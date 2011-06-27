Close

AutoNation Subaru West - Golden / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Popular Equipment Pkg 5 Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Platinum Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2009 Hyundai Accent Auto GLS is offered to you for sale by Autonation Subaru West. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2009 Hyundai Accent. One of the best things about this Hyundai Accent is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Econobox has become a bad word, but it seems Hyundai is out to redeem it with the Accent, which comes with the industry's best powertrain warranty. With a starting price around $10,000 and a fully equipped model coming in well under $20,000, the stellar fuel economy seems like a bonus rather than a selling point. Six airbags, TPMS, eight-way adjustable driver's seat, tilt steering wheel and split folding rear seat are all standard for the sedan and both hatchback trim levels. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Accent GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHCN46C29U287530

Stock: 9U287530

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-06-2020