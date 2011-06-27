  1. Home
2006 Hyundai Accent Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ample acceleration, smooth ride, stable handling, attractive interior, comfortable seats front and rear, standard front side and side curtain airbags, generous warranty.
  • Cruise control isn't available, a few plastics look cheap.
Edmunds' Expert Review

No longer a downmarket penalty box, the 2006 Hyundai Accent is pleasant to drive, comfortable and loaded with features -- at a bargain price.

Vehicle overview

Introduced in 1995, the Hyundai Accent surprised people with its solid construction and decent equipment list for a vehicle positioned at the bottom end of the economy car segment. Between its unrefined road manners and lack of amenities, however, it was basic transportation and nothing else. Hyundai redesigned the Accent for the 2000 model year, and our experience showed that this car, too, was a decent buy for those seeking basic transportation.

A restyle in 2003 resulted in a more modern-looking exterior, but with fierce competition looming, namely Scion's xA and the upcoming Toyota Yaris, Hyundai knew a major redo was necessary. Although the 2006 Accent may not have the Scion's fashion sense, it's pleasant to drive, loaded with features and comfortable to boot. Of significant note, all Accents now come standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, side-impact airbags for front passengers and full-length side curtain airbags, items that you typically have to pay extra for, even on larger, more expensive sedans. The new Accent is also larger by a few inches all around. The result is 104.6 cubic feet of interior room, the most for a sedan in its class.

Quickness is not within a lower-end economy car's grasp, but energized by a new 110-hp, 1.6-liter inline four with variable intake valve timing, the Hyundai Accent gets around as easily as any of its peers. As before, suspension consists of a simple arrangement of struts in front and a semi-independent torsion bar with coil springs in back, but Hyundai engineers took more care when tuning it, because it's fully capable of managing body movement and road irregularities. Handling around corners is sure and steady, and the highway ride is smooth and quiet. Of the entry-level economy cars on the market today, the 2006 Hyundai Accent is one of the most likable and offers excellent value.

2006 Hyundai Accent models

The Hyundai Accent is available as a four-door sedan in one trim level, GLS. Standard equipment includes 14-inch wheels; cloth interior; a CD player; manual windows, locks and mirrors; a tilt steering wheel, an eight-way adjustable driver seat; and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. The optional Premium Sport Package provides air conditioning, power windows and door locks, keyless entry with alarm, heated power-adjustable exterior mirrors and 15-inch alloy wheels.

2006 Highlights

The Hyundai Accent sedan has been completely redesigned for 2006. It's now roomier and more refined and comes with a features list topped by a spunky 110-hp engine and standard ABS and side curtain airbags.

Performance & mpg

Powered by a new 1.6-liter inline four with variable intake valve timing, the new Accent gets around as easily as any of its peers. Horsepower comes in a 110, while torque rates 106 lb-ft. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, while a four-speed automatic is optional.

Safety

All major safety features come standard on the 2006 Hyundai Accent, including four-wheel antilock disc brakes, side-impact airbags for front occupants and full-length side curtain airbags. You'll find adjustable head restraints and three-point seatbelts, and the front seatbelts feature pre-tensioners and load limiters as well.

Driving

The 1.6-liter engine provides decent low-end pull, and a strong midrange allows the Accent to merge into highway traffic with ease, although the engine gets noisy at higher rpm. Shifting the manual gearbox is enjoyable, thanks to the distinct gates and forgiving clutch. Acceleration is just as good with the automatic, which serves up smooth upshifts and on-time downshifts. The Accent's ride is smooth and stable, as the suspension does a fine job of soaking up road irregularities. Pushed through corners, the Hyundai Accent responds with predictable body roll and nicely weighted steering.

Interior

The Accent's two-tone cockpit has an airy, optimistic feel so often lacking in this price bracket. Interior materials quality is above average, but a few of the plastics aren't up to the Scion xA's level. The cloth upholstery is attractive and breathes well in warm weather, and the control layout is as straightforward as they come. The headliner is extra thick, which gives this budget sedan a surprisingly quiet ride. Seat comfort is excellent, as the well-shaped front chairs offer a generous range of seat-track travel. In back, headroom and legroom should be ample for all but the tallest adults, and the tall bench provides good thigh support and easy installation for car seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Hyundai Accent.

5(78%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable commuter!
newenglandaccent,11/12/2010
I have had mine for over four years now. I bought this to replace my Jeep Liberty due to the rising gas prices and my daily commute on the highway. Immediately we went from an average of 16MPG with the previous car to over 32 MPG with this car, cutting our costs in half. Typical in town driving sees about 28MPG and on the highway we get 34+ MPG. I do not drive slow so I am sure that we could squeeze more out of it if necessary. It fits one car seat, a 10 year old and a booster seat in the back and has big enough trunk space for a weekend trip with a stroller. Overall this is a great car.
temperatures and doors
loved7373,01/12/2014
When temperatures are extremely high the central lock will not work, even opening the doors manually will not work either.
A car that competes with a bigger class
Edward Vargas,10/30/2006
Here in Mexico it´s one of the best cars for your money.Being rated one of the best new comers in its class for the following reasons:Motor:only top premium sub compact cars,like Toyota or Honda,had CVVT Continous Variable Valve Timing,plus 16 valve,plus double overhead cams,which means more power, with more fuel efficiency,(top modern technology)but at a Hyundai Price.As being automatic transmission, its not to dull,it just takes a couple of seconds but once the gear is in,watch out,you won´t notice you´ve past your speed limit.It rides like a car of a bigger class, soft & smooth, better space than Toyota Yaris and Honda Civic and it rivals with Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla etc.
Entry level almost premium quality
the twin,03/21/2007
I´ve had the car for six months now, the build quality for its price is excellent, the ride, handling and the motor are better than my honda jazz/fit, but you have to sacrifice on gas mileage and top premium finish. The stereo is good compared to cars in its price range. I bought this car vs onother honda jazz/fit, because of its lower price,more space and motor.I love my honda,but liked more the looks of the hyundai sedan,its larger interior space and more motor.If you prefer low gas mileage and don´t mind small interior and like top premium quality materials for a compact sedan, get the honda, for space, larger motor and good quality built at low price, get the hyundai.
See all 45 reviews of the 2006 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2006 Hyundai Accent
More About This Model

Being tethered behind a monstrous motor home lumbering toward Las Vegas has always been the Hyundai Accent's role. It's the car retired revelers use to scour the Vegas Strip for a $6.99 prime rib special. Other Accent faithful include broke students, the unemployed and the former management of Enron.

But the new redesigned 2006 Hyundai Accent deserves better. It's longer, taller and wider than its predecessor, as well as more comfortable, more powerful and more stylish. Hyundai has even packed it with the latest safety features.

No, we don't expect the Hilton sisters to be cruising around in an Accent, but Hyundai's least expensive model is now nice enough to satisfy people without felony convictions. The employed, too.

No Longer Just a Tow-Behind
Initially the Hyundai Accent will be offered only as a front-wheel-drive sedan, but a three-door hatchback will be added for 2007. The four-door, which remains competitively priced from $11,455 to $13,600, is powered by a new 110-horsepower, 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder with continuously variable valve timing for increased power. It's mated to a standard five-speed manual transmission or an optional four-speed automatic.

This clean-running ultralow-emissions engine has 6 hp more than the old Accent four-cylinder but its power peak is at a heady 6,000 rpm. Torque peak is only 106 pound-feet at 4,500 rpm, which doesn't sound like much, but the engine provides good low-end pull and is as refined as can be expected from a 1.6-liter. It remains very quiet until you really put your foot into it.

Our test-drive was limited to an automatic-equipped Accent, which is rated at 28/36 mpg. The five-speed-equipped Accent is estimated to earn satisfying 32/35 mpg during city and highway use. The hotel heiresses may not care about fuel mileage, but the working class sure does.

A 39-percent stiffer body structure helps the new model stay smooth and stable, and the multilink suspension with coil springs and antiroll bar prevents even rear passengers from being bounced around unnecessarily. When pushed through corners, the Accent responds with predictable body roll and unexpectedly crisp steering from its power-assisted rack and pinion setup.

Safety Comes Standard
Hyundai is using standard safety equipment to distinguish its new cars from the rest of the economy flock, and the entry-level Accent is no exception. Like all recently redesigned Hyundai models, the Accent comes with plenty of standard airbags, including two in the front, two on the side and two roof-mounted side curtain airbags that cover front and outboard rear passengers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) says that this configuration is good for a 40-percent fatality reduction when involved in a crash.

Larger four-wheel antilock disc brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) are also standard. Surefooted stopping power was obvious out on the road, with confident pedal feel, even at the limit.

Spacious Cabin
Due to its stretched dimensions, the Hyundai Accent's total interior volume has increased by nearly 4 cubic feet over the old car. The extra length allows rear passengers to get 1.5 inches more legroom, plus adds almost a cubic foot to the trunk for a total of 12.4 cubes with the 60/40 rear seat in its upright position.

The front-seating position has been raised 2 inches, providing the driver with a better view of the road. Small amenities have been worked into the two-tone beige or gray cloth interior to help passengers get comfortable, including a tilt steering column, an eight-way driver seat with adjustable height and a right-side armrest for the driver who might find the center console too low for support.

We criticized Hyundai for the tacky upholstery in the recently redesigned Hyundai Tucson, and are pleased to see that the Accent's seat covers escaped the same fate. Some cheap plastics along the dash and center console are the only distractions from the overall quality presentation.

In back, passengers have plenty of legroom in front of the padded, supportive bench. Three adjustable headrests line the seatback, and a center armrest folds down to reveal two additional cupholders for a cabin total of eight. Fabric map pockets are fixed to the rear of each front seatback giving passengers a place to stash their stuff.

Plenty of Standard Equipment
Economy sedans are often stripped down to nothing more than an engine and a key, but the Accent is different. It only comes in the GLS trim, but many modern conveniences are standard equipment including two-speed variable intermittent wipers and a rear window defroster with electronic timer. Two 12-volt outlets would allow both Paris and Nicky to charge up their Blackberries, and driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors would permit the girls to lavish on the lip gloss at the same time. Kids will have to crank the tunes through the single stereo offering, a 172-watt CD with six speakers.

Options are limited to air conditioning and power windows with driver window auto down, plus power locks, remote keyless entry, power remote heated side mirrors and optional 15-inch alloy wheels in place of the standard 14-inch steel wheels. When the Enron boys are financially able to upgrade, they can choose the Premium Sport Package which combines all of these options.

Value With a Capital V
The 2006 Hyundai Accent has earned the right to move out of the motor home's shadow. It does a nice job of mixing basic transportation needs with a touch of comfort, and yet maintains an aggressive price. The addition of a five-year/24-hour roadside assistance plan, and a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty doesn't hurt, either. In a segment that's largely about value, the Accent stands tall among the competition.

Used 2006 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2006 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), and GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

