Consumer Rating
(11)
1995 Hyundai Accent Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Dramatically improved Accent replaces Excel in lineup. Dual airbags are standard, and ABS is optional. Power comes from the 1.5-liter Alpha engine which debuted in 1993 Scoupe.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Hyundai Accent.

5(36%)
4(55%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent car!
micqn,02/02/2005
I used to make fun of my little Accent but not any more! This car has been the most reliable car I have owned and it doesn't cost a lot to maintain. The engine had to be replaced but I did that myself, the paint is still in excellent shape, the car overall is a great little car. I am able to get about 325 MPGmiles on a full tank of gas around town and nearly 375 MPG on the freeway cruising at 65 MPH. This equates to filling the car up every two weeks. The tires are very inexpensive when needed, oil changes are a cinch, basic maintenance is nearly obsolete. The car takes very good care of me hence I take very good care of it.
Great little car
wahadooo,02/27/2010
I bought my car used as a emergency had to have a car as my old one died. I have been very happy since. It is great on mileage(38mpg). The timing belt broke while I was driving so since then I've had a new engine. I has 169,000 miles on it and it still hauls wood for my wood stove like a little pick up truck. The front has a few dents so when I nailed a deer with it I didn't really mind. I will definitely get another Hyundai when this one dies. But, I do need a truck too. either way, we will always have a Hyundai in our dooryard.
Great commuter!
Valorie,02/26/2002
This car has been a great commuter car. great gas mileage, has some pep to it. Fun and dependable little car.
What I Paid Too Much For
Mary,08/23/2005
Don't have a blow out on the front tire, it will tear up your front bumper, your fender and if on drivers side can tear up your wiring harness which can cause the car to catch fire. Very dangerous how they put the wiring harness where they did and so close to the front tire. Great on Gas Milage, especially highway up to 40 mpg. City avg. 28 mpg. Would I buy this car again - NO WAY!!
See all 11 reviews of the 1995 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1995 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Hyundai Accent

Used 1995 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 1995 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include L 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Hyundai Accent?

Which used 1995 Hyundai Accents are available in my area?

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Hyundai Accent?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

