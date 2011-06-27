  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(122)
2002 Hyundai Accent Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride, low price, impressive powertrain warranty.
  • Unrefined demeanor, lack of standard equipment and amenities.
Edmunds' Expert Review

In base hatchback form, this is America's least expensive car. While we might steer our friends toward a slightly used Japanese car, the Accent's great warranty and solid build quality could make it a satisfying choice for the determined new-car buyer.

Vehicle overview

Hyundai is on a mission to reinvent itself in the minds of the American car-buying public. After a rocky period in the '80s that had people saying, "Hyundais sure are inexpensive ... and you get what you pay for," the company has unleashed several winners in a row. The Elantra offers impressive power and sophistication for its price, the Sonata is a roomy and well-built midsize sedan that undercuts competitors by thousands, and the Santa Fe is larger than most mini-utes. Additionally, all Hyundais come with an impressive 10-year/100,000-mile drivetrain warranty, helping instill peace in the consumer's mind.

The entry-level Accent is no exception to Hyundai's rule. Three versions are available. The base L and midlevel GS come in hatchback format, while the highline GL model is available only as a sedan. The base engine on L models is a 1.5-liter SOHC four-cylinder making 89 horsepower. A larger 103-horsepower 1.6-liter is optional on L and standard on GS and GL models. This DOHC design offers more power and increased fuel economy over the standard engine. An available four-speed automatic performs admirably, but can only be added to the GS or the GL.

Under the Accent's attractively creased bodywork sits a MacPherson strut independent front and a dual-link rear suspension. Stabilizer bars at both ends do a poor job of controlling body lean, and skinny 13-inch wheels and tires do little to inspire confidence in Accent's handling. But the use of hydraulic engine mounting means reduced noise, vibration and harshness. Safety features include depowered airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners. Unfortunately, ABS for the front disc/rear drum braking system is not even available as an option.

Interiors feature a modern instrument pod and a center stack with straightforward climate and radio controls. Rear seat heating and ventilation ducts help keep backseat riders comfortable, and the use of noise-reduction material in the A- and B-pillars attempts to quiet the ride. The driver seat features adjustments for height and rake, as well as fore and aft settings. Oh, and a nifty fold-down armrest is standard.

Standard equipment includes a cassette player, rear defroster, trip odometer and power steering. Step up to the GS or GL, and you'll receive air conditioning (optional for the L), upgraded carpeting, a digital clock, a tachometer, adjustable lumbar support for the driver, a 60/40 folding rear seat, a passenger visor vanity mirror and tinted glass. Upgraded trims also open the door to the few factory options that are available, such as power front windows, power exterior mirrors and a CD player. Any Accents can be had with carpeted floor mats, a rear spoiler, a center armrest, mudguards and a cargo net for the trunk.

Hyundai has made great strides with regard to quality in the last few years and is gaining respect for its products. In the subcompact world, the Accent has plenty to offer buyers who must have that new-car smell and new-car warranty. But at a welterweight 2,280 pounds, this smallest Hyundai doesn't offer much crash protection from the hulking SUVs and pickups on the roads. Our advice? Spend the few dollars you have on a larger, slightly used vehicle from one of the major Japanese manufacturers. In the long run, you'll probably be happier.

2002 Highlights

Air conditioning becomes standard equipment on GS and GL models. Otherwise, Hyundai's bargain-basement car soldiers on to 2002 with no changes in store.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Hyundai Accent.

5(45%)
4(33%)
3(13%)
2(7%)
1(2%)
4.1
122 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

As Good as an Aerostar
mikehs2,10/25/2011
Best car I've ever owned. 133,000 miles, 40 mpg, yes 40! on the highway. I checked it 3 times! No oil burn. Only service issue was the rear brake cylinders which Hyundai happily replaced. Have to service the car every 7,500 miles and due the proper maintenance. Make sure you change the timing belt at 90,000, and if you have an auto transmission, it has to be serviced every 30,000. Don't be shy to buy one used, if it's the 5 speed manual. I'm sure ours will go at least 250,000.
13 years & counting!!
Jim Hoth,09/27/2015
L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my Accent L new in early 2003. It was a carryover 2002 model, so an additional $500 was taken off of the already low $9,495 window sticker. I was not after a car with a lot of bells & whistles... in fact, I liked that it was a bare bones base model as I felt there would be far less to wear out when it got older. 13 years later I have 77,000 miles on it & can truthfully say it's been the most reliable car I've ever had. it's started in -21F with wind chills of near -50F, it's idled in 102 degree heat with the temp gauge never leaving the midway point. It handles decent on wet roads, fair in the snow, & excellent on dry pavement. I have done very little to it except routine maintenance, which I have done everything at their recommended intervals. The engine is smooth, I can shift the 5 speed manual transmission with one finger, & the original paint looks like new yet. The only items I have had wear poorly are the shifter boot, the door panels faded very easily, & I am now needing to have the foam rubber inside the drivers seat replaced. The exhaust flex pipe developed a hole in 2010, but it was covered by the 10 year / 100,000 mile warranty. The gas mileage is far above what the window sticker rates it at. I consistently get 40-43 MPG in the Summer & have even topped 50 MPG once on a trip with all highway miles @ 55 MPH. I use Bosch triple platinum plugs, full synthetic oil, & run mid-grade unleaded. I plan to have this car for many years yet.
Unreliable
kurtish,02/18/2006
Bought used, don't do that! 65K warranty used for transmission at 32K. Out of warranty transmission replaced at 82K. Owned 3 years with 6 breakdowns requiring towing. I have never had this much trouble with any other car. Rapid loss of value. Intermittent poor shifting even after dealer service. I can't recommend this car in any way.
Reliable, inexpensive
Alton,05/01/2016
GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
By far the most reliable, least expensive car to operate I have ever owned. Bought for $3200 7 yrs ago.
See all 122 reviews of the 2002 Hyundai Accent
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
89 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
103 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
103 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2002 Hyundai Accent features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2002 Hyundai Accent

Used 2002 Hyundai Accent Overview

The Used 2002 Hyundai Accent is offered in the following submodels: Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan. Available styles include GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A), L 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl 5M), GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A), GL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

