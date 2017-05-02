Used 2016 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me
1,936 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 51,632 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,399$1,721 Below Market
- 63,508 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$1,533 Below Market
- 71,457 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$2,088 Below Market
- 83,731 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,495$1,824 Below Market
- 47,746 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,599$1,837 Below Market
- 20,955 miles
$9,855$2,046 Below Market
- 70,036 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,985$1,671 Below Market
- 89,956 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999$1,386 Below Market
- 95,443 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$1,310 Below Market
- 67,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,971$774 Below Market
- 47,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 36,327 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 73,200 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,595$1,166 Below Market
- 76,297 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,000$1,201 Below Market
- 84,595 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$848 Below Market
- 62,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,888$888 Below Market
- certified
2016 Hyundai Accent SE48,090 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$859 Below Market
- 70,297 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995$1,118 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Accent searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Accent
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Accent
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating422 Reviews
Report abuse
JPady,02/05/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
I got lucky. I needed a car and there just happened to be a lot of leftover 2016 Accent's so I scored an incredible deal. $3,000+ off (including rebate) on an economy car is huge. Plus when the dealer couldn't get a manual transmission for me, he threw in automatic for no charge too. I researched it as much as I could in a week. I considered the Rio, Versa, Fit, and iA, and the Accent won hands down. I was looking for low price, long warranty, and I wanted power doors & windows (the entry Versa & Rio did not have those). The reliability (JD Powers, Consumers Report) was above average for the group, and I think it's the best looking too - very stylish for an econobox. And you can't beat the warranty. The two things I didn't like were: No spare tire and no covered console storage with manual trans. I won't drive without a spare, so that became part of the negotiations (spare tire kit was $400 list). And as a final bonus, the car I got had Option Group 2 which has the console bin. ...And cruise control! So far, I love it. This car is a real pleasure to drive. I've only had it a month, but I like it more now than when I bought it. It's the most competent sub-compact I've ever owned. No, it's not the perfect car. Heck, it's one of the cheapest on the market. But all things considered (price, features, looks, reliability, warranty, performance, economy, etc.), I would give it 6 stars if I could. UPDATE 8-11-18: So far, so good. Still love it (but still wish it was a manual trans :-). The only problem so far was a sensor in the steering wheel needed replacing, which was covered under warranty. Overall MPG is 34.1, and the best I got was 42.5 on road trip. I alternate turning the ECO button on every other tank and the difference has been negligible (less than 1 MPG).
Related Hyundai Accent info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra Decatur GA
- Used Hyundai Sonata Paterson NJ
- Used Hyundai Accent Oakland CA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Greensboro NC
- Used Hyundai Sonata Lansing MI
- Used Hyundai Elantra Stone Mountain GA
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Worcester MA
- Used Hyundai Equus Denver CO
- Used Hyundai Sonata Columbia SC
- Used Hyundai Sonata Long Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Equus 2012 Mesa AZ
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2014 Arlington TX
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2012 Chesapeake VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS