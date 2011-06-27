  1. Home
1997 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Very inexpensive but not cheaply constructed, feels solid, offers peppy performance
  • Hyundai's spotty reliability record, unlikely to hold value well
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

What a pleasant surprise from Hyundai. If the latest Sonata hinted at the direction the company was to take in the future, then the Accent is an in-your-face declaration from this Korean manufacturer that the days of selling shoddy, inept vehicles in the United States are over. The Accent is one of the better subcompacts in today's market.

However, you've got to pay for excellence, and the Accent is among the most expensive of its peers. Only the Toyota Tercel and Dodge/Plymouth Neon twins have higher sticker prices for comparably equipped vehicles.

In contrast, a Geo Metro sedan is a tad less pricey than the Accent. There is a reason for this; the Metro doesn't come standard with such niceties as rear window defogger, cargo area lighting, remote releases for the fuel door and trunk, or digital clock. Additionally, the Accent benefits from single-piece side stampings, which contribute to stiffer body rigidity, and a 92-horsepower engine that far outranks the top-line 70-horse motor provided in the Geo. Is the Hyundai worth the additional money over the Metro? Absolutely! The Metro feels a bit roomier, but the Accent offers more equipment and feels more solidly constructed than the tinny Geo.

Unfortunately for Hyundai, another South Korean automaker has entered the U.S. market, expanding rapidly during the past couple of years. Kia builds the Sephia sedan, and it is larger and more powerful than the Hyundai. The Sephia can be loaded to the gills for little more than the Accent, and looks more expensive than it really is in top-level trim. Sephia is also powered by a proven Mazda powerplant.

Aside from the putrid seat fabrics, childish paint schemes and funky smell associated with all new Hyundais, we like the Accent quite a bit. It's a great set of budget wheels, without the budget engineering or the budget equipment levels. Still, we recommend the Kia to those who live in parts of the country where the Sephia is currently sold.

1997 Highlights

In the absence of truly ground-breaking improvement, Hyundai revises trim levels, adding GS hatchback and GL sedan midrange models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Hyundai Accent.

5(22%)
4(41%)
3(15%)
2(22%)
1(0%)
3.6
27 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing car
andrewts,10/24/2010
In the 70,000 miles since I got the car,(it's at 156,000 at the moment) I've had to fix nothing but an 02 sensor and the timing belt/water pump. It's completely gutless, and not much bigger than a Geo Metro, but I've ranged from 35-42 MPG overall, the turn radius is crazy small, and it fits in any parking space. Plus, tires are dirt cheap. I got Bridgestone tires from Costco for $38 each.
very reliable
slowlane,07/25/2002
My 97 GS has been ultra reliable. With 80K I can get 38 MPG on the highway with an autonatic! This car feels as though it can easily go another 5 yrs. Other than oil and filter changes, tires, and front brakes...just pads, there has been no additional costs. I could easily afford a $350 car note but can't justify it when my paid off little car won't give me a reason. This car has baan as reliable as any Toyota I have owned. I just wish for 30 more HP!
Best car I have owned
ataylor13,02/15/2014
I actually got this car from a friend due to my honda breaking down and I needed a car for school and work. It was completely not my style in a car, I would have never been interested in purchasing it before. BUT THEN I realized how amazing this car was after 6 months of owning it and not one problem/issue. Amazing on gas, never had to fix a thing in the car, the most reliable car I have ever owned. Even at 260,000 miles it commuted me 100 miles a day for over 6 months with NO ISSUES.
Great Car
Cyrus,11/17/2002
no problems with 100000 miles on it
See all 27 reviews of the 1997 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1997 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1997 Hyundai Accent

Used 1997 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 1997 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan, GT 2dr Hatchback, GS 2dr Hatchback, and L 2dr Hatchback.

