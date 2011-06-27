Used 2008 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me
- $3,839Good Deal | $516 below market
2008 Hyundai Accent GS110,080 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Columbia Motors - Hanover / Massachusetts
2008 Hyundai Accent GS Ebony Black Recent Arrival! 27/32 City/Highway MPG with CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, RECENT TRADE.Click, call or stop-in today, and discover why we are the fastest growing dealer South of Boston. You can find us just 20 minutes south of Quincy at our NEW LOCATION on ROUTE 53 in HANOVER (just about 1 mile South of The Hanover Mall). - Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Interior Surface, 4 Speakers, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Advanced Front Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Side Marker Lamps, Bumpers: body-color, Rear Spoiler, Spoiler, Driver door bin, 8-Way Adjustable Driver's Seat, Adjustable Head Restraints, Driver Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Semi-Cloth Seat Trim, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, CLEAN CARFAX/ NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, RECENT TRADE 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Dave Delaney at 781-566-2277 or sales.davedelaneyscolumbia@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C88U081267
Stock: DD1865BJ
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $5,500
2008 Hyundai Accent GS137,001 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kendall Toyota of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon
Kendall Budget Used Car Center is pleased to offer this 1-Owner 2008 Hyundai Accent hatch back. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why spend more money than you have to? This Hyundai Accent will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. The 2008 Hyundai Accent represents an excellent buy in the sub-compact segment. With a starting price of less than $11,000, the Accent gets first-time car buyers into a reliable car with decent options, standard head curtain air bags, an excellent powertrain warranty, and a fuel efficient demeanor. Come see us at 345 Goodpasture Island Rd. Eugene Or, Kendall Budget Used Car Center.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C88U065408
Stock: TZS6002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- Price Drop$4,998Fair Deal
2008 Hyundai Accent GS74,694 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dyer & Dyer Volvo Cars - Chamblee / Georgia
CLEAN CARFAX, GS, WITH 74,694 MILES, STEEL WHEELS, CLOTH SEATS, POWER OUTLET, AND MUCH MORE!Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete.Why buy from us? We are the only Volvo dealer inside the perimeter! Proudly serving the metro Atlanta area for 37 years!Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Dyer and Dyer Volvo/Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C58U059744
Stock: S8U059744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $4,995
2008 Hyundai Accent GLS95,020 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2008 HYUNDAI ACCENT 1.6L 4 CYLINDER AUTOMATIC NICE CLEAN RUNS AND DRIVES GOOD COLD AC GOOD HEATER COME IN TODAY AND CHECK OUT OUR MOST RECENT INVENTORY 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C88U258807
Stock: 5695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-20-2019
- $4,200Fair Deal
2008 Hyundai Accent GS137,848 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Marsh Buick GMC - Traverse City / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee. This vehicle is offered for sale to the public before it is wholesaled at an auction. This vehicle HAS NOT BEEN MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and is likely to have mechanical defects. We encourage potential buyers to have this vehicle inspected (at the buyer's expense). This vehicle is sold in its current condition with any and all defects. No warranties or guarantees apply to this vehicle. Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee.Call For More Details!CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C78U078781
Stock: BM26977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $4,498
2008 Hyundai Accent GS124,388 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stonebriar Chevrolet - Frisco / Texas
Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim.Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.Nordic White 2008 Hyundai Accent GS 1.6L I4 MPI DOHC CVVT 16V FWDCome visit our State-of -the-Art dealership. Our beautiful facility, service drive, amenities and HUGE selection of New & Pre-Owned vehicles make STONEBRIAR CHEVROLET your premier choice for Chevrolet dealerships in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Stop by or give us a call and see how we are 'MAKING IT EASY!'Learn your options for saving time and money, we make your purchase easy at StoneBriar Chevrolet. Call and talk to one of our dedicated Internet Managers today, they have the experience and authority to make your purchase painless and trouble free! Need financing? Call us now! Stonebriar Chevrolet proudly serving the following communities Dallas, Frisco, Plano, Allen, Mckinney, Carrollton, Little Elm, Denton, Ft Worth, Arlington, Richardson,The Colony,Grapevine, Colleyville, Lewisville and Irving.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36CX8U100191
Stock: 8U100191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $3,995
2008 Hyundai Accent GLS86,454 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
*This is it! Your car is here! Come and get it! You can’t go wrong taking this baby home! It has everything you need! ACT NOW, CALL! *This is your chance to take it home today! Don’t wait any longer! Hurry before it’s gone! CALL TODAY! *You found it! You keep it! This is the one you were looking for! Look no further! All you have to do is come and get it! CALL or COME TODAY! HIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AU T TOMATIC, VERY CLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46CX8U184922
Stock: 184922
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,995
2008 Hyundai Accent GS101,875 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado
Check out our peppy and family-friendly 2008 Hyundai Accent GLS Hatchback that is gorgeous in Blue! Powered by a 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 110hp while connected to the 4 Speed Automatic transmission for no problem keeping up with traffic. And, even better, this Front Wheel Drive combination offers near 33mpg on the highway! The interior of our GLS was made with your busy life in mind! Settle into the supportive seats and you can enjoy air conditioning, a 60/40 split-folding rear bench, AM/FM/CD audio with auxiliary input Everything about our Hyundai Accent makes it an ideal commuter car and all the safety features are in place. Tire pressure monitoring, LATCH for child seats, and plenty of airbags grant you peace of mind every time you drive this spunky Hatchback. Whether for commuting or running errands, we know you will love this Accent GLS! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C78U065013
Stock: 9127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $3,997
2008 Hyundai Accent GS192,564 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cassill Motors - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C68U076861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,750
2008 Hyundai Accent GS109,724 milesDelivery available*
C & S Car Subaru - Waterloo / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C78U073998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,500
2008 Hyundai Accent GS127,387 milesDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Hyundai - Bloomington / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C78U065030
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,990
2008 Hyundai Accent GS55,005 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Little Jess Motor - Quincy / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C38U061380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,998
2008 Hyundai Accent GS247,733 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roberson Albany Ford - Albany / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C48U065003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$4,100Great Deal | $1,266 below market
2009 Hyundai Accent GLS97,514 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Howard Toyota - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2009 Hyundai Accent. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. The Accent Auto GLS has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 97,512mi put on this Hyundai. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Hyundai Accent Auto GLS is the one! Econobox has become a bad word, but it seems Hyundai is out to redeem it with the Accent, which comes with the industry's best powertrain warranty. With a starting price around $10,000 and a fully equipped model coming in well under $20,000, the stellar fuel economy seems like a bonus rather than a selling point. Six airbags, TPMS, eight-way adjustable driver's seat, tilt steering wheel and split folding rear seat are all standard for the sedan and both hatchback trim levels. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C79U297437
Stock: 9U297437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $3,000Great Deal | $1,096 below market
2009 Hyundai Accent GLS141,611 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Murfreesboro Nissan - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
Grab a deal on this 2009 Hyundai Accent Auto GLS before someone else snatches it. Comfortable but easy-moving, its worry-free Automatic transmission and its trusty Gas I4 1.6L/98 engine have lots of soul for a low price. It is stocked with these options: STANDARD EQUIPMENT PKG 1 -inc: base vehicle only, GRAY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, CHARCOAL GRAY, Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, battery, door ajar, brake, check engine, Variable-intermittent windshield wiper, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tinted glass w/sunshade band, Remote trunk release, Reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver seat, adjustable headrests, and Rear window defogger. You've done your research, so stop by Murfreesboro Nissan at 814 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 today to take a test drive of this great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C79U361184
Stock: RC106A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $3,999Fair Deal | $333 below market
2009 Hyundai Accent GLS133,695 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Subaru West - Golden / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Popular Equipment Pkg 5 Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Platinum Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2009 Hyundai Accent Auto GLS is offered to you for sale by Autonation Subaru West. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2009 Hyundai Accent. One of the best things about this Hyundai Accent is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Econobox has become a bad word, but it seems Hyundai is out to redeem it with the Accent, which comes with the industry's best powertrain warranty. With a starting price around $10,000 and a fully equipped model coming in well under $20,000, the stellar fuel economy seems like a bonus rather than a selling point. Six airbags, TPMS, eight-way adjustable driver's seat, tilt steering wheel and split folding rear seat are all standard for the sedan and both hatchback trim levels. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C29U287530
Stock: 9U287530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- $3,557Good Deal | $411 below market
2009 Hyundai Accent GLS146,045 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
SVG Motors - Dayton / Ohio
2009 Hyundai Accent GLS Obsidian Black Accent GLS, 4D Sedan, 1.6L I4 MPI DOHC CVVT 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Obsidian Black, gray Cloth, 4 Speakers, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback, 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Adjustable Head Restraints, Advanced Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, Bodycolor Bodyside Moldings, Bodycolor Bumpers, Bodycolor Door Handles, Body-Color Mirrors, Driver & Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Driver Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Seatback Pockets, Front Variable Intermittent Wipers, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 1, Overhead airbag, Power Steering, Power steering, Rear Center Armrest w/Cup Holders, Rear window defroster, Tachometer, Tinted Glass, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. GLS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 1.6L I4 MPI DOHC CVVT 16V 26/35 City/Highway MPG ---COMPLETE YOUR TRANSACTION ONLINE WITH SVG EXPRESS--- We care! At SVG Motors we are committed to providing outstanding customer service. Ask about completing your vehicle purchase online! See all of our inventory at www.svgmotors.com Extended service contracts offered on most cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. Check it out at SVG Motors. SVG is the only place you are going to find the Superior Value Guarantee. When you choose SVG motors you are going to take our 3 years of free oil changes, 1 year of free dent repair, and the peace of mind knowing we shop our cars in front of you and offer you the best value on the vehicle within 50 miles. Only at SVG Motors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCN46C69U331853
Stock: 4982V
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $5,990Good Deal | $480 below market
2009 Hyundai Accent GS44,679 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crown Hyundai - Saint Petersburg / Florida
Clean CarFax!! Just Serviced and ready for you to enjoy. Live Market Pricing means you always get the best deal at Crown Hyundai. All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $799.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Accent GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHCM36C59U132905
Stock: 9U132905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020