - Fort Worth / Texas

AutoNation Hyundai North Richland Hills is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS only has 79,258mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. A Hyundai with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Accent GLS was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2007 Hyundai Accent: Available in both a four-door sedan and a three door hatchback, the 2007 Hyundai Accent continues to be a great choice for those who want a lot for their money. Starting under $10,500, the Accent is one of the least expensive cars on the market. Both body types feature one of the best warranties in the business. Six standard air bags and a five-star frontal crash rating add to the model's value. Interesting features of this model are surprisingly good power., extremely low price, and Six standard air bags

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Accent GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 32 Highway)

VIN: KMHCN46CX7U151420

Stock: 7U151420

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020