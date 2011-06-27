1995 Hyundai Accent Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$681 - $1,619
Used Accent for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Dramatically improved Accent replaces Excel in lineup. Dual airbags are standard, and ABS is optional. Power comes from the 1.5-liter Alpha engine which debuted in 1993 Scoupe.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Hyundai Accent.
Most helpful consumer reviews
micqn,02/02/2005
I used to make fun of my little Accent but not any more! This car has been the most reliable car I have owned and it doesn't cost a lot to maintain. The engine had to be replaced but I did that myself, the paint is still in excellent shape, the car overall is a great little car. I am able to get about 325 MPGmiles on a full tank of gas around town and nearly 375 MPG on the freeway cruising at 65 MPH. This equates to filling the car up every two weeks. The tires are very inexpensive when needed, oil changes are a cinch, basic maintenance is nearly obsolete. The car takes very good care of me hence I take very good care of it.
wahadooo,02/27/2010
I bought my car used as a emergency had to have a car as my old one died. I have been very happy since. It is great on mileage(38mpg). The timing belt broke while I was driving so since then I've had a new engine. I has 169,000 miles on it and it still hauls wood for my wood stove like a little pick up truck. The front has a few dents so when I nailed a deer with it I didn't really mind. I will definitely get another Hyundai when this one dies. But, I do need a truck too. either way, we will always have a Hyundai in our dooryard.
Valorie,02/26/2002
This car has been a great commuter car. great gas mileage, has some pep to it. Fun and dependable little car.
Mary,08/23/2005
Don't have a blow out on the front tire, it will tear up your front bumper, your fender and if on drivers side can tear up your wiring harness which can cause the car to catch fire. Very dangerous how they put the wiring harness where they did and so close to the front tire. Great on Gas Milage, especially highway up to 40 mpg. City avg. 28 mpg. Would I buy this car again - NO WAY!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Hyundai Accent features & specs
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 1995 Hyundai Accent info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster