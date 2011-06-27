2006 Hyundai Accent Review
Pros & Cons
- Ample acceleration, smooth ride, stable handling, attractive interior, comfortable seats front and rear, standard front side and side curtain airbags, generous warranty.
- Cruise control isn't available, a few plastics look cheap.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
No longer a downmarket penalty box, the 2006 Hyundai Accent is pleasant to drive, comfortable and loaded with features -- at a bargain price.
Vehicle overview
Introduced in 1995, the Hyundai Accent surprised people with its solid construction and decent equipment list for a vehicle positioned at the bottom end of the economy car segment. Between its unrefined road manners and lack of amenities, however, it was basic transportation and nothing else. Hyundai redesigned the Accent for the 2000 model year, and our experience showed that this car, too, was a decent buy for those seeking basic transportation.
A restyle in 2003 resulted in a more modern-looking exterior, but with fierce competition looming, namely Scion's xA and the upcoming Toyota Yaris, Hyundai knew a major redo was necessary. Although the 2006 Accent may not have the Scion's fashion sense, it's pleasant to drive, loaded with features and comfortable to boot. Of significant note, all Accents now come standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, side-impact airbags for front passengers and full-length side curtain airbags, items that you typically have to pay extra for, even on larger, more expensive sedans. The new Accent is also larger by a few inches all around. The result is 104.6 cubic feet of interior room, the most for a sedan in its class.
Quickness is not within a lower-end economy car's grasp, but energized by a new 110-hp, 1.6-liter inline four with variable intake valve timing, the Hyundai Accent gets around as easily as any of its peers. As before, suspension consists of a simple arrangement of struts in front and a semi-independent torsion bar with coil springs in back, but Hyundai engineers took more care when tuning it, because it's fully capable of managing body movement and road irregularities. Handling around corners is sure and steady, and the highway ride is smooth and quiet. Of the entry-level economy cars on the market today, the 2006 Hyundai Accent is one of the most likable and offers excellent value.
2006 Hyundai Accent models
The Hyundai Accent is available as a four-door sedan in one trim level, GLS. Standard equipment includes 14-inch wheels; cloth interior; a CD player; manual windows, locks and mirrors; a tilt steering wheel, an eight-way adjustable driver seat; and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. The optional Premium Sport Package provides air conditioning, power windows and door locks, keyless entry with alarm, heated power-adjustable exterior mirrors and 15-inch alloy wheels.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Powered by a new 1.6-liter inline four with variable intake valve timing, the new Accent gets around as easily as any of its peers. Horsepower comes in a 110, while torque rates 106 lb-ft. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, while a four-speed automatic is optional.
Safety
All major safety features come standard on the 2006 Hyundai Accent, including four-wheel antilock disc brakes, side-impact airbags for front occupants and full-length side curtain airbags. You'll find adjustable head restraints and three-point seatbelts, and the front seatbelts feature pre-tensioners and load limiters as well.
Driving
The 1.6-liter engine provides decent low-end pull, and a strong midrange allows the Accent to merge into highway traffic with ease, although the engine gets noisy at higher rpm. Shifting the manual gearbox is enjoyable, thanks to the distinct gates and forgiving clutch. Acceleration is just as good with the automatic, which serves up smooth upshifts and on-time downshifts. The Accent's ride is smooth and stable, as the suspension does a fine job of soaking up road irregularities. Pushed through corners, the Hyundai Accent responds with predictable body roll and nicely weighted steering.
Interior
The Accent's two-tone cockpit has an airy, optimistic feel so often lacking in this price bracket. Interior materials quality is above average, but a few of the plastics aren't up to the Scion xA's level. The cloth upholstery is attractive and breathes well in warm weather, and the control layout is as straightforward as they come. The headliner is extra thick, which gives this budget sedan a surprisingly quiet ride. Seat comfort is excellent, as the well-shaped front chairs offer a generous range of seat-track travel. In back, headroom and legroom should be ample for all but the tallest adults, and the tall bench provides good thigh support and easy installation for car seats.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Hyundai Accent.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 2006 Hyundai Accent info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster