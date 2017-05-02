Used 2016 Hyundai Accent for Sale Near Me

I got lucky. I needed a car and there just happened to be a lot of leftover 2016 Accent's so I scored an incredible deal. $3,000+ off (including rebate) on an economy car is huge. Plus when the dealer couldn't get a manual transmission for me, he threw in automatic for no charge too. I researched it as much as I could in a week. I considered the Rio, Versa, Fit, and iA, and the Accent won hands down. I was looking for low price, long warranty, and I wanted power doors & windows (the entry Versa & Rio did not have those). The reliability (JD Powers, Consumers Report) was above average for the group, and I think it's the best looking too - very stylish for an econobox. And you can't beat the warranty. The two things I didn't like were: No spare tire and no covered console storage with manual trans. I won't drive without a spare, so that became part of the negotiations (spare tire kit was $400 list). And as a final bonus, the car I got had Option Group 2 which has the console bin. ...And cruise control! So far, I love it. This car is a real pleasure to drive. I've only had it a month, but I like it more now than when I bought it. It's the most competent sub-compact I've ever owned. No, it's not the perfect car. Heck, it's one of the cheapest on the market. But all things considered (price, features, looks, reliability, warranty, performance, economy, etc.), I would give it 6 stars if I could. UPDATE 8-11-18: So far, so good. Still love it (but still wish it was a manual trans :-). The only problem so far was a sensor in the steering wheel needed replacing, which was covered under warranty. Overall MPG is 34.1, and the best I got was 42.5 on road trip. I alternate turning the ECO button on every other tank and the difference has been negligible (less than 1 MPG).

